26 de enero de 2020. notifications
menu desktop_windows
Deportes

Lamentan artistas y figuras el fallecimiento de Kobe Bryant

Muerte fue confirmada por el diario Los Angeles Times

EL SIGLO DE TORREÓN
TORREÓN, COAHUILA, domingo 26 de enero 2020, actualizada 2:50 pm

Lamentan artistas y figuras el fallecimiento de Kobe Bryant
Enlace copiado

El diario Los Angeles Times confirmó que el exbasquetbolista Kobe Bryant y otras cuatro personas fallecieron en un accidente aéreo en la ciudad de Calabasas, Estados Unidos.

Al momento atletas y celebridades han lamento su fallecimiento.

La modelo Khloé Kardashian compartió un mensaje en Twitter expresando:

El rapero Lil Wayne:

La conductora Ellen DeGeneres:

El precandidato demócrata Andrew Yang:

El rapero Drake:

El jugador de futbol americano Tom Brady:

El diario Los Angeles Times confirmó que el exbasquetbolista Kobe Bryant y otras cuatro personas fallecieron en un accidente aéreo en la ciuda de Calabasas, Estados Unidos. (ARCHIVO)

El diario Los Angeles Times confirmó que el exbasquetbolista Kobe Bryant y otras cuatro personas fallecieron en un accidente aéreo en la ciuda de Calabasas, Estados Unidos. (ARCHIVO)
TAGS
Temas del día
  • Coronavirus
  • Insabi
  • Caminata por la Paz
    • MÁS DE Deportes
    RELACIONADAS
    COMENTA ESTA NOTICIA
    Cargando comentarios...
    Otros comentarios

    LO MÁS LEÍDO

    1Fallece Kobe Bryant en un accidente aéreo

    2Identifican a dos agresores abatidos en ataque a elementos de la AIC
    0246810
    ADEMÁS LEE
    Soya, pequeña poderosa

    Pueblos Mágicos de Michoacán para visitar en 2020

    El riesgo de tus malos hábitos
    ADEMÁS LEE

    Soya, pequeña poderosa-

    Pueblos Mágicos de Michoacán para visitar en 2020-

    El riesgo de tus malos hábitos-
    Material compartido por la página en Facebook IPN - UAM - UNAM Unidos Vencerán.
    VIRAL: Utilizan fotografía de Maribel Guardia para 'calendario' escolar del IPN

    sábado 25
    Instagram
    Cargando más noticias...
    Cargando tendencia...
    El Siglo - Cia. Editora de la Laguna S.A. de C.V. Av. Matamoros 1056 Pte. Col Centro, Torreón Coahuila México. Teléfono (871) 7591200
    home Inicio.
    notifications
    Notificaciones Marcar todo como leído
    Ver más