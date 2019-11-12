La red recuerda a Stan Lee a un año de su muerte

A un año del deceso del escritor y editor de cómics, Stan Lee, la red lo recuerda compartiendo emotivas imágenes.

Stan Lee que falleció el 12 de noviembre del 2018 a la edad de 95 años, se ganó el cariño de los fans gracias a su trabajo en el mundo de los cómics, además de sus características apariciones en las películas del Universo cinematográfico de Marvel, cameos que los fans solían esperar con emoción en cada una de las entregas.

Internautas rinden honor al hombre en redes sociales recordando sus más grandes obras y aportaciones a las historias de superhéroes, tanto en Marvel Comics, como en DC Comics.

Remembering Stan Please enjoy this candid video from a few years back of Stan spontaneously singing during a signing session, as he was often known to do. pic.twitter.com/DPbaxneDcS — stan lee (@TheRealStanLee) November 12, 2019

Hearts out for Stan Lee! pic.twitter.com/l2GehKnHw8 — Yeetboi (@KyleKibling) November 12, 2019

One year ago. We lost a legend. The creator of Marvel. Stan Lee has been a big inspiration for me and I wish I could've met him.



I will never forget him though. He had a huge impact on many people and has created many characters.



His legacy will always live on.#Excelsior pic.twitter.com/la2Ub4Jqgw — Lindsey (@DazzyLindsey) November 12, 2019

Forever in our hearts! <3 Stan Lee pic.twitter.com/4tn2iZJCaK — DORCAS (@Saturnosheart) November 12, 2019

Remembering Stan Lee on the 1-year anniversary of his passing... pic.twitter.com/uuO8uQ7aWg — 41 Strange (@41Strange) November 12, 2019

Tomorrow marks the day of Stan Lee’s death.... A wonderful soul we have lost. We miss you Stan Lee pic.twitter.com/RfdCQ3MVug — (@wienerpain) November 12, 2019