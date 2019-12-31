31 de diciembre de 2019. notifications
VIRAL: El cielo de Australia se tiñe de rojo y naranja

Difunden en redes videos e imágenes de los incendios en Australia

EL SIGLO DE TORREÓN.-
AUSTRALIA , martes 31 de diciembre 2019, actualizada 1:58 pm

El fin de año de varios habitantes de Australia, se ha visto arruinado debido a los intensos incendios que se han presentado recientemente. Los cuales además han obligado a los pobladores a evacuar ciertas zonas.

De acuerdo a la información compartida por medios nacionales, hasta el momento cerca de 4 mil lugareños y turistas se han visto en la necesidad de refugiarse en playas y embarcaciones, intentando huir del peligro, tal como es el caso de la región de Mallacoota.

Ver más: Incendios forestales en Australia obligan a refugiarse en playas

Material compartido en redes sociales, muestran sorprendentes imágenes en las que se aprecia al cielo teñido entre tonos cálidos, mientras las personas intentan protegerse de las altas temperaturas provocadas por las intensas llamas.

Material extraído de redes sociales.

Material extraído de redes sociales.

