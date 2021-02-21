 Hombre es grabado pescando sobre hielo flotante y se vuelve viral, El Siglo de Torreón
21 de febrero de 2021.
Sucesos

Hombre es grabado pescando sobre hielo flotante y se vuelve viral

El pescador luego saltó hacia el río y caminó hasta la orilla

EL SIGLO DE TORREÓN
Colorado, Estados Unidos, domingo 21 de febrero 2021, actualizada 1:26 pm

Una mujer grabó el momento en el que su esposó estaba pescando mientras recorría un río parado sobre un pedazo de hilo flotante.

El video fue grabado en Colorado, Estados Unidos, por Morgan Pierce, una mujer que estaba acampando con su familia, y muestra a su esposo, Cody, parado sobre un pedazo de hielo recorriendo el cauce del Río Arkansas mientras pescaba sobre él, sin aparentes problemas para mantener el equilibrio.

Luego de unos segundos, Cody descendió de la placa hielo hacia el río, en donde el agua le llegó hasta la cadera y caminó hacia la orilla.

Pierce publicó el video en su cuenta de Tik Tok, en donde obtuvo más de 300 mil reproducciones; sin embargo, Morgan comentó al portal Fox 31 que su esposo no corrió ningún riesgo ya que se aseguró de que su actividad fuera segura antes de realizarla.

El video obtuvo más de 300 mil reproducciones en Tik Tok (CAPTURA)

Temas del día
  • Apagón Eléctrico
  • Accidentes viales
  • Coronavirus
    Encefalitis: cuando el cuerpo ataca al cerebro por error
    Nueve series basadas en historias de la vida real

    Descubren que inversión magnética causó extinciones hace 42 mil años

