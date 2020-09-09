 'Rojo amanecer'; el cielo en Estados Unidos se 'tiñe' por incendios forestales, El Siglo de Torreón
09 de septiembre de 2020. notifications
menu desktop_windows
Sucesos

'Rojo amanecer'; el cielo en Estados Unidos se 'tiñe' por incendios forestales

Comparten fotos y videos del fenómeno en redes sociales

ELENA GONZÁLEZ / El SIGLO DE TORREÓN.-
ESTADOS UNIDOS , miércoles 09 de septiembre 2020, actualizada 3:55 pm

Rojo amanecer; el cielo en Estados Unidos se tiñe por incendios forestales
Enlace copiado

El amanecer de este miércoles sorprendió a los habitantes de Estados Unidos, al encontrar al cielo teñido por tonalidades rojizas y naranjas, debido a los incendios forestales que se presentan en California.

El inusual fenómeno pudo ser visto desde diversos puntos como San Francisco, al igual que en los estados vecinos de Oregon y Washington, gracias a los más de 20 incendios activos en California, originados en parte por la extrema ola de calor y fuertes vientos presentados en la entidad.

Leer más: Vientos en California podrían empeorar incendios

Por medio de redes sociales usuarios compartieron fotografías y videos del fenómeno, el cual ha acaparado la atención del público debido a lo impresionantes que resultan sus imágenes.

Los incendios forestales que se encuentran actualmente activos en el estado de California, originaron el espectáculo que sorprendió a estadounidenses durante esta mañana (CAPTURA)

Los incendios forestales que se encuentran actualmente activos en el estado de California, originaron el espectáculo que sorprendió a estadounidenses durante esta mañana (CAPTURA)

TAGS
Temas del día
  • Presupuesto 2021
  • Reactivación Económica
  • Coronavirus
    • MÁS DE Sucesos
    RELACIONADAS
    COMENTA ESTA NOTICIA
    Cargando comentarios...
    Otros comentarios
    ADEMÁS LEE
    Denuncia haber recibido dos kilos de sal en vez de las laptops que compró en línea
    Denuncia haber recibido dos kilos de sal en vez de las laptops que compró en línea
    La pieza musical ‘más larga de la historia’ concluirá en 2640

    La pieza musical ‘más larga de la historia’ concluirá en 2640
    Hombre escapó de la policía usando una moto acuática pero fue arrestado tras tocar tierra

    Hombre escapó de la policía usando una moto acuática pero fue arrestado tras tocar tierra
    ADEMÁS LEE:

    Denuncia haber recibido dos kilos de sal en vez de las laptops que compró en línea-

    La pieza musical ‘más larga de la historia’ concluirá en 2640-

    Hombre escapó de la policía usando una moto acuática pero fue arrestado tras tocar tierra-
    El uso excesivo de laxantes puede causar efectos secundarios graves. (ARCHIVO)
    ¿Estreñimiento? Evita la automedicación

    domingo 6

    Cargando más noticias...
    Cargando tendencia...
    El Siglo - Cia. Editora de la Laguna S.A. de C.V. Av. Matamoros 1056 Pte. Col Centro, Torreón Coahuila México. Teléfono (871) 7591200
    home Inicio
    notifications
    Notificaciones Marcar todo como leído
    Ver más