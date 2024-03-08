¿Quién ganará en los Oscar? La lista completa de predicciones

Espectáculos Premios Oscar Música Día Internacional de la Mujer Cantantes Akira Toriyama

Previo a los Premios de la Academia del domingo, los críticos de cine de The Associated Press Jake Coyle y Lindsey Bahr ofrecen una lista completa de predicciones

Previo a los Premios de la Academia del domingo, los críticos de cine de The Associated Press Jake Coyle y Lindsey Bahr ofrecen una lista completa de predicciones.

A continuación, la lista para las 23 categorías, de cortometraje a mejor película.

MEJOR PELÍCULA

Bahr: “Oppenheimer”

Coyle: “Oppenheimer”

ACTRIZ

Bahr: Emma Stone, “Poor Things” (“Pobres criaturas”)

Coyle: Lily Gladstone, “Killers of the Flower Moon” (“Los asesinos de la luna”)

ACTOR

Bahr: Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer”

Coyle: Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer”

ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

Bahr: Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers” (“Los que se quedan”)

Coyle: Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers”

ACTOR DE REPARTO

Bahr: Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer”

Coyle: Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer”

DIRECTOR

Bahr: Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer”

Coyle: Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer”

DOCUMENTAL

Bahr: “20 Days in Mariupol” (“20 días en Mariúpol”)

Coyle: “20 Days in Mariupol”

LARGOMETRAJE INTERNACIONAL

Bahr: “The Zone of Interest” (“La zona de interés”)

Coyle: “The Zone of Interest”

LARGOMETRAJE ANIMADO

Bahr: “Kimitachi wa dô ikiru ka” (“El niño y la garza”)

Coyle: “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” (“Spider-Man: A través del spider-verso”)

GUION ORIGINAL

Bahr: “Past Lives” (“Vidas pasadas”), Celine Song

Coyle: “Anatomie d’une chute” (“Anatomía de una caída”), Justine Triet, Arthur Harari

GUION ADAPTADO

Bahr: “Oppenheimer”, Christopher Nolan

Coyle: “American Fiction” (“Ficción estadounidense”), Cord Jefferson

DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN

Bahr: “Oppenheimer”, Ruth De Jong, Claire Kaufman

Coyle: “Poor Things”, Shona Heath, James Price, Zsuza Mihalek

CINEMATOGRAFÍA

Bahr: “Oppenheimer”, Hoyte van Hoytema

Coyle: “Oppenheimer”, Hoyte van Hoytema

DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO

Bahr: “Poor Things”, Holly Waddington

Coyle: “Poor Things”, Holly Waddington

EDICIÓN

Bahr: “Oppenheimer”, Jennifer Lame

Coyle: “Oppenheimer”, Jennifer Lame

MAQUILLAJE Y PEINADO

Bahr: “Oppenheimer”, Luisa Abel

Coyle: “Maestro”, Kazu Hiro, Kay Georgiou, Lori McCoy-Bell

SONIDO

Bahr: “The Zone of Interest”

Coyle: “Oppenheimer”

EFECTOS VISUALES

Bahr: “The Creator”

Coyle: “Godzilla Minus One”

MÚSICA ORIGINAL

Bahr: “Oppenheimer”, Ludwig Göransson

Coyle: “Oppenheimer”, Ludwig Göransson

CANCIÓN

Bahr: “Barbie”; “What Was I Made For?”, Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell

Coyle: “Barbie”; “What Was I Made For?”, Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell

CORTOMETRAJE ANIMADO

Bahr: “Ninety-Five Senses”

Coyle: “Letter to a Pig”

CORTOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL

Bahr: “Nai Nai & Wài Pó”

Coyle: “The Last Repair Shop”

CORTOMETRAJE

Bahr: “The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar”

Coyle: “The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar”

