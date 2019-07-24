Padre envía accidentalmente a su hija sin pantalones a la escuela

En Maryland, Estados Unidos, el padre de una niña la envió accidentalmente a la escuela sin pantalones y todo por creerle a su hija que los calzones entrenadores eran shorts.
Aliza Friedlander, la madre de la niña y quien compartió la historia en redes, donde se hizo viral, dice que compromisos con su empleo obligaron a la familia a cambiar ese día su rutina y su esposo Brad fue quien llevaría a su hija Brooklyn a la escuela.
La madre después le reclamó a su esposo que enviara a su hija sin pantalones y él dijo que la menor le dijo que la ropa interior era en realidad shorts, y él no notó la diferencia, recoge Yahoo Lifestyle.
"Creo que si realmente sintiera que había un problema o que Brad no es un padre capaz, no me habría resultado gracioso. Pero sé lo maravilloso que es y que esto fue solo un desafortunado accidente", comenta Aliza a USA Today.
I’ve been a stay at home for more than five years. In May, I started working part-time and this morning I had an event that started before school drop off. My husband stayed home and helped get the kids out for school. Apparently, my daughter decided to wear underwear (not just any underwear but thick diaper like training underwear used for potty training) and told my husband they were “short shorts.” Based on her smile and the fact she locked her door while getting dressed, I’m pretty sure she knew they weren’t shorts!! Swipe to see the messages that followed once I was informed of the situation, plus a picture of my daughter in school in underwear and the message I received from my girlfriend who filled me in on what was taking place! At least my husband remembered to brush the girls teeth and clean their newly pierced ears... so there’s that! . . . #workingmoms #worklifemomlife #headshake #funnymorning #lifeofaworkingmom #stayathomemom #stayathomemomlife #toddlers #threeyearsold #itsagoodstory #lotsoflaughs #lol #todayparentingteam #todayshow #todayshowparents #buzzfeedparenting #buzzfeedparents #scarymommy
