VIDEOS: Así fue el terremoto que sacudió a Turquía y Grecia

De acuerdo a informes oficiales emitidos por las autoridades de ambos países, hasta el momento se han registrado cuatro víctimas mortales y 152 heridos a causa del sismo.

El temblor acaparó también la atención de redes sociales, gracias a los diversos videos y fotografías difundidos que muestran el momento del siniestro y las afectaciones que éste dejó.

Our hearts and prayers go for the people of Turke null y.. #TurkeyEarthquake pic.twitter.com/roritMuD3g

Massive earthquake in Turkish city of izmir....!

4 Lives Lost and 120 injured. Around 20 buildings have fallen according to th Mayor of Izmir. #TurkeyEarthquake pic.twitter.com/Ys0dcDtoOQ

Earthquake of Magnitude 7.0 hits Izmir, Turkey and a great Tsunami Follows.

O Allah, have mercy on #Turkey #TurkeyEarthquake pic.twitter.com/Qat4Pi5ML0

Massive Earthquake in Turkey's city of izmir..Feared several deaths.

This is Heartbreaking Moments, Prayers for Turkish people. #TurkeyEarthquake pic.twitter.com/NR3oKGboa5

May Allah protect all our Turkish brothers. May Allah show His mercy upon Turkey. #Izmir #earthquake #TurkeyEarthquake pic.twitter.com/VRXeOAd2hw

Omg!! What i have just watched? An eartquake of 6.6 at Turkey!

O Almighty Allah please forgive us and have mercy on our Muslim brothers!! #Turkey#TurkeyEarthquake pic.twitter.com/Cw4Oltk5RX