VIRAL: #CNSChallenge, el reto de 'baile del pollo' que enloquece en redes

Tras el estreno de la canción 'Chicken Noodle Soup', de J-Hope de la banda coreana BTS, en colaboración con Becky G, internautas han iniciado con nuevo 'callenge' que comienza a tomar fuerza en la red, el #CNSChallenge.
Conocido también como 'el reto del baile del pollo', por lo pasos que J-Hope realiza en el video musical, cientos de usuarios han compartido videos donde se les ve bailar como J-Hope, simulando los movimientos de un pollo.
Incluso el mismo J-Hope realizó el reto para compartirlo en la red.
BTS j-hope과 함께 치킨 누들숲 챌린지— TikTok_Korea (@TiktokKR) September 27, 2019
내안에 모든 흥을 UP UP
j-hope이랑 무아지경 리듬 타볼 사람?!
참여 기간 : 2019.09.27(금) - 10.04(금)
참여 하기 : 틱톡 #CNSchallenge 바로가기 클릭⬇https://t.co/jUiZGclVvK#틱톡 #틱톡챌린지 #방탄소년단 #BTS #jhope #제이홉 #아미 #army pic.twitter.com/cUoIfVDTZ7
so i actually attempted the #CNSChallenge .. now i’m sweaty #CBS #ChickenNoodleSoup @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/tk9XeGbDMi— regan (@gukkiefics) September 27, 2019
No one noticed that Jungkook was on full sync with Jhope ...— mariam (@jjkmariam) September 27, 2019
*acting like im surprised *#CNSChallenge #Jungkook #정국 @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/8Zxvu3uwbu
It’s really 3am and I have class tomorrow morning #CNSChallenge #cns pic.twitter.com/MphVAAJdcl— bts saw my video #cns (@MargaretLarosa7) September 27, 2019
This guy really did it while busking, damn, *chef kiss* #CNSChallenge #ChickenNoodleSoup pic.twitter.com/PeF0a5D5ng— (@taema__) September 27, 2019
