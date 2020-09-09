'Rojo amanecer'; el cielo en Estados Unidos se 'tiñe' por incendios forestales

El amanecer de este miércoles sorprendió a los habitantes de Estados Unidos, al encontrar al cielo teñido por tonalidades rojizas y naranjas, debido a los incendios forestales que se presentan en California.

El inusual fenómeno pudo ser visto desde diversos puntos como San Francisco, al igual que en los estados vecinos de Oregon y Washington, gracias a los más de 20 incendios activos en California, originados en parte por la extrema ola de calor y fuertes vientos presentados en la entidad.

Por medio de redes sociales usuarios compartieron fotografías y videos del fenómeno, el cual ha acaparado la atención del público debido a lo impresionantes que resultan sus imágenes.

LOOK: The skies in Oregon are red because of smoke from continuing wildfires in the western United States pic.twitter.com/Az7xigVDUq — Bloomberg QuickTake (@QuickTake) September 9, 2020

nothing better than waking up to a red sky every morning in California. ☺️ pic.twitter.com/qNxSMOj1IV — v a r g a s (@itsjerickkk) September 9, 2020

Eli Harik wears a mask while gazing at the Bay Bridge and heavy orange skies due to nearby wildfires hanging over San Francisco on Wednesday, September 9 @sfchronicle pic.twitter.com/B2wahjkeRw — Jessica Christian (@jachristian) September 9, 2020

Driving across the Golden Gate Bridge at 9:20 IN THE MORNING. pic.twitter.com/nyiY0vWxf5 — Liz Kreutz (@ABCLiz) September 9, 2020

I’ll add my pic taken outside my house at 9am Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/NXwuFiaD8y — George Orwell’s Critter Ranch (@bryanjeffreyJD) September 9, 2020

These red sky pictures from California are scaring me. Please be safe my friends and to the emergency responders, big likewise. #CaliforniaFires pic.twitter.com/QDTXnVWrUL — Steve (whatever Kairos is) Suurgav (@SteveDunk5) September 9, 2020

APOCALYPTIC SKIES: This is what the sky looked like in many parts Northern California as fires continue to burn throughout the state. Stay up-to-date with the latest fire coverage with an interactive tracker: https://t.co/Ry840yGA6u pic.twitter.com/pMMT5cVbiW — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) September 9, 2020

An unprecedented number of major wildfires in Washington, Oregon, and California have turned skies across the West Coast orange.



Roughly 87 fires are currently raging across the U.S., and the worst part of wildfire season is just beginning. pic.twitter.com/p2YC2b5ldI — UberFacts (@UberFacts) September 9, 2020