Reportan recibir bolsas de arroz y comida de gatos en vez de la PS5

Usuarios reportan la situación a Amazon

ELENA GONZÁLEZ / El SIGLO DE TORREÓN.-
REINO UNIDO , sábado 21 de noviembre 2020, actualizada 2:33 pm

La llegada de la PlayStation 5 tiene emocionados a miles de fanáticos de los videojuegos en el mundo, sin embargo algunos usuarios que hicieron previamente su reserva, han reportado recibir desde bolsas de arroz hasta comida de gatos, en vez de la nueva consola de Sony. 

A través de redes sociales, internautas han levantado reportes ante Amazon al asegurar que en el interior de los paquetes que deberían tener la consola, han encontrado comida u otros objetos como tostadoras o juguetes. 

Se piensa que las compras reportadas fueron realizadas a través de vendedores externos a Amazon, sin embargo, la empresa ha atendido las quejas de los consumidores asegurando que iniciará una investigación. 

La situación ha sido reportada en redes sociales ante las cuentas oficiales de Amazon (CAPTURA)

