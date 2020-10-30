 VIDEOS: Así fue el terremoto que sacudió a Turquía y Grecia, El Siglo de Torreón
30 de octubre de 2020.
Sucesos

VIDEOS: Así fue el terremoto que sacudió a Turquía y Grecia

Se reportan por lo menos cuatro víctimas mortales a causa del sismo

ELENA GONZÁLEZ / El SIGLO DE TORREÓN.-
TURQUÍA , viernes 30 de octubre 2020, actualizada 9:53 am

VIDEOS: Así fue el terremoto que sacudió a Turquía y Grecia
Durante este viernes, Turquía y Grecia se vieron sacudidos por un terremoto de magnitud 7 en la escala de Richter, temblor que se sintió principalmente al este de la isla griega de Samos y en el mar Egeo.

Ver más: Fuerte terremoto sacude Grecia y Turquía

De acuerdo a informes oficiales emitidos por las  autoridades de ambos países, hasta el momento se han registrado cuatro víctimas mortales y 152 heridos a causa del sismo. 

El temblor acaparó también la atención de redes sociales, gracias a los diversos videos y fotografías difundidos que muestran el momento del siniestro y las afectaciones que éste dejó. 

Ver más: Reportan en Turquía al menos 4 muertos y 152 heridos tras terremoto

Por si fuera poco Protección Civil griega emitió una alerta por un posible tsunami tras presentarse el terremoto.

 

Por medio de redes sociales usuarios han compartido videos del siniestro, los cuales muestran el momento en el que se presentó el sismo, así como las afectaciones que éste dejó (CAPTURA)

Por medio de redes sociales usuarios han compartido videos del siniestro, los cuales muestran el momento en el que se presentó el sismo, así como las afectaciones que éste dejó (CAPTURA)

