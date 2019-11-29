Comparten videos del Black Friday

A través de redes sociales, usuarios han compartido videos y fotografías del Black Friday, el cual se lleva a cabo hoy viernes 29 de noviembre en los Estados Unidos.
Cabe destacar que dicha fecha se caracteriza por el furor y las enormes filas de la gente en las tiendas debido a las ofertas especiales en productos marcados, las cuales resultan sumamente atractivas para una gran parte de la población estadounidense.
Pese a que en la actualidad la tecnología nos da la posibilidad de aprovechar estos descuentos comprando a través de internet, la emoción por invadir tiendas departamentales no pasa de moda.
people are going to hurt themselves on a special that started on monday #BlackFriday2019 pic.twitter.com/yuZg91252S— JB Swagg (@JBSwagg4) November 29, 2019
Botse botse we have money as a nation we just pretend to be broke #BlackFriday2019 #BlackFridayMe pic.twitter.com/aM9rPNisSi— Lourence Letsoalo (@LetsoaloLourenc) November 29, 2019
Always buy things you need #BlackFriday2019 pic.twitter.com/ttaTuKYLts— Thembani (@Thembani_Edwin) November 29, 2019
Happening now! #BlackFriday2019— Extinction Rebellion NYC (@XR_NYC) November 29, 2019
Or #BuyNothingDay?
Endless consumerism cannot be sustainable in a world with limited natural resources. We are using 1.7x Earth's biocapacity and growing each year. pic.twitter.com/RsLBZ6C1TM
Racing for those #BlackFriday2019 deals pic.twitter.com/2QOXRgJvRJ— The Sun (@TheSun) November 29, 2019
E reng Black Friday #BlackFriday2019 pic.twitter.com/0TZ4acITuU— Segodi...T (@tshepo_segodi_) November 29, 2019
Black mi fridayler #BlackFriday2019 pic.twitter.com/VHlH9YtGbH— snydmr (@SonayOztirak) November 29, 2019
#BlackFriday2019 Walmart at 6pm on Black Friday. Crazy pic.twitter.com/YkAZygM1m4— jennifer (@jennife18869317) November 29, 2019
Black Friday crowds be like... Click here https://t.co/fcPx3ofKl6— Urban Species (@UrbanSpecies) November 29, 2019
in the comfort of your own home and enjoy 30% OFF all stock in our SALE! Might as well have a glass of mulled wine while you're at it#BlackFriday2019#urbanspeciesclothes #sale #wwe #superheroes #tshirts pic.twitter.com/7fM8cd02U9
