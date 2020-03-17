VIDEO: Pingüinos pasean en pasillos de acuario a falta de turistas

Un par de pingüinos ha conquistado al público de la red, gracias a una serie de imágenes donde se les ve pasear por los pasillos de un acuario aprovechando la ausencia de los visitantes.

Debido a la cuarentena por la propagación del COVID-19, el acuario Shedd ubicado en Chicago, EUA, se ha visto ausente de visitantes, por lo que sus empleados han aprovechado para sacar a pasear a una pareja de pingüinos por los pasillos del acuario.

Las imágenes difundidas a través de la cuenta en Twitter del acuario, muestra a las aves llamadas 'Annie' y 'Edward' caminar libremente por el recinto mientras observan curiosos parte de sus instalaciones.

The adventure continues!

This morning, Edward and Annie explored Shedd’s rotunda. They are a bonded pair of rockhopper penguins, which means they are together for nesting season. Springtime is nesting season for penguins at Shedd, and this year is no different! (1/3) pic.twitter.com/VdxN3oQAfe — Shedd Aquarium (@shedd_aquarium) March 16, 2020

Penguins like Edward and Annie will begin to build their nests next week. Join us digitally for nesting coverage! In the meantime, we will be sharing lots of different animal updates (and yes, Wellington will return!) (2/3) pic.twitter.com/eCYKOwdOMz — Shedd Aquarium (@shedd_aquarium) March 16, 2020

While this may be a strange time for us, these days feel normal for animals at Shedd. Our caregivers are constantly providing new experiences for the animals to explore and express their natural behaviors with. Let us know what penguin activities you would like to see! (3/3) pic.twitter.com/ftlow7iPHl — Shedd Aquarium (@shedd_aquarium) March 16, 2020