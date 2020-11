Parten una casa a la mitad para transportarla y evitar su demolición

View this post on Instagram

Watch the incredible time lapse footage of the Fried-Durkheimer house and the start of it's journey to becoming a 2020 DeMuro Award winning project.⁠⠀ ⁠⠀ Congratulations to the entire team for exemplifying excellence in preservation, reuse, and revitalization!⁠⠀ ⁠⠀ Join us for the DeMuro Award @Home Party, and read the entire story behind one of Portland's last Italianate homes, the Fried-Durkheimer house, in our blog series. LINKIN.BIO⁠⠀ ⁠⠀ Photos by Erin Riddle of KLiK Concepts