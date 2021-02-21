Hombre es grabado pescando sobre hielo flotante y se vuelve viral

Una mujer grabó el momento en el que su esposó estaba pescando mientras recorría un río parado sobre un pedazo de hilo flotante.

El video fue grabado en Colorado, Estados Unidos, por Morgan Pierce, una mujer que estaba acampando con su familia, y muestra a su esposo, Cody, parado sobre un pedazo de hielo recorriendo el cauce del Río Arkansas mientras pescaba sobre él, sin aparentes problemas para mantener el equilibrio.

Luego de unos segundos, Cody descendió de la placa hielo hacia el río, en donde el agua le llegó hasta la cadera y caminó hacia la orilla.

Pierce publicó el video en su cuenta de Tik Tok, en donde obtuvo más de 300 mil reproducciones; sin embargo, Morgan comentó al portal Fox 31 que su esposo no corrió ningún riesgo ya que se aseguró de que su actividad fuera segura antes de realizarla.

<blockquote class="tiktok-embed" cite="https://www.tiktok.com/@morgsmikael/video/6928489439547149573" data-video-id="6928489439547149573" style="max-width: 605px;min-width: 325px;" > <section> <a target="_blank" title="@morgsmikael" href="https://www.tiktok.com/@morgsmikael">@morgsmikael</a> <p>Traffic was light <a title="colorado" target="_blank" href="https://www.tiktok.com/tag/colorado">##colorado</a> <a title="coloradoadventures" target="_blank" href="https://www.tiktok.com/tag/coloradoadventures">##coloradoadventures</a> <a title="flyfishing" target="_blank" href="https://www.tiktok.com/tag/flyfishing">##flyfishing</a> <a title="flyfishcolorado" target="_blank" href="https://www.tiktok.com/tag/flyfishcolorado">##flyfishcolorado</a> <a title="flylords" target="_blank" href="https://www.tiktok.com/tag/flylords">##flylords</a> <a title="commute" target="_blank" href="https://www.tiktok.com/tag/commute">##commute</a> <a title="adventuretime" target="_blank" href="https://www.tiktok.com/tag/adventuretime">##adventuretime</a> <a title="getoutside" target="_blank" href="https://www.tiktok.com/tag/getoutside">##getoutside</a> <a title="thetugisthedrug" target="_blank" href="https://www.tiktok.com/tag/thetugisthedrug">##thetugisthedrug</a> <a title="redington" target="_blank" href="https://www.tiktok.com/tag/redington">##redington</a></p> <a target="_blank" title="Ride Wit Me - Nelly" href="https://www.tiktok.com/music/Ride-Wit-Me-6740851399459866626">Ride Wit Me - Nelly</a> </section> </blockquote> <script async src="https://www.tiktok.com/embed.js"></script>