Descubre a su esposo de fiesta y sin su anillo de bodas y él culpa al fotógrafo

Una mujer compartió a través de TikTok la excusa que su marido le dio cuando encontró fotografías de él en Facebook, de fiesta y sin su anillo de bodas puesto.
Tylar Paige confrontó a su entonces esposo, quien le aseguró que el fotógrafo había editado la imagen y borrado el anillo de su dedo.
"Entonces, después de darse cuenta de que estaba casado con un experto en Photoshop, y que ningún fotógrafo de clubes nocturnos va a tomarse el tiempo para quitar el anillo con Photoshop, cambia su historia. Me dice que debe haberse quitado el anillo cuando se lavó las manos y se le olvidó de ponérselo de nuevo. Eh, qué momento tan conveniente para olvidarse de volver a ponerse el anillo", cuenta Paige en sus videos, recoge el diario Mirror.
Ella añade que es ‘la mentira más ridícula que ha escuchado’ e internautas se solidarizan, alegando que ambas excusas que da son ridículas y risibles.
I’d love for this sound to go viral because he will know he’s the only idiot that would tell such a whopper!!! ##fyp ##liar ##cheater ##exhusband♬ They photoshopped his wedding ring off - Ty Paige
You asked for it, here it is! Wedding ring photoshop story part two! ##fyp ##photoshop ##stayhomestaysafe ##cheater ##liar ##weddingring♬ They photoshopped my wedding ring off part II - Ty Paige
You asked for it. Here it is. Photo of ex at the club with no ring. ##photoshopringoff ##fyp ##weddingringstory ##cheater ##liar ##exhusband ##photoreveal♬ The liar wire - Ty Paige
