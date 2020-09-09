'Rojo amanecer'; el cielo en Estados Unidos se 'tiñe' por incendios forestales

El amanecer de este miércoles sorprendió a los habitantes de Estados Unidos, al encontrar al cielo teñido por tonalidades rojizas y naranjas, debido a los incendios forestales que se presentan en California.
El inusual fenómeno pudo ser visto desde diversos puntos como San Francisco, al igual que en los estados vecinos de Oregon y Washington, gracias a los más de 20 incendios activos en California, originados en parte por la extrema ola de calor y fuertes vientos presentados en la entidad.
Por medio de redes sociales usuarios compartieron fotografías y videos del fenómeno, el cual ha acaparado la atención del público debido a lo impresionantes que resultan sus imágenes.
LOOK: The skies in Oregon are red because of smoke from continuing wildfires in the western United States pic.twitter.com/Az7xigVDUq— Bloomberg QuickTake (@QuickTake) September 9, 2020
nothing better than waking up to a red sky every morning in California. ☺️ pic.twitter.com/qNxSMOj1IV— v a r g a s (@itsjerickkk) September 9, 2020
Eli Harik wears a mask while gazing at the Bay Bridge and heavy orange skies due to nearby wildfires hanging over San Francisco on Wednesday, September 9 @sfchronicle pic.twitter.com/B2wahjkeRw— Jessica Christian (@jachristian) September 9, 2020
Driving across the Golden Gate Bridge at 9:20 IN THE MORNING. pic.twitter.com/nyiY0vWxf5— Liz Kreutz (@ABCLiz) September 9, 2020
I’ll add my pic taken outside my house at 9am Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/NXwuFiaD8y— George Orwell’s Critter Ranch (@bryanjeffreyJD) September 9, 2020
Oregon. pic.twitter.com/BAaHyhIJrw— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 9, 2020
These red sky pictures from California are scaring me. Please be safe my friends and to the emergency responders, big likewise. #CaliforniaFires pic.twitter.com/QDTXnVWrUL— Steve (whatever Kairos is) Suurgav (@SteveDunk5) September 9, 2020
Dude pic.twitter.com/B2GI7Fgivw— noah, a bibimperson (@noahreservation) September 9, 2020
APOCALYPTIC SKIES: This is what the sky looked like in many parts Northern California as fires continue to burn throughout the state. Stay up-to-date with the latest fire coverage with an interactive tracker: https://t.co/Ry840yGA6u pic.twitter.com/pMMT5cVbiW— ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) September 9, 2020
An unprecedented number of major wildfires in Washington, Oregon, and California have turned skies across the West Coast orange.— UberFacts (@UberFacts) September 9, 2020
Roughly 87 fires are currently raging across the U.S., and the worst part of wildfire season is just beginning. pic.twitter.com/p2YC2b5ldI
San Francisco sky at noon #californiafire #orangesky pic.twitter.com/OVKb9ONTr2— Tico Jon (@ticojon) September 9, 2020
