Sucesos

Comparten videos del Black Friday

La gente 'enloquece' por los descuentos en las tiendas departamentales

EL SIGLO DE TORREÓN.-
ESTADOS UNIDOS , viernes 29 de noviembre 2019, actualizada 10:53 am

A través de redes sociales, usuarios han compartido videos y fotografías del Black Friday, el cual se lleva a cabo hoy viernes 29 de noviembre en los Estados Unidos.

Cabe destacar que dicha fecha se caracteriza por el furor y las enormes filas de la gente en las tiendas debido a las ofertas especiales en productos marcados, las cuales resultan sumamente atractivas para una gran parte de la población estadounidense.

Pese a que en la actualidad la tecnología nos da la posibilidad de aprovechar estos descuentos comprando a través de internet, la emoción por invadir tiendas departamentales no pasa de moda.

Material extraído de redes sociales.

