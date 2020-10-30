 Captan 'extraño' calamar por primera vez en video, El Siglo de Torreón
30 de octubre de 2020. notifications
Sucesos

Captan 'extraño' calamar por primera vez en video

Una inusual especie que apenas mide 7 centímetros

ELENA GONZÁLEZ / El SIGLO DE TORREÓN.-
AUSTRALIA , viernes 30 de octubre 2020, actualizada 5:31 pm


Científicos en Australia, han conseguido captar en video a un inusual tipo de calamar conocido como Spitula, mismo que resalta por su 'extraña' apariencia. 

Conocido también como 'cuerno de carnero', este pequeño molusco fue visto a 850 metros en la Gran Barrera de Coral australiana, donde científicos del Schmidt Ocean, consiguieron registrarlo en video mientras nadaba. 

Lo que ha hecho a este suceso tan importante, es que es la primera vez que esta especie puede ser captada en su entorno natural.

Tal como se observa en las imágenes, el calamar posee un cuerpo alargado con ocho brazos, dos tentáculos pequeños y ojos saltones en sus costados.

De acuerdo a especialistas, el tamaño de este calamar ronda los 7 centímetros de largo.   

El calamar posee ojos saltones a sus costados y ocho pequeños brazos en su cuerpo (CAPTURA)



    Captan 'extraño' calamar por primera vez en video
