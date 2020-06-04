04 de junio de 2020. notifications
menu desktop_windows
Sucesos

Piden en redes justicia para Giovanni López

Hombre que murió tras ser detenido supuestamente por no usar cubrabocas

ELENA GONZÁLEZ / El SIGLO DE TORREÓN.-
JALISCO , jueves 04 de junio 2020, actualizada 1:22 pm

Piden en redes justicia para Giovanni López
Enlace copiado

A más de una semana del asesinato de George Floyd en los Estados Unidos, internautas se han unido a protestar en redes sociales por la muerte de Giovanni López, quien se presume habría perdido la vida en condiciones similares a las del afroamericano.

Recientemente se dio a conocer el fallecimiento de López, un hombre de 30 años que trabajaba como albañil en Jalisco, y quien habría sido detenido por policías de Ixtlahuacán de los Membrillos, en Guadalajara, supuestamente porque éste no portaba cubrebocas.

A través de redes sociales, se difundió un video que muestra la detención de López, la cual tuvo lugar el 4 de mayo. En el clip se observa al hombre forcejear con los oficiales al ser detenido por estos.

Al día siguiente se notificaría sobre el fallecimiento de Giovanni, que según un acta de defunción compartida en redes, su causa de muerte sería un trauma cráneo encefálico.

Leer más: Investigan a policías relacionados con la muerte de Giovanni López

La noticia no tardó en hacer eco entre internautas al comprar la situación con la de Floyd, exigiendo justicia para el mexicano al pensar que fue víctima de abuso por parte de las autoridades.

Con el hashtag #JusticiaParaGiovanni, usuarios comparten imágenes que rinden tributo al occiso.

Por medio de redes sociales, internautas exigen justicia para Giovanni López, al pensar que fue víctima de abuso por parte de la policía (CAPTURA)

Por medio de redes sociales, internautas exigen justicia para Giovanni López, al pensar que fue víctima de abuso por parte de la policía (CAPTURA)

TAGS
Temas del día
  • Empleo
  • George Floyd
  • Coronavirus
    • MÁS DE Sucesos
    RELACIONADAS
    COMENTA ESTA NOTICIA
    Cargando comentarios...
    Otros comentarios
    ADEMÁS LEE
    La Luna de Fresa, un espectáculo que se podrá ver esta semana
    La Luna de Fresa, un espectáculo que se podrá ver esta semana
    Estudio revela que la hidroxicloroquina no protege contra el COVID-19

    Estudio revela que la hidroxicloroquina no protege contra el COVID-19
    Natti Natasha estrena video musical y deslumbra con baile

    Natti Natasha estrena video musical y deslumbra con baile
    ADEMÁS LEE:

    La Luna de Fresa, un espectáculo que se podrá ver esta semana-

    Estudio revela que la hidroxicloroquina no protege contra el COVID-19-

    Natti Natasha estrena video musical y deslumbra con baile-
    El reptil fue avistado en la colonia Fidel Herrera, en Coatzacoalcos, Veracruz (CAPTURA)
    VIDEO: Captan a cocodrilo deambulando en colonia de Veracruz

    jueves 4

    Cargando más noticias...
    Cargando tendencia...
    El Siglo - Cia. Editora de la Laguna S.A. de C.V. Av. Matamoros 1056 Pte. Col Centro, Torreón Coahuila México. Teléfono (871) 7591200
    home Inicio.
    notifications
    Notificaciones Marcar todo como leído
    Ver más