Comparten videos de las inundaciones en China por 'extraordinarias' lluvias

China, pero en especial la región de Henan, se ha visto azotada por la caída de 'extraordinarias' lluvias que han causado inundaciones en la ciudad, dejando hasta el momento un total de 25 personas sin vida y siete desaparecidos.

Ver más: Las extraordinarias lluvias registradas en los últimos 3 días en China dejan al menos 25 muertos

A través de redes sociales, circulan diversos videos que muestran la difícil situación que enfrentan los habitantes de Zhengzhou, capital de Henan.

Vehículos flotando en el agua, las instalaciones del metro inundadas y decenas de ciudadanos intentando escapar de las afectaciones, son sólo algunas de las estremecedoras imágenes que ha dejado el mal clima.

Ante las lluvias que han registrado 500 y 657 milímetros por hora, más de 500 personas fueron evacuadas del metro, que es uno de los lugares donde se presentaron las mayores afectaciones, ya que 12 personas perdieron la vida en éste mientras otras cinco resultaron heridas, según detalla EFE.

Estremece ver como la gente se ha quedado atrapada en el metro con el agua por encima de la cintura a causa de las inundaciones en #Zhengzhou, capital de la provincia de #Henan, en el centro de #China. Afortunadamente, todos los pasajeros han podido ser evacuados. pic.twitter.com/1xQC7y8k7D — Javier García 随 风 (@javihagen) July 20, 2021

Chinese authorities on Wednesday raised the emergency response for flood control to Level II, the second-highest level in the response system, as heavy downpours continued to lash the central China province of Henan. #GLOBALink pic.twitter.com/2Wbfi0oIbt — China Xinhua News (@XHNews) July 21, 2021

We stay strong as we stand together: People helped each other from the heavy-rain-triggered flood in Zhengzhou, central China’s Henan province. pic.twitter.com/dy9j9IMOmF — People's Daily, China (@PDChina) July 21, 2021

NOW - Severe floods hit #Zhengzhou, the capital of Henan province, in central China. Streets flooded, people are trapped in the subway, their homes, and vehicles.pic.twitter.com/8Io8Q1jIrt — WakeUpCallMedia (@WakeUpCallMedi1) July 20, 2021

#PonleCorazon Inundaciones en China ‘se tragan’ coches y arrastran a personas Fuertes tormentas sin precedentes registradas en la provincia china de Henan, han causado inundaciones que han costado la vida a al menos 25 personas pic.twitter.com/MyRmg7V7Yi — Valentina (@TuiteraLeal17) July 21, 2021

Ninatoa pole kwa rafiki zetu wa China hususan wananchi wa Jimbo la Henan kutokana na mvua mkubwa iliyonyesha kuanzia jumapili hadi leo na kusababaisha mafuriko yaliyopelekea watu 25 kupoteza maisha na uharibifu wa mali na miundombinu.@shen_shiwei @WuPeng_MFAChina @theserenadong pic.twitter.com/mdk4XbO4br — mbelwa Kairuki (@MbelwaK) July 21, 2021

NEW - China floods: 10 videos show distressing scenes from Zhengzhou, Henan https://t.co/NB1ijVQROn - Chinese army deployed to help - At least 12 people dead - More than 10,000 evacuated - Yihetan dam in center of country "could collapse anytime"pic.twitter.com/leiLJEfU2r — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) July 20, 2021

BREAKING - Heavy rain pounded the central Chinese province of Henan, bursting the banks of major rivers, flooding the streets of a dozen cities including Zhengzhou and trapping subway passengers waist-high in floodwaters pic.twitter.com/JSxYhz1k5a — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) July 20, 2021