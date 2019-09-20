20 de septiembre de 2019 notifications
Sucesos

VIRAL: Comparten videos de la inusual inundación en Houston

Comparan el suceso con un tsunami

EL SIGLO DE TORREÓN.-
ESTADOS UNIDOS , viernes 20 de septiembre 2019, actualizada 9:56 am

VIRAL: Comparten videos de la inusual inundación en Houston
A causa de la depresión tropical 'Imelda', las calles de Houston se han visto afectadas con inundaciones extremas, a tal punto que el público las ha comparado con un tsunami. Internautas comparten a través de redes sociales imágenes del desastre.

Los hechos comenzaron durante el jueves cuando la localidad se vio invadida por tormentas y fuertes ráfagas de viento, después de que 'Imelda' tocara tierra el martes sobre el Golfo de México.

Según informan meteorólogos, no se había visto algo similar en Texas desde el huracán 'Harvey' en 2017. Añadieron que 'Imelda' podría alcanzar una precipitación de hasta 100 centímetros.

En el material compartido en la red se aprecian personas, animales y vehículos atrapados entre las inundaciones.

Material extraído de redes sociales.

Material extraído de redes sociales.

