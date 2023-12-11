Conoce el listado completo de nominados a los Golden Globes 2024

Nominados a los Golden Globes 2024 (FOTO: ESPECIAL)
La película Barbie de Greta Gerwig encabeza con nueve nominaciones la edición 81 de los Golden Globes, cumpliendo con todas las expectativas posibles. La cinta, que narra las aventuras de la muñeca de plástico de Mattel está a la cabeza, seguida de Oppenheimer con ocho candidaturas, mientras que Killers of the Flower Moon de Martin Scorsese y Poort Things, de Yorgos Lanthimos, consiguieron siete menciones.
Barbie busca conquistar las principales candidaturas, entre ellas mejor película de comedia o musical, mejor dirección y mejor guion.
El apartado de series está liderado por Succession de HBO, la cual consiguió nueve nominaciones para su cuarta y última temporada.
A continuación, el listado completo de nominados:
Mejor película dramática
Anatomy of a Fall
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
The Zone of Interest
Mejor película: musical o comedia
Air
American Fiction
Barbie
The Holdovers
May December
Poor Things
Mejor película animada
The Boy and the Heron
Elementos
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Suzume
The Super Mario Bros: Movie
Wish
Logro cinematográfico y de taquilla
Barbie
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
John Wick: Chapter 4
Mission: Impossible- Dead Reckoning Part 1
Oppenheimer
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Mejor película en idioma distinto del inglés
Anatomy of a Fall
Fallen Leaves
Io Capitano
Past Lives
Sociedad de la Nieve
The Zone of Interest
Mejor interpretación femenina en una película dramática
Anette Bening- Nyad
Cailee Spaeny-Priscilla
Carey Mulligan- Maestro
Greta Lee- Past Lives
Lily Gladstone- Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Hüller- Antomy of a Fall
Mejor interpretación masculina en una película dramática
Andrew Scott- All of Us Strangers
Kerry Keoghan- Saltburn
Bradley Cooper- Maestro
Cillian Murphy- Oppenheimer
Colman Domingo- Rustin
Leonardo DiCaprio- Killers of the Flower Moon
Mejor interpretación de una actriz en una película: musical o comedia
Alma Pöysti- Fallen Leaves
Emma Stone- Poor Things
Fantasia Barrino- The Color Purple
Jennifer Lawrence- No Hard Feelings
Margot Robbie- Barbie
Natalie Portman- May December
Mejor interpretación de un actor masculino en una película: musical o comedia
Jeffrey Wright- American Fiction
Joaquin Phoenix- Beau is Afraid
Matt Damon- Air
Nicolas Cage- Dream Scenario
Paul Giamatti- The Holdovers
Timothée Chalamet- Wonka
Mejor interpretación de una actriz en un papel secundario en cualquier película
Danielle Brooks- The Color Purple
Da’Vine Joy Randolph
Emily Blunt- Oppenheimer
Jodie Foster- Nyad
Julianne Moore- May December
Rosemund Pike- Saltburn
Mejor interpretación de un actor masculino en un papel secundario en cualquier película
Charles Melton- May December
Mark Ruffalo- Poor Things
Robert De Niro- Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr.- Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling- Barbie
Poor Things- Willem Dafoe
Mejor director - Película
Bradley Cooper- Maestro
Celine Song- Past Lives
Christopher Nolan- Oppenheimer
Greta Gerwig- Barbie
Martin Scorsese- Killers of the Flowe Moon
Yorgos Latinthimos- Poor Things
Mejor guion - Película
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
Poor Things
Mejor banda sonora original - Película
The Boy and the Heron
Killers of the Flowe Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
The Zone of Interest
Mejor canción original - Película
Addictted to Romance- She Came to Me- Bruce Springsteen
Dance the Night- Barbie- Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, Dua Lipa, Caroline Ailin
Peaches- The Super Mario Bros. Movie- Jack Black, Aaron Horvatch, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond, John Spiker,
Road to Freedom- Rustin- Lenny Kravitz
What I Was Made For?- Billie Eilish, Finneas O’ Connell
Mejor serie de televisión - Drama
1923
The Crown
The Diplomat
The Last of Us
The Morning Show
Succession
Mejor serie de televisión: musical o comedia
Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Bear
Jury Duty
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
Mejor serie limitada de televisión, serie de antología o película realizada para televisión
All the Light We Cannot See
Beef
Daisy Jones and the Six
Fargo
Fellow Travelers
Lesson in Chemistry
Mejor interpretación de una actriz en una serie de televisión - Drama}
Bella Ramsey- The Last of Us
Emma Stone- The Cure
Helen Mirren- 1923
Imelda Staunton- The Crown
Keri Russell- The Diplomat
Sarah Snook- Succesion
Mejor interpretación de un actor masculino en una serie de televisión - Drama
Brian Cox- Succession
Dominic West- The Crown
Gary Oldman- Slow Horses
Jeremy Strong- Succession
Kieran Culkin- Succession
Pedro Pascal- The Last of Us
Mejor interpretación de una actriz en una serie de televisión: musical o comedia
Ayo Edebiri- The Bear
Elle Fanning- The Great
Natasha Lyonne- Poker Face
Quinta Brunson- Abbott Elementary
Rachel Brosnahan- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Selena Gomez- Only Murders in the Building
Mejor interpretación de un actor masculino en una serie de televisión: musical o comedia
Bill Hader- Barry
Jason Segel- Shrinking
Jason Sudeikis- Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White- The Bear
Martin Short- Only Murders in the Building
Steve Martin- Only Murders in the Building
Mejor interpretación de una actriz en una miniserie, serie de antología o película para televisión
Ali Wong- Beef
Brie Larson- Lessons in Chemistry
Elizabeth Olsen- Love & Death
June Temple- Fargo
Rachel Weisz- Dead Ringers
Riley Keough- Daisy Jones and the Six
Mejor interpretación de un actor masculino en una miniserie, serie de antología o película para televisión
David Oyelowo- Lawmen: Bass Reeves
Jon Hamm- Fargo
Matt Boomer- Fellow Travelers
Sam Claffin- Daisy Jones and the Six
Steven Young- Beef
Woody Harrelson- White House Plumbers
Mejor interpretación femenina en un papel secundario en televisión
Abby Elliot- The Bear
Christina Ricci- Yellowjackets
Elizabeth Debicki- The Crown
Hanna Waddingham- Ted Lasso
J. Smith- Cameron- Succession
Meryl Streep- Only Murders in the Building
Mejor interpretación de un actor masculino en un papel secundario en televisión
Alan Ruck- Succession
Alexander Skarsgard- Succession
Billy Crudup- The Morning Show
Ebon Moss- Bachrach- The Bear
James Marden- Jury Duty
Mathew Macfadyen- Succession
Mejor actuación en comedia stand-up en televisión
Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact
Chris Rock: Selective Outrage
Rick Gervais: Armageddon
Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love
Trevor Noah: Where Was I
Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer