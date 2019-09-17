17 de septiembre de 2019 notifications
Sucesos

VIDEO: Rayo alcanza a dos jugadores durante partido de futbol

En Jamaica

EL SIGLO DE TORREÓN
TORREÓN, COAH , martes 17 de septiembre 2019, actualizada 4:42 pm

En Jamaica durante un partido de futbol juvenil un rayo alcanzó a dos jugadores, quienes cayeron al césped con molestia en los ojos.

Aunque el partido continuó, el árbitro decidió pausar el encuentro para que ambos fueran atendidos rápidamente.

Debido a las condiciones del clima el partido tuvo que ser suspendido hasta nuevo aviso.

Según se informó, los dos lesionados fueron dados de alta del hospital rápidamente.

No sufrieron lesiones de gravedad. (ESPECIAL)

