VIDEO: Rayo alcanza a dos jugadores durante partido de futbol

Aunque el partido continuó, el árbitro decidió pausar el encuentro para que ambos fueran atendidos rápidamente.

Debido a las condiciones del clima el partido tuvo que ser suspendido hasta nuevo aviso.

Según se informó, los dos lesionados fueron dados de alta del hospital rápidamente.

UPDATE: Schoolboy football organiser @ISSASportsJA is reporting that the two Jamaica College boys struck by lightning have been admitted to hospital. The second complained of chest pains. ISSA says tests were done and an ECG showed irregularities. Player being held overnight. pic.twitter.com/EczBu4TMys