Difunden videos de las explosiones en el aeropuerto de Kabul

A más de una semana de las estremecedoras imágenes protagonizadas por los habitantes de Kabul y su intento desesperado por escapar de la organización talibán tras conquistar Afganistán, el aeropuerto de dicha ciudad vuelve a ser escenario de caos al reportarse explosiones a las afuera de éste.
Fue durante este jueves que el portavoz del Pentágono, John Kirby, confirmó el registro de una explosión al rededor de las 9 de la mañana de nuestra hora local y más tarde Rusia, corroboró un segundo estallido.
Hasta el momento se han contabilizado 13 víctimas mortales y 15 heridos.
En redes sociales, usuarios se han dado a la tarea de difundir y compartir imágenes del siniestro y los daños que ha provocado.
افغانستان کے دارالحکومت کابل میں یکے بعد دیگرے دو دھماکے#Kabul #Kabul_Airport #KabulBlast pic.twitter.com/qjhqArOHaY— aur News (@AurNewsOfficial) August 26, 2021
KABUL. ADVERTENCIA, IMÁGENES MUY PERTURBADORAS de la explosión a las afueras del aeropuerto de Kabul pic.twitter.com/Fb9MlDl0qO— Liliana Franco (@lilianaf523) August 26, 2021
Video of mayhem after the explosions that took place outside #Kabul Airport earlier today. It is reported that more than 20 people have died in the suicide attack.
Video: @ziaryaad #KabulAirport #Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/HQJ8gTGltW— Aayush Sharma (@AayushJourno) August 26, 2021
Happening in #Afghanistan | A second clip from the location of the terrorist bombings near #Kabul_Airport #AfganistanWomen #kabul #bombings pic.twitter.com/PdCAcSgSU8— mohammad qallab (@QallabMohammad) August 26, 2021
اطلاعات کے مطابق پہلا دھماکہ کابل ائرپورٹ کے Abbey Gate جبکہ دوسرا دھماکہ Baron Hotel کے قریب ہوا#Kabul #Kabul_Airport #KabulBlast pic.twitter.com/BMSoKj1rAD— aur News (@AurNewsOfficial) August 26, 2021
Around 60 patients wounded in airport attack have admitted at #Kabul Surgical Centre so far. #KabulAirport #Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/AoHqxPlhZv— Bhoopendra Singh (@bhoopendrasing5) August 26, 2021
