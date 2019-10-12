12 de octubre de 2019 notifications
El cielo de Japón se tiñe de rosa antes de la llegada del tifón Hagibis

Usuarios comparten fotografías y videos en redes

EL SIGLO DE TORREÓN.-
JAPÓN , sábado 12 de octubre 2019, actualizada 10:02 am

Horas antes de la llegada del tifón Hagibis a costas japonesas, los habitantes del país oriental fueron testigos de un inusual e increíble espectáculo en el cielo, pues éste se tiñó de rosa.

De acuerdo a la explicación del meteorólogo Jayme King para Fox 35, cuando ocurrió un fenómeno similar en Florida, EU, dicho fenómeno se debe a la 'refracción' o los rayos de luz solar que rebotan en la imagen. Depende de la manera en que se refracta la luz y la posición del sol para determinar la parte del espectro de color representado.

Ante este insólito suceso, internautas compartieron videos y fotografías en redes sociales que muestran al cielo cubierto de tonos rosas y purpuras.

Material extraído de redes sociales.

