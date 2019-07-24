24 de julio de 2019 notifications
Padre envía accidentalmente a su hija sin pantalones a la escuela

La niña dijo que eran shorts, pero era ropa interior

EL SIGLO DE TORREÓN
ESTADOS UNIDOS, miércoles 24 de julio 2019, actualizada 11:20 am

Padre envía accidentalmente a su hija sin pantalones a la escuela
En Maryland, Estados Unidos, el padre de una niña la envió accidentalmente a la escuela sin pantalones y todo por creerle a su hija que los calzones entrenadores eran shorts.

Aliza Friedlander, la madre de la niña y quien compartió la historia en redes, donde se hizo viral, dice que compromisos con su empleo obligaron a la familia a cambiar ese día su rutina y su esposo Brad fue quien llevaría a su hija Brooklyn a la escuela.

La madre después le reclamó a su esposo que enviara a su hija sin pantalones y él dijo que la menor le dijo que la ropa interior era en realidad shorts, y él no notó la diferencia, recoge Yahoo Lifestyle.

"Creo que si realmente sintiera que había un problema o que Brad no es un padre capaz, no me habría resultado gracioso. Pero sé lo maravilloso que es y que esto fue solo un desafortunado accidente", comenta Aliza a USA Today.

El padre no notó la diferencia pero al menos la familia se lo tomó con buen humor. (INTERNET)

El padre no notó la diferencia pero al menos la familia se lo tomó con buen humor. (INTERNET)
