El diario Los Angeles Times confirmó que el exbasquetbolista Kobe Bryant y otras cuatro personas fallecieron en un accidente aéreo en la ciudad de Calabasas, Estados Unidos.
Al momento atletas y celebridades han lamento su fallecimiento.
La modelo Khloé Kardashian compartió un mensaje en Twitter expresando:
Please don’t let this be True. I’m shaking— Khloé (@khloekardashian) January 26, 2020
El rapero Lil Wayne:
We lost a King. 824— Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) January 26, 2020
La conductora Ellen DeGeneres:
Like everyone, I’m stunned and saddened by the news about Kobe Bryant. My heart is broken for his wife and family.— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 26, 2020
El precandidato demócrata Andrew Yang:
This is the worst news. Kobe is an all-time great who had his entire life ahead of him. My heart goes out to his family, his fans and the millions of people whose lives he touched. Today Kobe is the greatest of all time.https://t.co/saR4dJ7412— Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang) January 26, 2020
El rapero Drake:
Drake honors Kobe Bryant pic.twitter.com/fI5w8giSl2— Rap-Up (@RapUp) January 26, 2020
El jugador de futbol americano Tom Brady:
We miss you already Kobe— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) January 26, 2020
https://www.elsiglodetorreon.com.mx/noticia/1666808.lamentan-artistas-y-figuras-el-fallecimiento-de-kobe-bryant.html