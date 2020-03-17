17 de marzo de 2020. notifications
Sucesos

VIDEO: Pingüinos pasean en pasillos de acuario a falta de turistas

Empleados del recinto aprovechan para sacar a pasear a los pingüinos

ELENA GONZÁLEZ / El SIGLO DE TORREÓN.-
ESTADOS UNIDOS , martes 17 de marzo 2020, actualizada 4:13 pm

Un par de pingüinos ha conquistado al público de la red, gracias a una serie de imágenes donde se les ve pasear por los pasillos de un acuario aprovechando la ausencia de los visitantes.

Debido a la cuarentena por la propagación del COVID-19, el acuario Shedd ubicado en Chicago, EUA, se ha visto ausente de visitantes, por lo que sus empleados han aprovechado para sacar a pasear a una pareja de pingüinos por los pasillos del acuario.

Las imágenes difundidas a través de la cuenta en Twitter del acuario, muestra a las aves llamadas 'Annie' y 'Edward' caminar libremente por el recinto mientras observan curiosos parte de sus instalaciones.

Material compartido por Shedd Aquarium en Twitter.

Material compartido por Shedd Aquarium en Twitter.

Temas del día
  • Metrobús
  • Coronavirus
  • Bares Torreón
