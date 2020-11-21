La llegada de la PlayStation 5 tiene emocionados a miles de fanáticos de los videojuegos en el mundo, sin embargo algunos usuarios que hicieron previamente su reserva, han reportado recibir desde bolsas de arroz hasta comida de gatos, en vez de la nueva consola de Sony.
A través de redes sociales, internautas han levantado reportes ante Amazon al asegurar que en el interior de los paquetes que deberían tener la consola, han encontrado comida u otros objetos como tostadoras o juguetes.
This is what my ps5 looks like! Lol. [email protected]#k you @AmazonUK. pic.twitter.com/xO3gd3jzCy— David hill (@hilly_cfc) November 19, 2020
So, @AmazonUK looks like someone has stolen my (day late) PS5. Right outer box, wrong item. Where can I get help? @AmazonHelp @PlayStationUK pic.twitter.com/qBIZ3RHl1I— Anthony Dickens (@antdickens) November 20, 2020
The exact same thing happened to me, I got a George Foreman grill!
Looked like the box had been opened at some point aswell.
Now I can't get a replacement because there is no stock anywhere in the UK even though I pre-ordered it 2 months in advance! pic.twitter.com/Cmg3BzVhvg— Sam Felts (@Sam_Felts) November 20, 2020
Se piensa que las compras reportadas fueron realizadas a través de vendedores externos a Amazon, sin embargo, la empresa ha atendido las quejas de los consumidores asegurando que iniciará una investigación.
So went to open my PlayStation 5 that I ordered from @AmazonUK and found this! Some one has replaced it with rice!I wish I was joking! Pls RT! pic.twitter.com/VcSNce4Zgo— iamadamsullivan (@iamadamsullivan) November 19, 2020
love to have been waiting all day for my PS5 delivery only for this to show up at 10pm, is this a joke @AmazonUK @PlayStationUK @AskPS_UK ? pic.twitter.com/79Zz6E85Ob— yonic sleuth (@flagwithoutwind) November 19, 2020
https://www.elsiglodetorreon.com.mx/noticia/1777654.reportan-recibir-bolsas-de-arroz-y-comida-de-gatos-en-vez-de-la-ps5.html