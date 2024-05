Estiman que avalancha enterró a 2 mil personas en Papúa Nueva Guinea

Búsqueda de desaparecidos tras avalancha en Papúa Nueva Guinea. (AP)

CORRECTS TO YAMBALI FOR LOCATION, NOT POGERA - Villagers search through a landslide in Yambali in the Highlands of Papua New Guinea, Sunday, May 26, 2024. The International Organization for Migration has increased its estimate of the death toll from a massive landslide Friday May 24 in Papua New Guinea to more than 670. (Mohamud Omer/International Organization for Migration via AP)

Villagers use heavy machinery to search through a landslide in Yambali in the Highlands of Papua New Guinea, Sunday, May 26, 2024. The International Organization for Migration feared Sunday the death toll from a massive landslide is much worse than what authorities initially estimated. (Mohamud Omer/International Organization for Migration via AP)

In this photo provided by the UNDP Papua New Guinea, villagers carry a coffin during a funeral procession in Yambali village in the Highlands of Papua New Guinea, Sunday, May 26, 2024. The International Organization for Migration feared Sunday the death toll from a massive landslide is much worse than what authorities initially estimated. (Kafuri Yaro/UNDP Papua New Guinea via AP)

In this image supplied by the International Organization for Migration, villagers react after a body was discovered amongst the debris form a landslide in the village of Yambali in the Highlands of Papua New Guinea, Monday, May 27, 2024. (Mohamud Omer/International Organization for Migration via AP)

In this image supplied by the International Organization for Migration, villagers search amongst the debris from a landslide in the village of Yambali in the Highlands of Papua New Guinea, Monday, May 27, 2024. (Mohamud Omer/International Organization for Migration via AP)

