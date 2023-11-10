Sza lidera las nominaciones de los Grammy 2024: conoce la lista completa
Este viernes se revelaron los nombres de los nominados de los premios Grammy 2024, la ceremonia que es la edición 67. Está liderada por Sza, con nueve menciones.
Las mujeres tienen una participación destacada, otras nominadas son Olivia Rodrigo, Boygenius, Miley Cyrus, Victoria Monét y Billie Eilish.
También aparece el cantante Jon Batiste, ganador al álbum del año en 2022.
Empatan con siete nominaciones: Phoebe Bridgers (seis con su banda Boygenius), Victoria Mónet y Serban Ghenea (ingeniero de sonido).
Con seis nominaciones están: Miley Cyrus, Jack Antonoff, Jon Batiste, Boygenius, Brandy Clark, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo y Taylor Swift.
CONOCE LOS NOMINADOS:
Album of the year
World Music Radio- Jon Batiste
The Record-Boygenius
Endless Summer Vacation- Miley Cyrus
Did you know that there's a tunnel under ocean bld- Lana del Rey
The Age of pleasure- Janelle Monáe
Guts- Olivia Rodrigo
Midnights- Taylor Swift
S.O.S-Sza
Record of the year
Worship- Jon Batiste
Not Strong Enough- Boygenius
Flowers- Miley Cyrus
What was I Made fot?- Billie Eilish
On My Mama- Victoria Mónet
Vampire- Olivia Rodrigo
Anti- Hero- Taylor Swift
Kill Bill-Sza
Best New Artist
Gracie Abrams
Fred Again
Ice Spice
Jelly Roll
Coco Jones
Noah Kahan
Victoria Monét
The War and Treaty
Song of the year
A&W- Lana del Rey
Anti Hero- Taylor Swift
Butterfly- Jon Batiste
Dance the night (del álbum de Barbie)- Dua Lipa
Flowers- Miley Cyrus
Kill Bill- Sza
Vampire- Olivia Rodrigo
What I Was Made For- Billie Eilish
Best Pop Duo / Gruoup Performance
Thousand Miles- Miley Cyrus y Brandi Carlile
Candy Necklace- Lana del Rey y Jon Batiste
Never Felt So Alone- Labrinth y Billie Eilish
Karma- Taylor Swift y Ice Spice
Ghost in the Machine- Sza y Phoebe Bridgers
Best Pop Solo Performance
Flowers-Miley Cyrus
Paint the town red - Doja Cat
What I Wad Made For (del soundtrack de Barbie)
Vampire- Olivia Rodrigo
Anti-Hero- Taylor Swift
Best Pop Vocal Album
Chemistry- Kelly Clarkon
Endless Summer Vacation- Miley Cyrus
Guts- Olivia Rodrigo
- (Substract)- Ed Sheeran
Midnights- Taylor Swift
Best Pop Dance Recording
Baby Don't Hurt Me- David Guetta, Anne Marie y Coi Leray
Miracle- Calvin Harris y Ellie Goulding
Padam Padam- Kylie Minogue
One in a Million- Bebe Rexha y David Guetta
Rush- Troye Sivan
Best Música Mexicana Album
Bordado a mano- Ana Bárbara
La Sánchez- Lila Downs
Motherflower- Flor de Toloache
Amor como en las películas de antes- Lupita Infante
Génesis- Peso Pluma
Best Latin Pop Album
La cuarta hoja- Pablo Alboran
Beautigful Humans Vol. 1- Alemos
A ciegas- Paula Arenas
La Neta- Pedro Capo
Don Juan- Maluma
X Mi (Vol. 1)- Gaby Moreno
Songwriter of the year, Non Classical
Edgar Barrera
Jessie Jo Dillon
Shane McAnally
Theron Thomas
Justin Tranter
Producer of the year, non- classical
Jack Antonoff
Dernst "D'Mile' Emile II
Hit-Boy
Metro Boomin
Daniel Nigro