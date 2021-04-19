 Descubre a su esposo de fiesta y sin su anillo de bodas y él culpa al fotógrafo, El Siglo de Torreón
19 de abril de 2021. notifications
menu desktop_windows
Sucesos

Descubre a su esposo de fiesta y sin su anillo de bodas y él culpa al fotógrafo

Su ahora exesposo dice que editaron el anillo de la imagen

DIANA ALCÁNTARA / EL SIGLO DE TORREÓN.-
lunes 19 de abril 2021, actualizada 11:39 am

Descubre a su esposo de fiesta y sin su anillo de bodas y él culpa al fotógrafo
Enlace copiado

Una mujer compartió a través de TikTok la excusa que su marido le dio cuando encontró fotografías de él en Facebook, de fiesta y sin su anillo de bodas puesto.

Tylar Paige confrontó a su entonces esposo, quien le aseguró que el fotógrafo había editado la imagen y borrado el anillo de su dedo.

"Entonces, después de darse cuenta de que estaba casado con un experto en Photoshop, y que ningún fotógrafo de clubes nocturnos va a tomarse el tiempo para quitar el anillo con Photoshop, cambia su historia. Me dice que debe haberse quitado el anillo cuando se lavó las manos y se le olvidó de ponérselo de nuevo. Eh, qué momento tan conveniente para olvidarse de volver a ponerse el anillo", cuenta Paige en sus videos, recoge el diario Mirror.

Ella añade que es ‘la mentira más ridícula que ha escuchado’ e internautas se solidarizan, alegando que ambas excusas que da son ridículas y risibles.

@tylarpaige

I’d love for this sound to go viral because he will know he’s the only idiot that would tell such a whopper!!! ##fyp ##liar ##cheater ##exhusband

♬ They photoshopped his wedding ring off - Ty Paige

@tylarpaige

You asked for it, here it is! Wedding ring photoshop story part two! ##fyp ##photoshop ##stayhomestaysafe ##cheater ##liar ##weddingring

♬ They photoshopped my wedding ring off part II - Ty Paige

@tylarpaige

You asked for it. Here it is. Photo of ex at the club with no ring. ##photoshopringoff ##fyp ##weddingringstory ##cheater ##liar ##exhusband ##photoreveal

♬ The liar wire - Ty Paige

La historia se comparte en TikTok. (INTERNET)

La historia se comparte en TikTok. (INTERNET)
TAGS
Temas del día
  • Elecciones 2021
  • Robos Torreón
  • Coronavirus
    • MÁS DE Sucesos
    RELACIONADAS
    COMENTA ESTA NOTICIA
    Cargando comentarios...
    Otros comentarios
    ADEMÁS LEE
    Cuida tu corazón como el ‘Pony’ Ruiz
    Cuida tu corazón como el ‘Pony’ Ruiz
    ¿Qué marcas mexicanas son \'Cruelty Free\'?

    ¿Qué marcas mexicanas son 'Cruelty Free'?
    Cultivan \'embriones quimera\' de monos con células humanas durante 19 días

    Cultivan 'embriones quimera' de monos con células humanas durante 19 días
    ADEMÁS LEE:

    Cuida tu corazón como el ‘Pony’ Ruiz-

    ¿Qué marcas mexicanas son 'Cruelty Free'?-

    Cultivan 'embriones quimera' de monos con células humanas durante 19 días-
    10 tips para elegir el mejor traje de baño

    jueves 15

    ...
    Cargando más noticias...
    Cargando tendencia...
    El Siglo - Cia. Editora de la Laguna S.A. de C.V. Av. Matamoros 1056 Pte. Col Centro, Torreón Coahuila México. Teléfono (871) 7591200
    home Inicio
    notifications
    Notificaciones Marcar todo como leído
    Ver más