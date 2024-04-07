Eclipse Total del Amor (Total Eclipse of the Heart) de Bonnie Tyler: letra y significado

Este 8 de abril millones de personas presenciarán el eclipse solar total, La Laguna será un punto muy importante para ver este fenómeno, por lo que ya se han realizado diversos eventos y celebraciones para seguir de cerca al eclipse.

En medio de todo esto, ha tomado relevancia la canción Total Eclipse of the Heart de Bonnie Tyler, por eso te presentamos la letra y su significado.

Letra:

(Turn around)Every now and then I get a little bit lonely and you're never coming 'round(Turn around)Every now and then I get a little bit tired of listening to the sound of my tears

(Turn around)Every now and then I get a little bit nervous that the best of all the years have gone by(Turn around)Every now and then I get a little bit terrified and then I see the look in your eyes

(Turn around, bright eyes)Every now and then I fall apart(Turn around, bright eyes)Every now and then I fall apart

(Turn around)Every now and then I get a little bit restless and I dream of something wild(Turn around)Every now and then I get a little bit helpless and I'm lying like a child in your arms

(Turn around)Every now and then I get a little bit angry and I know I've got to get out and cry(Turn around)Every now and then I get a little bit terrified, but then I see the look in your eyes

(Turn around, bright eyes)Every now and then I fall apart(Turn around, bright eyes)Every now and then I fall apart

And I need you now, tonightAnd I need you more than everAnd if you only hold me tightWe'll be holding on forever

And we'll only be making it right'Cause we'll never be wrongTogether we can take it to the end of the lineYour love is like a shadow on me all of the time (all of the time)

I don't know what to do and I'm always in the darkWe're living in a powder keg and giving off sparks

I really need you tonightForever's gonna start tonightForever's gonna start tonight

Once upon a time I was falling in loveNow I'm only falling apartThere's nothing I can doA total eclipse of the heart

Once upon a time there was light in my lifeBut now there's only love in the darkNothing I can sayA total eclipse of the heart

(Turn around, bright eyes)(Turn around, bright eyes)

(Turn around)Every now and then I know you'll never be the boy you always wanted to be(Turn around)But every now and then I know you'll always be the only boy who wanted me the way that I am

(Turn around)Every now and then I know there's no one in the universe as magical and wondrous as you(Turn around)Every now and then I know there's nothing any betterThere's nothing that I just wouldn't do

(Turn around, bright eyes)Every now and then I fall apart(Turn around, bright eyes)Every now and then I fall apart

And I need you now, tonight (and I need you, and I need you)And I need you more than everAnd if you only hold me tight (if you only)We'll be holding on forever

And we'll only be making it right (and we'll never)'Cause we'll never be wrongTogether we can take it to the end of the lineYour love is like a shadow on me all of the time (all of the time)

I don't know what to do, I'm always in the darkLiving in a powder keg and giving off sparks

I really need you tonightForever's gonna start tonight(Forever's gonna start tonight)

Once upon a time I was falling in loveNow I'm only falling apartThere's nothing I can doA total eclipse of the heart

Once upon a time there was light in my lifeBut now there's only love in the darkNothing I can sayA total eclipse of the heart

A total eclipse of the heartA total eclipse of the heart

(Turn around, bright eyes)(Turn around, bright eyes)(Turn around)

Este es su significado en español:

(Date la vuelta)
De vez en cuando me pongo un poco nerviosa en pensar que lo mejores años han pasado
(Date la vuelta)
De vez en cuando me asusto un poco y luego veo la mirada en tus ojos

(Date la vuelta, ojos brillantes)
De vez en cuando me desmorono
(Date la vuelta, ojos brillantes)
De vez en cuando me desmorono

(Date la vuelta)
De vez en cuando me pongo un poco inquieta y sueño con algo loco
(Date la vuelta)
De vez en cuando me pongo un poco indefensa y estoy acostada como una niña en tus brazos

(Date la vuelta)
De vez en cuando me enojo un poco y sé que tengo que salir y llorar
(Date la vuelta)
De vez en cuando me asusto un poco pero luego veo la mirada en tus ojos

(Date la vuelta, ojos brillantes)
De vez en cuando me desmorono
(Date la vuelta, ojos brillantes)
De vez en cuando me desmorono

Y te necesito ahora, esta noche
Y te necesito más que nunca
Y si solo me abrazas fuerte
Estaremos abrazándonos para siempre

Y solo lo haremos bien
Porque nunca nos equivocaremos
Juntos, podemos llevarlo hasta el final de la línea
Tu amor es como una sombra sobre mí todo el tiempo (todo el tiempo)

No sé qué hacer y siempre estoy en la oscuridad
Vivimos en un barril de pólvora y emitiendo chispas

Realmente te necesito esta noche
El por siempre va a empezar esta noche
El por siempre va a empezar esta noche

Érase una vez, me estaba enamorando
Ahora solo me estoy desmoronando
No hay nada que pueda hacer
Un eclipse total del corazón

Érase una vez, había luz en mi vida
Pero ahora solo hay amor en la oscuridad
Nada que pueda decir
Un eclipse total del corazón

(Date la vuelta, ojos brillantes)
(Date la vuelta, ojos brillantes)

(Date la vuelta)
De vez en cuando yo sé que tú nunca serás el chicho que siempre has querido ser
(Date la vuelta)
Pero de vez en cuando y sé que tú siempre serás el único chico que me ha querido de la forma que soy

(Date la vuelta)
De vez en cuando yo sé que no hay nada en el universo que sea tan mágico e increíble como tú
(Date la vuelta)
De vez en cuando yo sé que no hay nada mejor
No hay nada que yo no haría

(Date la vuelta, ojos brillantes)
De vez en cuando me desmorono
(Date la vuelta, ojos brillantes)
De vez en cuando me desmorono

Y te necesito ahora, esta noche (y te necesito y te necesito)
Y te necesito más que nunca
Y si tú solo me abrazas fuerte (y si tú solo)
Estaremos abrazándonos para siempre

Y solo lo haremos bien (nosotros nunca)
Porque nunca nos equivocaremos
Juntos, podemos llevarlo hasta el final de la línea
Tu amor es como una sombra sobre mí, todo el tiempo (todo el tiempo)

No sé qué hacer, y siempre estoy en la oscuridad
Vivimos en un barril de pólvora y emitiendo chispas

Realmente te necesito esta noche
El por siempre va a empezar esta noche
(El por siempre va a empezar esta noche)

Érase una vez, me estaba enamorando
Ahora solo me estoy desmoronando
No hay nada que pueda hacer
Un eclipse total del corazón

Érase una vez, había luz en mi vida
Pero ahora solo hay amor en la oscuridad
Nada que pueda decir
Un eclipse total del corazón

Un eclipse total del corazón
Un eclipse total del corazón

(Date la vuelta, ojos brillantes)
(Date la vuelta, ojos brillantes)
(Date la vuelta)

(Fuente: letras.com