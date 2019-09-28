28 de septiembre de 2019 notifications
VIRAL: #CNSChallenge, el reto de 'baile del pollo' que enloquece en redes

De la canción 'Chicken Noodle Soup' de J-Hope y Becky G

EL SIGLO DE TORREÓN.-
TORREÓN , sábado 28 de septiembre 2019, actualizada 10:28 am

Tras el estreno de la canción 'Chicken Noodle Soup', de J-Hope de la banda coreana BTS, en colaboración con Becky G, internautas han iniciado con nuevo 'callenge' que comienza a tomar fuerza en la red, el #CNSChallenge.

Conocido también como 'el reto del baile del pollo', por lo pasos que J-Hope realiza en el video musical, cientos de usuarios han compartido videos donde se les ve bailar como J-Hope, simulando los movimientos de un pollo.

Incluso el mismo J-Hope realizó el reto para compartirlo en la red.

Internautas imitan los movimientos de J-Hope y Becky G en este nuevo reto (INTERNET)

