Piden en redes justicia para Giovanni López

A más de una semana del asesinato de George Floyd en los Estados Unidos, internautas se han unido a protestar en redes sociales por la muerte de Giovanni López, quien se presume habría perdido la vida en condiciones similares a las del afroamericano.

Recientemente se dio a conocer el fallecimiento de López, un hombre de 30 años que trabajaba como albañil en Jalisco, y quien habría sido detenido por policías de Ixtlahuacán de los Membrillos, en Guadalajara, supuestamente porque éste no portaba cubrebocas.

A través de redes sociales, se difundió un video que muestra la detención de López, la cual tuvo lugar el 4 de mayo. En el clip se observa al hombre forcejear con los oficiales al ser detenido por estos.

Giovanni López was detained on May 5th for not wearing a face mask. He had asthma. A few days later they told his family he died because of head trauma. The governor tried to give the family hush money and when they refused he threatened them. #GiovanniLopez pic.twitter.com/DQVPQRdkAO — beanie (@gothlyfemme) June 4, 2020

Al día siguiente se notificaría sobre el fallecimiento de Giovanni, que según un acta de defunción compartida en redes, su causa de muerte sería un trauma cráneo encefálico.

La noticia no tardó en hacer eco entre internautas al comprar la situación con la de Floyd, exigiendo justicia para el mexicano al pensar que fue víctima de abuso por parte de las autoridades.

Con el hashtag #JusticiaParaGiovanni, usuarios comparten imágenes que rinden tributo al occiso.

#JusticiaParaOliverLopez#JusticiaParaGiovanni

Justicia por los que no la tuvieron, arrebatarle la vida a alguien sin hacer daño no es JUSTICIA, no más impunidad a los miembros policiacos. pic.twitter.com/EePhCQRFAG — Estefani Contreras (@Estefan89934376) June 4, 2020

In Mexico 10 cops brutally killed a man for not wearing a mask, the next day they brought his beaten body but he was already dead. Authorities tried to bribe the family to not post the video.

No justice has been brought. He didn't die, he was murdered.#JusticiaParaGiovanni pic.twitter.com/3upClwCqHH — nalli (@nola_tear) June 4, 2020

Cops beat and KILLED Giovanni Lopez for not wearing a face mask, He had his mask on his hands



In México if covid doesn't kill you, COPS will do it.



Violent ppl are who cause social inequalities, not who fight for their rights#GiovanniLopez #JusticiaParaGiovanni pic.twitter.com/NBpHEqYvcM — MONSHTT (@BangieChannie) June 4, 2020