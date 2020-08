Anciana toca el piano entre escombros de su casa tras explosión en Beirut

La mujer interpreta en el piano el tema 'Auld Lang Syne', el cual equivale a las 'Golondrinas' en México, un tema de despedida, funerales y año nuevo.

A grandmother played "Auld Lang Syne" on a piano in her home surrounded by debris and devastation following the explosion in Beirut, Lebanon.



Her granddaughter said the woman was "pushing through her pain" in a moment she described as "beauty from ashes."