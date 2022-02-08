Nominaciones a los Oscar; Nightmare Alley de Guillermo del Toro está en cuatro categorías

Es hora de celebrar nuevamente las más grandes ambiciones de Hollywood y a los temerarios más osados.

Este martes por la mañana se anuncian las nominaciones a la 94ª entrega anual de los Premios de la Academia, que este año llegan un poco más tarde de lo habitual.

Para dar paso a los Juegos Olímpicos, los Oscar serán el 27 de marzo. Y por segundo año consecutivo, se desarrollarán durante la pandemia.

Lista de nominados a la 94ta edición anual de los Premios de la Academia, según se anunció el martes.

Mejor película: Belfast, CODA, Don't Look Up, Drive My Car, Dune, King Richard, Licorice Pizza, Nightmare Alley, The Power of the Dog, West Side Story.

Dirección: Kenneth Branagh, Belfast; Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car; Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza; Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog; Steven Spielberg, West Side Story.

Actor: Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos; Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog; Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick... Boom!; Will Smith, King Richard; Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of McBeth.

Actriz: Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye, Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter; Penélope Cruz, Madres paralelas; Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos; Kristen Stewart, Spencer.

Actor de reparto: Ciarán Hinds, Belfast; Troy Kotsur, CODA; Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog; J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos; Kodi Smit-McFee, The Power of the Dog.

Actriz de reparto: Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter; Ariana DeBose, West Side Story; Judi Dench, Belfast; Kristen Dunst, The Power of the Dog; Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard.

Cinematografía: Dune, Nightmare Alley, The Power of the Dog, The Tragedy of McBeth, West Side Story.

Guion adaptado: CODA, Drive My Car, Dune, The Lost Daughter, The Power of the Dog.

Guion original: Belfast, Don't Look Up, King Richard, Licorice Pizza, The Worst Person in the World.