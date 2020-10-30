Captan \'extraño\' calamar por primera vez en video

Científicos en Australia, han conseguido captar en video a un inusual tipo de calamar conocido como Spitula, mismo que resalta por su 'extraña' apariencia.
Conocido también como 'cuerno de carnero', este pequeño molusco fue visto a 850 metros en la Gran Barrera de Coral australiana, donde científicos del Schmidt Ocean, consiguieron registrarlo en video mientras nadaba.
Exciting news! This appears to be the FIRST observation of Spirula, aka ram's horn squid, alive + in its natural environment. Very rarely seen or captured, they have many extinct relatives, but are only living member of genus Spirula, family Spirulidae, and order Spirulida. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/re4rZyRuER— Schmidt Ocean (@SchmidtOcean) October 27, 2020
Lo que ha hecho a este suceso tan importante, es que es la primera vez que esta especie puede ser captada en su entorno natural.
Tal como se observa en las imágenes, el calamar posee un cuerpo alargado con ocho brazos, dos tentáculos pequeños y ojos saltones en sus costados.
De acuerdo a especialistas, el tamaño de este calamar ronda los 7 centímetros de largo.
This wiki diagram shows the placement of the spiraling shell internally - it has chambers that researcher believes may allow for buoyancy control, similar to a nautilus. What a wonderful vision on this last ROV dive of the #EdgeGBR expedition! 3/3 pic.twitter.com/BM0dJe6ZDd— Schmidt Ocean (@SchmidtOcean) October 27, 2020
https://www.elsiglodetorreon.com.mx/noticia/1762124.captan-extrano-calamar-por-primera-vez-en-video.html