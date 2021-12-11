 Último día de peregrinaciones en Torreón, aquí el calendario de este 11 de diciembre, El Siglo de Torreón
11 de diciembre de 2021. notifications
Torreón

Último día de peregrinaciones en Torreón, aquí el calendario de este 11 de diciembre

Mañana 12 de diciembre es la fecha en que se venera a la Virgen de Guadalupe

EL SIGLO DE TORREÓN
TORREÓN, COAH, sábado 11 de diciembre 2021, actualizada 11:56 am

Último día de peregrinaciones en Torreón, aquí el calendario de este 11 de diciembre
En la víspera del día en que se venera a la Virgen de Guadalupe, el 12 de diciembre en La Laguna, las familias, empresas y creyentes en general le expresan su fe con las tradicionales peregrinaciones en Torreón.

Este sábado 11 de diciembre, en su último día, los recorridos iniciaron desde las 08:00 horas, arrancando en la Alameda Zaragoza por la avenida Juárez hasta la iglesia de Guadalupe del Centro de Torreón.

Aquí te compartimos el calendario para este cierre de peregrinaciones, resaltando también el llamado de las autoridades a seguir aplicando las medidas sanitarias contra el COVID-19, sea que formes parte de las peregrinaciones o sigas su recorrido.

08:00 HORAS

  • GENERAL DE SOLUBLES S.A.

09:00 HORAS

  • MANTENIMIENTO MISESA

10:00 HORAS

  • RUTA SUR DALIAS DIRECTO
  • FAMILIA LÓPEZ MEDELLÍN

11:00 HORAS

  • AUTOBUSES MEDRANO HERRERA
  • TRANSPORTES FAVELA CASTRO
  • SINDICATO DE TRABAJADORES CAMIONEROS

12:00 HORAS

  • MASERELA, S.A. DE C.V.
  • PARROQUIA DE NUESTRA SEÑORA DE GUADALUPE

15:00 HORAS

  • GRUPO DE DANZA FOLKLÓRICA “AMANALI”
  • GRUPO HERNANDEZ
  • CAMIONEROS MATERIALISTAS 5 DE MAYO

16:00 HORAS

  • GRUPO FAVELA GARCÍA
  • PASTELERIA SOCORRITO
  • PASTELERÍA SOCORRITO Y FAMILIA

19:00 HORAS

  • MEDICALSUPPORT
  • COMERCIANTES DEL MERCADO ALIANZA
  • MERCADO JUAREZ
  • JAB SALON

20:00 HORAS

  • “METEPEC ESTADO DE MÉXICO
  • “FAMILIA MURUATO PERALTA”
  • UNIÓN DE CAMIONEROS MATERIALISTAS
  • LAS FORINGAS TRUCK CLUB

23:00 HORAS

  • MISA DE GALLO.

Los recorridos iniciaron desde las 08:00 horas, arrancando en la Alameda Zaragoza por la avenida Juárez hasta la iglesia de Guadalupe del Centro de Torreón. (JORGE MARTÍNEZ)

Los recorridos iniciaron desde las 08:00 horas, arrancando en la Alameda Zaragoza por la avenida Juárez hasta la iglesia de Guadalupe del Centro de Torreón. (JORGE MARTÍNEZ)
