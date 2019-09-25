25 de septiembre de 2019 notifications
Sucesos

Comparten en redes videos y fotos del 'cielo rojo' en Indonesia

Fenómeno se debe a los incendios forestales

EL SIGLO DE TORREÓN.-
INDONESIA , miércoles 25 de septiembre 2019, actualizada 12:31 pm

Comparten en redes videos y fotos del cielo rojo en Indonesia
Durante este fin de semana se presentó un extraño fenómeno en Indonesia que provoco que el cielo y el ambiente se 'tiñeran' de una tonalidad rojiza, suceso que tiene sorprendidos a pobladores e internautas.

A través de redes sociales, usuarios han compartido fotografías y videos de dicho espectáculo en el que se muestran calles y lugares de Jambi, Indonesia, bajo un filtro rojo.

De acuerdo a la información compartida por la Agencia de Meteorología, Climatología y Geofísica (BMKG), esta anomalía se debe a las partículas tóxicas en el aire producidas por los recientes incendios forestales que se han presentado en el país.

Este fenómeno es conocido como dispersión de Rayleigh, el cual consiste en la dispersión de luz u otra radiación electromagnética, cuyas partículas son de un tamaño mucho menor a la longitud de onda de los fotones dispersados, es decir que en este caso las partículas de humo del incendio permiten que los colores de la longitud de onda de la luz solar pasen, bloqueando los de ondas más cortas, tal como el verde o el azul.

Material extraído de redes sociales.

