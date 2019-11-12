12 de noviembre de 2019. notifications
Sucesos

La red recuerda a Stan Lee a un año de su muerte

Rinden tributo con emotivas imágenes

EL SIGLO DE TORREÓN.-
TORREÓN , martes 12 de noviembre 2019, actualizada 12:04 pm

La red recuerda a Stan Lee a un año de su muerte
A un año del deceso del escritor y editor de cómics, Stan Lee, la red lo recuerda compartiendo emotivas imágenes.

Stan Lee que falleció el 12 de noviembre del 2018 a la edad de 95 años, se ganó el cariño de los fans gracias a su trabajo en el mundo de los cómics, además de sus características apariciones en las películas del Universo cinematográfico de Marvel, cameos que los fans solían esperar con emoción en cada una de las entregas.

Internautas rinden honor al hombre en redes sociales recordando sus más grandes obras y aportaciones a las historias de superhéroes, tanto en Marvel Comics, como en DC Comics.

Recuerdan con cariño a Stan Lee y su trabajo, en redes sociales (INTERNET)

Recuerdan con cariño a Stan Lee y su trabajo, en redes sociales (INTERNET)

