'Los ricos también lloran'

Este es el título de una vieja y filosófica película mexicana.

Me lo recordó la lista que verás enseguida de todo lo que han perdido con la pandemia los ricos o simples riquillos, por culpa de los inmensamente ricos jefazos del desquiciado planeta que le impusieron a todos un "hasta aquí" para disminuir a la parte de la población mundial que no les funciona.

1. Victoria's Secret declared bankruptcy (bancarrota).

2. Zara closed 1,200 stores (cerraron tiendas).

3. La Chapelle withdrew 4,391 stores (quitaron tiendas).

4. Chanel is discontinued (¡Oh lalá, se detiene!).

5. Hermes is discontinued (muy buena marca que se discontúa. Llegué a tener unas mascadas).

6. Patek Philippe discontinued production (detiene su producción).

7. Rolex discontinued production (igual).

8. The world's luxury industry has crumpled.

9. Nike has a total of $ 23 billion US dollars preparing for the second stage of layoffs (se prepara para correr más gente, con 23 mil millones de dólares).

10. Gold's gym filed for bankruptcy.

11. The founder of AirBnb said that because of pandemic, 12 years of efforts were destroyed in 6 weeks (se acabó la renta que le hacía la competencia a los hoteles).

12. Starbucks also announced to permanently close their 400 stores (cierran).

13. WeWork isn't in a great spot either.

My landscape: Nissan Motor Co. may close down in USA.

1. Biggest Car Rental company (Hertz) filed for bankruptcy - they also own Thrifty and Dollar (YA NO PODRÁN RENTAR COCHES).

2. Biggest Trucking company (Comcar) filed for bankruptcy - they have 4000 trucks.

3. Oldest JC Penny filed for bankruptcy - to be acquired by Amazon for pennies (POR CENTAVOS VA A COMPRAR AMAZON LA VIEJA TIENDA).

4. Biggest investor in the world (Warren Buffet) lost $ 50 B in the last 2 months.

5. Biggest investment company in the world (BlackRock) is signalling disaster in the world economy - they manage over

$ 7 Trillion

6. Biggest mall in America (Mall of America) stopped paying mortgage payment.

7. Most reputable airline in the world (Emirates) laying off 30 % of its employees ( La línea aérea árabe quita al 30 % de empleados).

8. US Treasury printing trillions to try to keep the economy on life support (El Departamento del Tesoro imprime billones para tratar de mantener la economía.

Y sigue una gran lista.

"Los desempleados en USA son hoy 40 millones de los 160 millones que tenían empleo. Más del 25 % no tienen ninguna entrada".

Cuida mucho lo que tengas y no te endeudes a lo tonto. Ni creas que por ser viejo ya no debes hacer nada. Al contrario, mientras más hagas mejor te sentirás.

Por fortuna en México tenemos un AMLO que SIN ENDEUDAR AL PAÍS está manteniendo a los más necesitados, los muy jóvenes que son el futuro, los inválidos, y los viejos que no pueden -o creen que no pueden-.