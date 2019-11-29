Comparten videos del Black Friday

A través de redes sociales, usuarios han compartido videos y fotografías del Black Friday, el cual se lleva a cabo hoy viernes 29 de noviembre en los Estados Unidos.

Cabe destacar que dicha fecha se caracteriza por el furor y las enormes filas de la gente en las tiendas debido a las ofertas especiales en productos marcados, las cuales resultan sumamente atractivas para una gran parte de la población estadounidense.

Pese a que en la actualidad la tecnología nos da la posibilidad de aprovechar estos descuentos comprando a través de internet, la emoción por invadir tiendas departamentales no pasa de moda.

people are going to hurt themselves on a special that started on monday #BlackFriday2019 pic.twitter.com/yuZg91252S — JB Swagg (@JBSwagg4) November 29, 2019

Botse botse we have money as a nation we just pretend to be broke #BlackFriday2019 #BlackFridayMe pic.twitter.com/aM9rPNisSi — Lourence Letsoalo (@LetsoaloLourenc) November 29, 2019

Happening now! #BlackFriday2019

Or #BuyNothingDay?



Endless consumerism cannot be sustainable in a world with limited natural resources. We are using 1.7x Earth's biocapacity and growing each year. pic.twitter.com/RsLBZ6C1TM — Extinction Rebellion NYC (@XR_NYC) November 29, 2019