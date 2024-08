Pierde Marco Verde la final de boxeo en París 2024, se queda con la Plata

Marco Verde vs Asadkhuja Muydinkhujaev. (EFE)

Fans of Mexico wait for the start of Uzbekistan's Asadkhuja Muydinkhujaev fight against Mexico's Marco Verde in their men's 71 kg final boxing match at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)

Mexico's Marco Verde prepares to fight Uzbekistan's Asadkhuja Muydinkhujaev in their men's 71 kg final boxing match at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)

Uzbekistan's Asadkhuja Muydinkhujaev, right, fights Mexico's Marco Verde in their men's 71 kg final boxing match at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)

Uzbekistan's Asadkhuja Muydinkhujaev, left, fights Mexico's Marco Verde in their men's 71 kg final boxing match at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/John Locher)

El uzbeco Asadkhuja Muydinkhujaev golpea al mexicano Marco Verde en la pelea de box olímpico, categoría de 71 kilogramos, el viernes 9 de agosto de 2024, en París (AP Foto/John Locher)

Uzbekistan's Asadkhuja Muydinkhujaev, right, fights Mexico's Marco Verde in their men's 71 kg final boxing match at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Uzbekistan's Asadkhuja Muydinkhujaev, right, fights Mexico's Marco Verde in their men's 71 kg final boxing match at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Uzbekistan's Asadkhuja Muydinkhujaev, left, fights Mexico's Marco Verde in their men's 71 kg final boxing match at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)

Uzbekistan's Asadkhuja Muydinkhujaev, right, celebrates after defeating Mexico's Marco Verde in their men's 71 kg final boxing match at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Uzbekistan's Asadkhuja Muydinkhujaev, left, celebrates after defeating Mexico's Marco Verde in their men's 71 kg final boxing match at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Mexico's Marco Verde reacts after losing to Uzbekistan's Asadkhuja Muydinkhujaev in their men's 71 kg final boxing match at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, in Paris, France.(AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)

Uzbekistan's Asadkhuja Muydinkhujaev embraces Mexico's Marco Verde after Muydinkhujaev won their men's 71 kg final boxing match at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Uzbekistan's Asadkhuja Muydinkhujaev celebrates after defeating Mexico's Marco Verde in their men's 71 kg final boxing match at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)

Uzbekistan's Asadkhuja Muydinkhujaev celebrates after defeating Mexico's Marco Verde in their men's 71 kg final boxing match at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Uzbekistan's Asadkhuja Muydinkhujaev gestures after defeating Mexico's Marco Verde in their men's 71 kg final boxing match at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)

Uzbekistan's Asadkhuja Muydinkhujaev celebrates after defeating Mexico's Marco Verde in their men's 71 kg final boxing match at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Uzbekistan's Asadkhuja Muydinkhujaev celebrates after defeating Mexico's Marco Verde in their men's 71 kg final boxing match at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Silver medalist Mexico's Marco Verde poses during a medals ceremony for the men's 71 kg final boxing match at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)