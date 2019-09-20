VIRAL: Comparten videos de la inusual inundación en Houston

A causa de la depresión tropical 'Imelda', las calles de Houston se han visto afectadas con inundaciones extremas, a tal punto que el público las ha comparado con un tsunami. Internautas comparten a través de redes sociales imágenes del desastre.

Los hechos comenzaron durante el jueves cuando la localidad se vio invadida por tormentas y fuertes ráfagas de viento, después de que 'Imelda' tocara tierra el martes sobre el Golfo de México.

Según informan meteorólogos, no se había visto algo similar en Texas desde el huracán 'Harvey' en 2017. Añadieron que 'Imelda' podría alcanzar una precipitación de hasta 100 centímetros.

En el material compartido en la red se aprecian personas, animales y vehículos atrapados entre las inundaciones.

TOO MUCH WATER: This video from @abc13houston gives you an idea of what some of the highways looked like in Houston Thursday — @RobMarciano is there for us this morning to share the latest pictures and woes from #Imelda ‘s remnants. I’ll have the forecast! pic.twitter.com/90A4iCQcKF — Ginger Zee (@Ginger_Zee) September 20, 2019

Houston this is why I YOU! Strangers helping strangers. When flooding strikes you are there. Thank you. @abc13houston #Imelda pic.twitter.com/kosplP1qtw — Marla Carter (@MarlaABC13) September 18, 2019

Severe flooding occurred in the greater Houston metropolitan area, as Tropical Depression Imelda traveled over eastern Texas. pic.twitter.com/UxmMltGZxi — WeatherNation (@WeatherNation) September 19, 2019

WATCH: Man rescues baby goat near Houston as Tropical Depression Imelda causes major flooding pic.twitter.com/4BkJZ9Wgxp — BNO News (@BNONews) September 19, 2019

THIS IS A ROAD!!!



FM 1485 in New Caney, TX northeast of #Houston#Imelda



Do NOT get off 59!!https://t.co/ZBhKPLqpBv pic.twitter.com/VvDSAjGfpk — Katherine Marchand (@KatherineMABC13) September 19, 2019

Severe flooding was reported in the greater Houston metropolitan area on September 19, as Tropical Depression Imelda traveled over eastern Texas.

Houston, Texas.

Check the video !#weatherbug #wx #weather #knowbefore pic.twitter.com/q9SCrnEE2T — WeatherBug (@WeatherBug) September 20, 2019

Rt @ABC: After this Houston elementary school flooded, one teacher made a bridge out of benches so the young students could get to the cafeteria for lunch. https://t.co/PrbTzYtG3o pic.twitter.com/9j14oneOje — NotiHOUSTON (@notihouston) September 20, 2019

Houston you have the biggest heart when it’s needed most! a man used the ladder off his truck to rescue people on I-45 and main and then this man carried a baby up the ladder out of flood waters to safety. #houston #abc13 #Imelda https://t.co/ET2D4keNaj pic.twitter.com/WA5rFYJ3Sb — Brhe Berry ABC13 (@BrheABC13) September 20, 2019