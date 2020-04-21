Abre una lata de pasta de 1995 y esto es lo que encuentra

Hace poco encontró una lata de pasta de Spider Man, de 1995, y decidió que si obtenía 1995 tuits, la abriría para ver su contenido.

"Tengo una lata de pasta Spider-Man corroída de 1995. Y si esto consigue 1995 ‘retuits’, te mostraré lo que hay dentro", publicó en su cuenta de Twitter.

La respuesta fue más que favorable en redes y cuando la abrió, descubrieron comida no apta para consumirse.

They say tragedy plus time equals comedy, but there's nothing funny about 15 ounces of Spider-Man Pasta reduced to a rotted 3-ounce chunk. Recalling the fate of Jordy Verrill in Creepshow, I'm thankful for my rubber gloves. (3/5) pic.twitter.com/W5WqQ7wEHs

I think I notice something, but consult the label on the can to be sure. Indeed, there's poor Spider-Man, trapped in this godforsaken toxic monstrosity. I'm sorry, Peter. With old pasta comes great instability.



Thank you all for taking this journey with me. (5/5) pic.twitter.com/6UcfRcN9tz