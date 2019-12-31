VIRAL: El cielo de Australia se tiñe de rojo y naranja

El fin de año de varios habitantes de Australia, se ha visto arruinado debido a los intensos incendios que se han presentado recientemente. Los cuales además han obligado a los pobladores a evacuar ciertas zonas.

De acuerdo a la información compartida por medios nacionales, hasta el momento cerca de 4 mil lugareños y turistas se han visto en la necesidad de refugiarse en playas y embarcaciones, intentando huir del peligro, tal como es el caso de la región de Mallacoota.

Material compartido en redes sociales, muestran sorprendentes imágenes en las que se aprecia al cielo teñido entre tonos cálidos, mientras las personas intentan protegerse de las altas temperaturas provocadas por las intensas llamas.

These pictures of the wildfires in #Australia are just insane! The Wildfires turned the sky literately dark orange and the smog and visibility is heavy on the ground. pic.twitter.com/pULEA82OPt — Sotiri Dimpinoudis (@sotiridi) December 31, 2019

Apocalyptic scenes from the south #Australia bushfires today.



Residents and tourists from Mallacoota area seek refuge from the fast moving fires on beaches. These are daytime photos via Adelaidenow pic.twitter.com/TpYpe3oTKE — Dave Throup (@DaveThroupEA) December 31, 2019

The #bushfirecrisis in #Australia is no joke #Mallacoota THREAD



These arresting images are from residents of the small town of #Mallacoota at 10.30AM!!!! as they huddled on a wharf and watched flames come towards them from multiple fronts.



cc: @GretaThunberg pic.twitter.com/4ozaSpq7PI — Rebecca Carman (@Bec_Carman) December 31, 2019

Fleeing a tornado of fire ...

That terrifying sound!! ... and a desperate firefighter who has lost hope right now ...

If this is not Armageddon ... it looks a lot like it...

By the way! ... has anyone seen a politician around here?

#AustraliaFires #australia #AustralianFires pic.twitter.com/obrKVW4Myo — Bur (@Bur01210878) December 31, 2019

The crew from Fire and Rescue NSW Station 509 Wyoming recorded this video showing the moment their truck was overrun by the bushfire burning South of Nowra. The crew was forced to shelter in their truck as the fire front passed through. #NSWFires #ProtectTheIrreplaceable pic.twitter.com/Hb0yVrefi9 — Fire and Rescue NSW (@FRNSW) December 31, 2019

#Australia - Mallacoota está completamente rodeada de llamas y 4.000 personas se han visto obligadas a huir y buscar refugio en la playa. ...Necesitamos actuar sobre el cambio climático essta no puede ser nuestra nueva normalidad dicen sus residentes pic.twitter.com/EUuNHpJRlh — (@Discloser1) December 31, 2019

Orange skies turn a bleeding red in nightmarish scenes across Australia as bushfires continue to burn on New Year's Eve https://t.co/Fbsak2CaGHpic.twitter.com/qtUJC3X2KJ — Yübbîę Umoh (@Yubbie007) December 31, 2019