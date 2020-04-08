La próxima portada de Vogue Italia será una página en blanco

La próxima edición de la revista de moda Vogue, en Italia, tendrá como portada una página en blanco, recodando a la pandemia por el coronavirus que se vive en estos momentos.
“En su larga historia que se remonta a más de cien años, Vogue ha atravesado guerras, crisis, actos de terrorismo. Su más noble tradición es nunca mirar para otro lado ", escribió el editor en jefe Emanuele Farneti, en un comunicado del 7 de abril.
“Hace poco menos de dos semanas, estábamos a punto de imprimir un problema que habíamos planeado durante algún tiempo y que también involucró a L’Uomo Vogue en un proyecto gemelo. Pero hablar de cualquier otra cosa, mientras las personas mueren, los médicos y las enfermeras arriesgan sus vidas y el mundo cambia para siempre, no es el ADN de Vogue Italia. En consecuencia, archivamos nuestro proyecto y comenzamos desde cero”, explicaron.
“La decisión de imprimir una portada completamente blanca por primera vez en nuestra historia no se debe a la falta de imágenes, sino todo lo contrario. Lo elegimos porque el blanco significa muchas cosas al mismo tiempo: el blanco es ante todo respeto. El blanco es renacer, la luz después de la oscuridad, la suma de todos los colores. El blanco es el color de los uniformes que llevan quienes arriesgan sus propias vidas para salvar la nuestra”, añaden en su comunicado.
Esta edición de abril de la revista saldrá a la venta el viernes 10.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
The Vogue Italia April Issue will be out next Friday 10th. “In its long history stretching back over a hundred years, Vogue has come through wars, crises, acts of terrorism. Its noblest tradition is never to look the other way. Just under two weeks ago, we were about to print an issue that we had been planning for some time, and which also involved L’Uomo Vogue in a twin project. But to speak of anything else – while people are dying, doctors and nurses are risking their lives and the world is changing forever – is not the DNA of Vogue Italia. Accordingly, we shelved our project and started from scratch. The decision to print a completely white cover for the first time in our history is not because there was any lack of images – quite the opposite. We chose it because white signifies many things at the same time. White is first of all respect. White is rebirth, the light after darkness, the sum of all colours. White is the colour of the uniforms worn by those who put their own lives on the line to save ours. It represents space and time to think, as well as to stay silent. White is for those who are filling this empty time and space with ideas, thoughts, stories, lines of verse, music and care for others. White recalls when, after the crisis of 1929, this immaculate colour was adopted for clothes as an expression of purity in the present, and of hope in the future. Above all: white is not surrender, but a blank sheet waiting to be written, the title page of a new story that is about to begin.” #EmanueleFarneti @EFarneti #imagine #FarAwaySoClose #WhiteCanvas --- Read the full Editor’s letter via link in bio. Full credits: Editor in chief @Efarneti Creative director @FerdinandoVerderi
https://www.elsiglodetorreon.com.mx/noticia/1691979.la-proxima-portada-de-vogue-italia-sera-una-pagina-en-blanco.html