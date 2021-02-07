 Hombre llora tras reunirse con su perro que fue rescatado del incendio de su casa, El Siglo de Torreón
07 de febrero de 2021
Sucesos

Hombre llora tras reunirse con su perro que fue rescatado del incendio de su casa

Las otras mascotas del hombre no sobrevivieron al incendio

EL SIGLO DE TORREÓN
Chattanooga, Tennessee, domingo 07 de febrero 2021, actualizada 12:59 pm

Hombre llora tras reunirse con su perro que fue rescatado del incendio de su casa
Un hombre fue grabado cuando rompió en llanto tras el reencuentro con su perro mascota que fue rescatado del interior de su hogar se incendiara.

El emotivo encuentro ocurrió en Chattanooga, Tennessee, cuando una casa quedó envuelta en llamas mientras sus habitantes se encontraban fuera del lugar pero diversas mascotas, como perros, gatos y aves, estaban adentro, de los cuales los rescatistas sólo lograron salvar a un perro.

Uno de los bomberos fue grabado cargando al perro con una máscara de oxígeno hacia su dueño, quien lo recibió emotivamente y rompió en llanto inmediatamente mientras acariciaba a su única mascota sobreviviente.

El video fue publicado en las redes sociales del Departamento de Bomberos de Chattanooga, en donde también especificaron que no se reportaron pérdidas humanas y hasta el momento se desconoce la causa del incendio.

Se desconoce la causa del incendio (CAPTURA)

    sábado 6

