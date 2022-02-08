Espectáculos

 
Premios Oscar

Nominaciones a los Oscar; Nightmare Alley de Guillermo del Toro está en cuatro categorías

La ceremonia de premiación se realizará el 27 de marzo

Es hora de celebrar nuevamente las más grandes ambiciones de Hollywood y a los temerarios más osados.

Este martes por la mañana se anuncian las nominaciones a la 94ª entrega anual de los Premios de la Academia, que este año llegan un poco más tarde de lo habitual.

Para dar paso a los Juegos Olímpicos, los Oscar serán el 27 de marzo. Y por segundo año consecutivo, se desarrollarán durante la pandemia.

Lista de nominados a la 94ta edición anual de los Premios de la Academia, según se anunció el martes.

Mejor película: Belfast, CODA, Don't Look Up, Drive My Car, Dune, King Richard, Licorice Pizza, Nightmare Alley, The Power of the Dog, West Side Story.

Dirección: Kenneth Branagh, Belfast; Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car; Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza; Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog; Steven Spielberg, West Side Story.

Actor: Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos; Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog; Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick... Boom!; Will Smith, King Richard; Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of McBeth.

Actriz: Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye, Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter; Penélope Cruz, Madres paralelas; Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos; Kristen Stewart, Spencer.

Actor de reparto: Ciarán Hinds, Belfast; Troy Kotsur, CODA; Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog; J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos; Kodi Smit-McFee, The Power of the Dog.

Actriz de reparto: Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter; Ariana DeBose, West Side Story; Judi Dench, Belfast; Kristen Dunst, The Power of the Dog; Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard.

Cinematografía: Dune, Nightmare Alley, The Power of the Dog, The Tragedy of McBeth, West Side Story.

Guion adaptado: CODA, Drive My Car, Dune, The Lost Daughter, The Power of the Dog.

Guion original: Belfast, Don't Look Up, King Richard, Licorice Pizza, The Worst Person in the World.

 

 

