VIDEOS: Así fue el terremoto que sacudió a Turquía y Grecia

Durante este viernes, Turquía y Grecia se vieron sacudidos por un terremoto de magnitud 7 en la escala de Richter, temblor que se sintió principalmente al este de la isla griega de Samos y en el mar Egeo.
De acuerdo a informes oficiales emitidos por las autoridades de ambos países, hasta el momento se han registrado cuatro víctimas mortales y 152 heridos a causa del sismo.
El temblor acaparó también la atención de redes sociales, gracias a los diversos videos y fotografías difundidos que muestran el momento del siniestro y las afectaciones que éste dejó.
Massive earthquake in Turkish city of izmir....!
Casualties feared.....
Our hearts and prayers go for the people of Turkenull y..#TurkeyEarthquake pic.twitter.com/roritMuD3g— Zaid Hamid (@ZaidZamanHamid) October 30, 2020
Earthquake of Magnitude 7.0 hits Izmir, Turkey and a great Tsunami Follows.
4 Lives Lost and 120 injured. Around 20 buildings have fallen according to th Mayor of Izmir.#TurkeyEarthquake pic.twitter.com/Ys0dcDtoOQ— Ishan Borah (@ishan_borah) October 30, 2020
Massive Earthquake in Turkey's city of izmir..Feared several deaths.
O Allah, have mercy on #Turkey#TurkeyEarthquake pic.twitter.com/Qat4Pi5ML0— Abdul Wajid Farooqi (@AbdulWajid321) October 30, 2020
Saddest pictures on Internet #TurkeyEarthquake#izmir pic.twitter.com/jxYgNkGCtu— Pathan (@PathanOfficial_) October 30, 2020
This is Heartbreaking Moments, Prayers for Turkish people. #TurkeyEarthquake pic.twitter.com/NR3oKGboa5— Erum Jaffri (@ErumJavaid) October 30, 2020
May Allah protect all our Turkish brothers. May Allah show His mercy upon Turkey. #Izmir #earthquake #TurkeyEarthquake pic.twitter.com/VRXeOAd2hw— ZaynArshad (@Zayyn007) October 30, 2020
Omg!! What i have just watched? An eartquake of 6.6 at Turkey!
O Almighty Allah please forgive us and have mercy on our Muslim brothers!! #Turkey#TurkeyEarthquake pic.twitter.com/Cw4Oltk5RX— Dawood Khan (@dawo0dkhan) October 30, 2020
Por si fuera poco Protección Civil griega emitió una alerta por un posible tsunami tras presentarse el terremoto.
Breaking: At least 4 dead, 120 injured, after a powerful earthquake and tsunami in the Izmir province of Turkey. #Turkey#TurkeyEarthquakepic.twitter.com/RYqkBgrxB9— Samjho भाई (@Yogendr89778547) October 30, 2020
