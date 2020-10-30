Captan \'extraño\' calamar por primera vez en video

Conocido también como 'cuerno de carnero', este pequeño molusco fue visto a 850 metros en la Gran Barrera de Coral australiana, donde científicos del Schmidt Ocean, consiguieron registrarlo en video mientras nadaba.

Exciting news! This appears to be the FIRST observation of Spirula, aka ram's horn squid, alive + in its natural environment. Very rarely seen or captured, they have many extinct relatives, but are only living member of genus Spirula, family Spirulidae, and order Spirulida. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/re4rZyRuER