El cielo de Japón se tiñe de rosa antes de la llegada del tifón Hagibis

Horas antes de la llegada del tifón Hagibis a costas japonesas, los habitantes del país oriental fueron testigos de un inusual e increíble espectáculo en el cielo, pues éste se tiñó de rosa.

De acuerdo a la explicación del meteorólogo Jayme King para Fox 35, cuando ocurrió un fenómeno similar en Florida, EU, dicho fenómeno se debe a la 'refracción' o los rayos de luz solar que rebotan en la imagen. Depende de la manera en que se refracta la luz y la posición del sol para determinar la parte del espectro de color representado.

Ante este insólito suceso, internautas compartieron videos y fotografías en redes sociales que muestran al cielo cubierto de tonos rosas y purpuras.

The sky in Japan turned pink hours before the wrath of Super Typhoon, so weird beautiful but scary at the same time , hope everyone in Japan will be safe.#PrayForJapan pic.twitter.com/EhPLjoDWxz — きゃェ (@hoeforkpop_) October 12, 2019

