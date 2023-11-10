Sza lidera las nominaciones de los Grammy 2024: conoce la lista completa

Este viernes se revelaron los nombres de los nominados de los premios Grammy 2024, la ceremonia que es la edición 67. Está liderada por Sza, con nueve menciones.

Las mujeres tienen una participación destacada, otras nominadas son Olivia Rodrigo, Boygenius, Miley Cyrus, Victoria Monét y Billie Eilish.

También aparece el cantante Jon Batiste, ganador al álbum del año en 2022.

Empatan con siete nominaciones: Phoebe Bridgers (seis con su banda Boygenius), Victoria Mónet y Serban Ghenea (ingeniero de sonido).

Con seis nominaciones están: Miley Cyrus, Jack Antonoff, Jon Batiste, Boygenius, Brandy Clark, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo y Taylor Swift.

CONOCE LOS NOMINADOS:

Album of the year

World Music Radio- Jon Batiste

The Record-Boygenius

Endless Summer Vacation- Miley Cyrus

Did you know that there's a tunnel under ocean bld- Lana del Rey

The Age of pleasure- Janelle Monáe

Guts- Olivia Rodrigo

Midnights- Taylor Swift

S.O.S-Sza

Record of the year

Worship- Jon Batiste

Not Strong Enough- Boygenius

Flowers- Miley Cyrus

What was I Made fot?- Billie Eilish

On My Mama- Victoria Mónet

Vampire- Olivia Rodrigo

Anti- Hero- Taylor Swift

Kill Bill-Sza

Best New Artist

Gracie Abrams

Fred Again

Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

Coco Jones

Noah Kahan

Victoria Monét

The War and Treaty

Song of the year

A&W- Lana del Rey

Anti Hero- Taylor Swift

Butterfly- Jon Batiste

Dance the night (del álbum de Barbie)- Dua Lipa

Flowers- Miley Cyrus

Kill Bill- Sza

Vampire- Olivia Rodrigo

What I Was Made For- Billie Eilish

Best Pop Duo / Gruoup Performance

Thousand Miles- Miley Cyrus y Brandi Carlile

Candy Necklace- Lana del Rey y Jon Batiste

Never Felt So Alone- Labrinth y Billie Eilish

Karma- Taylor Swift y Ice Spice

Ghost in the Machine- Sza y Phoebe Bridgers

Best Pop Solo Performance

Flowers-Miley Cyrus

Paint the town red - Doja Cat

What I Wad Made For (del soundtrack de Barbie)

Vampire- Olivia Rodrigo

Anti-Hero- Taylor Swift

Best Pop Vocal Album

Chemistry- Kelly Clarkon

Endless Summer Vacation- Miley Cyrus

Guts- Olivia Rodrigo

- (Substract)- Ed Sheeran

Midnights- Taylor Swift

Best Pop Dance Recording

Baby Don't Hurt Me- David Guetta, Anne Marie y Coi Leray

Miracle- Calvin Harris y Ellie Goulding

Padam Padam- Kylie Minogue

One in a Million- Bebe Rexha y David Guetta

Rush- Troye Sivan

Best Música Mexicana Album

Bordado a mano- Ana Bárbara

La Sánchez- Lila Downs

Motherflower- Flor de Toloache

Amor como en las películas de antes- Lupita Infante

Génesis- Peso Pluma

Best Latin Pop Album

La cuarta hoja- Pablo Alboran

Beautigful Humans Vol. 1- Alemos

A ciegas- Paula Arenas

La Neta- Pedro Capo

Don Juan- Maluma

X Mi (Vol. 1)- Gaby Moreno

Songwriter of the year, Non Classical

Edgar Barrera

Jessie Jo Dillon

Shane McAnally

Theron Thomas

Justin Tranter

Producer of the year, non- classical

Jack Antonoff

Dernst "D'Mile' Emile II

Hit-Boy

Metro Boomin

Daniel Nigro