Un hombre fue grabado cuando rompió en llanto tras el reencuentro con su perro mascota que fue rescatado del interior de su hogar se incendiara.
El emotivo encuentro ocurrió en Chattanooga, Tennessee, cuando una casa quedó envuelta en llamas mientras sus habitantes se encontraban fuera del lugar pero diversas mascotas, como perros, gatos y aves, estaban adentro, de los cuales los rescatistas sólo lograron salvar a un perro.
Uno de los bomberos fue grabado cargando al perro con una máscara de oxígeno hacia su dueño, quien lo recibió emotivamente y rompió en llanto inmediatamente mientras acariciaba a su única mascota sobreviviente.
El video fue publicado en las redes sociales del Departamento de Bomberos de Chattanooga, en donde también especificaron que no se reportaron pérdidas humanas y hasta el momento se desconoce la causa del incendio.
Senior Firefighter Scott Rouse reunites a dog with its owner after being rescued from their home on Alabama Avenue, heavily damaged by fire. Several other dogs, cats and birds died in the blaze. Touching moment with this surviving pet. pic.twitter.com/DS9XFgl8rw— Chattanooga Fire Department (@ChattFireDept) February 4, 2021
Devastating house fire in St. Elmo on Alabama Avenue this afternoon. Residents are ok but several pets perished. Cause under investigation. One pet rescued by crews on the scene. pic.twitter.com/9GTnK7K7qn— Chattanooga Fire Department (@ChattFireDept) February 4, 2021
https://www.elsiglodetorreon.com.mx/noticia/1832096.hombre-llora-tras-reunirse-con-su-perro-que-fue-rescatado-del-incendio-de-su-casa.html