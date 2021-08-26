 Difunden videos de las explosiones en el aeropuerto de Kabul, El Siglo de Torreón
26 de agosto de 2021. notifications
Sucesos

Difunden videos de las explosiones en el aeropuerto de Kabul

Se contabilizan hasta el momento por lo menos 13 víctimas mortales

ELENA GONZÁLEZ / EL SIGLO DE TORREÓN.-
KABUL, AFGANISTÁN , jueves 26 de agosto 2021, actualizada 10:59 am


A más de una semana de las estremecedoras imágenes protagonizadas por los habitantes de Kabul y su intento desesperado por escapar de la organización talibán tras conquistar Afganistán, el aeropuerto de dicha ciudad vuelve a ser escenario de caos al reportarse explosiones a las afuera de éste. 

Fue durante este jueves que el portavoz del Pentágono, John Kirby, confirmó el registro de una explosión al rededor de las 9 de la mañana de nuestra hora local y más tarde Rusia, corroboró un segundo estallido. 

Hasta el momento se han contabilizado 13 víctimas mortales y 15 heridos. 

En redes sociales, usuarios se han dado a la tarea de difundir y compartir imágenes del siniestro y los daños que ha provocado. 

 





