 Famosos de Hollywood lloran la muerte de Betty White, El Siglo de Torreón
31 de diciembre de 2021. notifications
menu desktop_windows
Espectáculos

Famosos de Hollywood lloran la muerte de Betty White

Se unieron en el último día de 2021 para despedir y rendir tributo a la actriz

EFE
LOS ÁNGELES , viernes 31 de diciembre 2021, actualizada 4:41 pm

Famosos de Hollywood lloran la muerte de Betty White
Enlace copiado

Hollywood y el mundo del espectáculo en Estados Unidos se unieron en el último día de 2021 para despedir y rendir tributo a Betty White, la legendaria actriz de "The Golden Girls" (1985-1992) que falleció este viernes a los 99 años.

 

"Qué vida tan excepcional. Estoy agradecida por cada segundo que pude pasar con Betty White", escribió en Twitter Ellen DeGeneres.

 

George Takei propuso que a medianoche, justo al entrar en 2022, todo el mundo alce su copa y brinde en honor de Betty White, a quien definió como un "tesoro nacional".

 

"BETTY WHITE ES UN VERDADERO ICONO", exclamó Cher.

 

También compartió su tristeza en las redes sociales Reese Witherspoon.

 

"Me encantó ver a sus personajes, que trajeron mucha alegría. Gracias, Betty, por hacernos reír a todos", dijo la actriz.

 

"El mundo parece diferente ahora. Ella fue genial en desafiar las expectativas", apuntó Ryan Reynolds.

 

Por su parte, Steve Martin detalló una anécdota de Betty White cuando él todavía trataba de abrirse camino en el mundo del espectáculo.

 

"En 1974, yo era un telonero desconocido de Linda Ronstadt en la sala The Troubadour de Los Ángeles. Al atravesar el lobby antes del show, vi a Betty White y a su esposo Allen Ludden esperando en la fila", recordó.

 

"Me encantaba Betty White así que fui ahí y les dije: 'Estoy muy honrado de conocerles a los dos. ¿No es Linda fantástica?' Ella me dijo: 'Hemos venido a verte a ti porque hemos oído que eres divertido'. Me dejó eufórico", añadió.

 

Viola Davis aseguro que creía que Betty White viviría "para siempre" y defendió que su huella en el mundo del espectáculo "inspirará a generaciones".

 

"Descansa en una paz gloriosa. Te has ganado tus alas", afirmó.

 

"Me encantaba su ingenio cómico y su adorable encanto. Definitivamente fue un amor para el planeta y un regalo para el mundo del entretenimiento", afirmó William Shatner.

 

"Dios bendiga a Betty White. Como diría mi madre, 'fuimos muy afortunados de tenerla'", indicó Conan O'Brien.

 

Como muchos otros, Debra Messing recordó que creció viendo a Betty White en la televisión.

 

"Era juguetona, cariñosa e inteligente. Todos sabíamos que este día llegaría pero eso no quita el sentimiento de pérdida. Sin duda era un tesoro nacional", escribió.

 

Finalmente, Ava DuVernay resumió en cifras un legado inabarcable: "99 años aquí y deja millones de risas atrás. Es bastante fantástico".

Hollywood y el mundo del espectáculo en Estados Unidos se unieron en el último día de 2021 para despedir y rendir tributo a Betty White. (AP)

Hollywood y el mundo del espectáculo en Estados Unidos se unieron en el último día de 2021 para despedir y rendir tributo a Betty White. (AP)

TAGS
Temas del día
  • Transición Torreón
  • Año Nuevo
  • Coronavirus
    • MÁS DE Espectáculos
    RELACIONADAS
    COMENTA ESTA NOTICIA

    » Inicia sesión para comentar

    Otros comentarios
    EN TENDENCIA
    ADEMÁS LEE
    Epic Games se cae y la culpable es \'Lara Croft\'
    Epic Games se cae y la culpable es 'Lara Croft'
    ¿Por qué aparece la frase \'esperando el mensaje\' en los chats de WhatsApp?

    ¿Por qué aparece la frase 'esperando el mensaje' en los chats de WhatsApp?
    ¿Cómo puedo empezar a utilizar OnlyFans?

    ¿Cómo puedo empezar a utilizar OnlyFans?
    ADEMÁS LEE:

    Epic Games se cae y la culpable es 'Lara Croft'-

    ¿Por qué aparece la frase 'esperando el mensaje' en los chats de WhatsApp?-

    ¿Cómo puedo empezar a utilizar OnlyFans?-
    Mexicanos: con actitud positiva ante estudiantes de origen diferente

    lunes 27

    ...
    Cargando más noticias...
    Cargando tendencia...
    El Siglo - Cia. Editora de la Laguna S.A. de C.V. Av. Matamoros 1056 Pte. Col Centro, Torreón Coahuila México. Teléfono (871) 7591200
    home Inicio
    notifications
    Notificaciones Marcar todo como leído
    Ver más