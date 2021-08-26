Difunden videos de las explosiones en el aeropuerto de Kabul

Fue durante este jueves que el portavoz del Pentágono, John Kirby, confirmó el registro de una explosión al rededor de las 9 de la mañana de nuestra hora local y más tarde Rusia, corroboró un segundo estallido.

Hasta el momento se han contabilizado 13 víctimas mortales y 15 heridos.

En redes sociales, usuarios se han dado a la tarea de difundir y compartir imágenes del siniestro y los daños que ha provocado.

#GraphicVideo

Video of mayhem after the explosions that took place outside #Kabul Airport earlier today. It is reported that more than 20 people have died in the suicide attack.

Video: @ziaryaad #KabulAirport #Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/HQJ8gTGltW