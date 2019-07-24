Padre envía accidentalmente a su hija sin pantalones a la escuela

En Maryland, Estados Unidos, el padre de una niña la envió accidentalmente a la escuela sin pantalones y todo por creerle a su hija que los calzones entrenadores eran shorts.

Aliza Friedlander, la madre de la niña y quien compartió la historia en redes, donde se hizo viral, dice que compromisos con su empleo obligaron a la familia a cambiar ese día su rutina y su esposo Brad fue quien llevaría a su hija Brooklyn a la escuela.

La madre después le reclamó a su esposo que enviara a su hija sin pantalones y él dijo que la menor le dijo que la ropa interior era en realidad shorts, y él no notó la diferencia, recoge Yahoo Lifestyle.

"Creo que si realmente sintiera que había un problema o que Brad no es un padre capaz, no me habría resultado gracioso. Pero sé lo maravilloso que es y que esto fue solo un desafortunado accidente", comenta Aliza a USA Today.

DA.