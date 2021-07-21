 Comparten videos de las inundaciones en China por 'extraordinarias' lluvias, El Siglo de Torreón
21 de julio de 2021. notifications
Sucesos

Comparten videos de las inundaciones en China por 'extraordinarias' lluvias

Se registra hasta el momento un total de 25 víctimas mortales

ELENA GONZÁLEZ / El SIGLO DE TORREÓN.-
CHINA , miércoles 21 de julio 2021, actualizada 11:15 am

Comparten videos de las inundaciones en China por extraordinarias lluvias
China, pero en especial la región de Henan, se ha visto azotada por la caída de 'extraordinarias' lluvias que han causado inundaciones en la ciudad, dejando hasta el momento un total de 25 personas sin vida y siete desaparecidos. 

Ver más: Las extraordinarias lluvias registradas en los últimos 3 días en China dejan al menos 25 muertos

A través de redes sociales, circulan diversos videos que muestran la difícil situación que enfrentan los habitantes de Zhengzhou, capital de Henan. 

Vehículos flotando en el agua, las instalaciones del metro inundadas y decenas de ciudadanos intentando escapar de las afectaciones, son sólo algunas de las estremecedoras imágenes que ha dejado el mal clima. 

Ante las lluvias que han registrado 500 y 657 milímetros por hora, más de 500 personas fueron evacuadas del metro, que es uno de los lugares donde se presentaron las mayores afectaciones, ya que 12 personas perdieron la vida en éste mientras otras cinco resultaron heridas, según detalla EFE.

Los habitantes de Henan, se han visto sumamente afectados ante las fuertes lluvias que provocaron inundaciones en la ciudad (ESPECIAL)

