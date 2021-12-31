Famosos de Hollywood lloran la muerte de Betty White

Hollywood y el mundo del espectáculo en Estados Unidos se unieron en el último día de 2021 para despedir y rendir tributo a Betty White, la legendaria actriz de "The Golden Girls" (1985-1992) que falleció este viernes a los 99 años.

"Qué vida tan excepcional. Estoy agradecida por cada segundo que pude pasar con Betty White", escribió en Twitter Ellen DeGeneres.

What an exceptional life. I’m grateful for every second I got to spend with Betty White. Sending love to her family, friends and all of us. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 31, 2021

George Takei propuso que a medianoche, justo al entrar en 2022, todo el mundo alce su copa y brinde en honor de Betty White, a quien definió como un "tesoro nacional".

This is always going to live on in my head and my heart. Thanks for the roast and the belly laughs, Betty. https://t.co/ZOstzk1UI8 — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) December 31, 2021

"BETTY WHITE ES UN VERDADERO ICONO", exclamó Cher.

I Watched Her on her first TV Show “Life With Elizabeth”When I Was 7 Yrs Old.When She Did S&C I Got a Chance To Tell Her. I Was Embarrassed cause tears came to my eyes.She put her arms around me, & I Felt 7 again. Some Ppl Are Called ICONS , BETTY IS A TRUE ICON. — Cher (@cher) December 31, 2021

También compartió su tristeza en las redes sociales Reese Witherspoon.

"Me encantó ver a sus personajes, que trajeron mucha alegría. Gracias, Betty, por hacernos reír a todos", dijo la actriz.

So sad to hear about Betty White passing. I loved watching her characters that brought so much joy. Thank you, Betty, for making us all laugh! https://t.co/iOkmHLrW21 — Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) December 31, 2021

"El mundo parece diferente ahora. Ella fue genial en desafiar las expectativas", apuntó Ryan Reynolds.

The world looks different now. She was great at defying expectation. She managed to grow very old and somehow, not old enough. We’ll miss you, Betty. Now you know the secret. pic.twitter.com/uevwerjobS — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) December 31, 2021

Por su parte, Steve Martin detalló una anécdota de Betty White cuando él todavía trataba de abrirse camino en el mundo del espectáculo.

I loved Betty White, so I went up to them: “I’m so honored to meet you both.” And then I said, “Isn’t Linda great?” She said, “We came to see you.” I said, “Why?” “Because we heard you were funny.” I was elated. — Steve Martin (@SteveMartinToGo) December 31, 2021

"En 1974, yo era un telonero desconocido de Linda Ronstadt en la sala The Troubadour de Los Ángeles. Al atravesar el lobby antes del show, vi a Betty White y a su esposo Allen Ludden esperando en la fila", recordó.

"Me encantaba Betty White así que fui ahí y les dije: 'Estoy muy honrado de conocerles a los dos. ¿No es Linda fantástica?' Ella me dijo: 'Hemos venido a verte a ti porque hemos oído que eres divertido'. Me dejó eufórico", añadió.

Viola Davis aseguro que creía que Betty White viviría "para siempre" y defendió que su huella en el mundo del espectáculo "inspirará a generaciones".

RIP Betty White! Man did I think you would live forever. You blew a huge hole in this world that will inspire generations. Rest in glorious peace….you’ve earned your wings ❤️❤️❤https://t.co/7wpeLHgySy — Viola Davis (@violadavis) December 31, 2021

"Descansa en una paz gloriosa. Te has ganado tus alas", afirmó.

"Me encantaba su ingenio cómico y su adorable encanto. Definitivamente fue un amor para el planeta y un regalo para el mundo del entretenimiento", afirmó William Shatner.

Saddened to hear that @BettyMWhite has passed. I loved her comedic wit and endearing charm. She definitely was a sweetheart to the world and a gift to the entertainment world. — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) December 31, 2021

"Dios bendiga a Betty White. Como diría mi madre, 'fuimos muy afortunados de tenerla'", indicó Conan O'Brien.

God bless Betty White. As my mom would say, “we were so lucky to have her.”https://t.co/pXzu6JezOg — Conan O'Brien (@ConanOBrien) December 31, 2021

Como muchos otros, Debra Messing recordó que creció viendo a Betty White en la televisión.

Beautiful and hilarious. Thank you for sharing. You were blessed. We all were. https://t.co/xdCLxNNVuK — Debra Messing✍ (@DebraMessing) December 31, 2021

"Era juguetona, cariñosa e inteligente. Todos sabíamos que este día llegaría pero eso no quita el sentimiento de pérdida. Sin duda era un tesoro nacional", escribió.

Finalmente, Ava DuVernay resumió en cifras un legado inabarcable: "99 años aquí y deja millones de risas atrás. Es bastante fantástico".

99 years here and millions of laughs left behind. Pretty fantastic. pic.twitter.com/usm2P9y9cR — Ava DuVernay (@ava) December 31, 2021