Sucesos

Abre una lata de pasta de 1995 y esto es lo que encuentra

Un tuit que se hizo viral

DIANA ALCÁNTARA / EL SIGLO DE TORREÓN
martes 21 de abril 2020, actualizada 11:34 am

Abre una lata de pasta de 1995 y esto es lo que encuentra
Matt es un joven que tiene un sitio web llamado Dinosaur Dracula dedicado a cosas (comida, videojuegos, películas y demás) de las décadas de 1980 y 1990.

Hace poco encontró una lata de pasta de Spider Man, de 1995, y decidió que si obtenía 1995 tuits, la abriría para ver su contenido.

"Tengo una lata de pasta Spider-Man corroída de 1995. Y si esto consigue 1995 ‘retuits’, te mostraré lo que hay dentro", publicó en su cuenta de Twitter.

La respuesta fue más que favorable en redes y cuando la abrió, descubrieron comida no apta para consumirse.

El contenido fue comida ya en descomposición. (INTERNET)

El contenido fue comida ya en descomposición. (INTERNET)
