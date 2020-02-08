Difunden videos y fotografías del tiroteo en centro comercial de Tailandia

Durante este sábado se reportó un tiroteo en un centro comercial de Tailandia, por parte de un soldado que de un momento abrió fuego contra las personas que se encontraban en el lugar.

Identificado como Jakrapanth Thomma, compartió por medio de Facebook fotografías y videos del atentado en la ciudad de Nakhon Ratchasima, del cual se han registrado por lo menos 20 fallecidos y 21 heridos.

De acuerdo a informes oficiales, el perpetrador continúa dentro del lugar, en la cuarta planta con al menos 12 rehenes.

Por su parte las autoridades continúan intentando establecer dialogo contra el responsable para hacerlo desistir de sus acciones con el fin de evitar más víctimas. Para lo cual incluso han llevado a la madre de Thomma.

Pese a que la cuenta de Facebook del sujeto fue dada de baja, por medio de redes sociales usuarios han difundido diversos videos y fotografías del tiroteo.

