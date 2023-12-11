Conoce el listado completo de nominados a los Golden Globes 2024

La película Barbie de Greta Gerwig encabeza con nueve nominaciones la edición 81 de los Golden Globes, cumpliendo con todas las expectativas posibles. La cinta, que narra las aventuras de la muñeca de plástico de Mattel está a la cabeza, seguida de Oppenheimer con ocho candidaturas, mientras que Killers of the Flower Moon de Martin Scorsese y Poort Things, de Yorgos Lanthimos, consiguieron siete menciones.

Barbie busca conquistar las principales candidaturas, entre ellas mejor película de comedia o musical, mejor dirección y mejor guion.

El apartado de series está liderado por Succession de HBO, la cual consiguió nueve nominaciones para su cuarta y última temporada.

A continuación, el listado completo de nominados:

Mejor película dramática

Anatomy of a Fall

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

The Zone of Interest

Mejor película: musical o comedia

Air

American Fiction

Barbie

The Holdovers

May December

Poor Things

Mejor película animada

The Boy and the Heron

Elementos

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Suzume

The Super Mario Bros: Movie

Wish

Logro cinematográfico y de taquilla

Barbie

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

John Wick: Chapter 4

Mission: Impossible- Dead Reckoning Part 1

Oppenheimer

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Mejor película en idioma distinto del inglés

Anatomy of a Fall

Fallen Leaves

Io Capitano

Past Lives

Sociedad de la Nieve

The Zone of Interest

Mejor interpretación femenina en una película dramática

Anette Bening- Nyad

Cailee Spaeny-Priscilla

Carey Mulligan- Maestro

Greta Lee- Past Lives

Lily Gladstone- Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller- Antomy of a Fall

Mejor interpretación masculina en una película dramática

Andrew Scott- All of Us Strangers

Kerry Keoghan- Saltburn

Bradley Cooper- Maestro

Cillian Murphy- Oppenheimer

Colman Domingo- Rustin

Leonardo DiCaprio- Killers of the Flower Moon

Mejor interpretación de una actriz en una película: musical o comedia

Alma Pöysti- Fallen Leaves

Emma Stone- Poor Things

Fantasia Barrino- The Color Purple

Jennifer Lawrence- No Hard Feelings

Margot Robbie- Barbie

Natalie Portman- May December

Mejor interpretación de un actor masculino en una película: musical o comedia

Jeffrey Wright- American Fiction

Joaquin Phoenix- Beau is Afraid

Matt Damon- Air

Nicolas Cage- Dream Scenario

Paul Giamatti- The Holdovers

Timothée Chalamet- Wonka

Mejor interpretación de una actriz en un papel secundario en cualquier película

Danielle Brooks- The Color Purple

Da’Vine Joy Randolph

Emily Blunt- Oppenheimer

Jodie Foster- Nyad

Julianne Moore- May December

Rosemund Pike- Saltburn

Mejor interpretación de un actor masculino en un papel secundario en cualquier película

Charles Melton- May December

Mark Ruffalo- Poor Things

Robert De Niro- Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr.- Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling- Barbie

Poor Things- Willem Dafoe

Mejor director - Película

Bradley Cooper- Maestro

Celine Song- Past Lives

Christopher Nolan- Oppenheimer

Greta Gerwig- Barbie

Martin Scorsese- Killers of the Flowe Moon

Yorgos Latinthimos- Poor Things

Mejor guion - Película

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

Mejor banda sonora original - Película

The Boy and the Heron

Killers of the Flowe Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Zone of Interest

Mejor canción original - Película

Addictted to Romance- She Came to Me- Bruce Springsteen

Dance the Night- Barbie- Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, Dua Lipa, Caroline Ailin

Peaches- The Super Mario Bros. Movie- Jack Black, Aaron Horvatch, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond, John Spiker,

Road to Freedom- Rustin- Lenny Kravitz

What I Was Made For?- Billie Eilish, Finneas O’ Connell

Mejor serie de televisión - Drama

1923

The Crown

The Diplomat

The Last of Us

The Morning Show

Succession

Mejor serie de televisión: musical o comedia

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Jury Duty

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

Mejor serie limitada de televisión, serie de antología o película realizada para televisión

All the Light We Cannot See

Beef

Daisy Jones and the Six

Fargo

Fellow Travelers

Lesson in Chemistry

Mejor interpretación de una actriz en una serie de televisión - Drama}

Bella Ramsey- The Last of Us

Emma Stone- The Cure

Helen Mirren- 1923

Imelda Staunton- The Crown

Keri Russell- The Diplomat

Sarah Snook- Succesion

Mejor interpretación de un actor masculino en una serie de televisión - Drama

Brian Cox- Succession

Dominic West- The Crown

Gary Oldman- Slow Horses

Jeremy Strong- Succession

Kieran Culkin- Succession

Pedro Pascal- The Last of Us

Mejor interpretación de una actriz en una serie de televisión: musical o comedia

Ayo Edebiri- The Bear

Elle Fanning- The Great

Natasha Lyonne- Poker Face

Quinta Brunson- Abbott Elementary

Rachel Brosnahan- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Selena Gomez- Only Murders in the Building

Mejor interpretación de un actor masculino en una serie de televisión: musical o comedia

Bill Hader- Barry

Jason Segel- Shrinking

Jason Sudeikis- Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White- The Bear

Martin Short- Only Murders in the Building

Steve Martin- Only Murders in the Building

Mejor interpretación de una actriz en una miniserie, serie de antología o película para televisión

Ali Wong- Beef

Brie Larson- Lessons in Chemistry

Elizabeth Olsen- Love & Death

June Temple- Fargo

Rachel Weisz- Dead Ringers

Riley Keough- Daisy Jones and the Six

Mejor interpretación de un actor masculino en una miniserie, serie de antología o película para televisión

David Oyelowo- Lawmen: Bass Reeves

Jon Hamm- Fargo

Matt Boomer- Fellow Travelers

Sam Claffin- Daisy Jones and the Six

Steven Young- Beef

Woody Harrelson- White House Plumbers

Mejor interpretación femenina en un papel secundario en televisión

Abby Elliot- The Bear

Christina Ricci- Yellowjackets

Elizabeth Debicki- The Crown

Hanna Waddingham- Ted Lasso

J. Smith- Cameron- Succession

Meryl Streep- Only Murders in the Building

Mejor interpretación de un actor masculino en un papel secundario en televisión

Alan Ruck- Succession

Alexander Skarsgard- Succession

Billy Crudup- The Morning Show

Ebon Moss- Bachrach- The Bear

James Marden- Jury Duty

Mathew Macfadyen- Succession

Mejor actuación en comedia stand-up en televisión

Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact

Chris Rock: Selective Outrage

Rick Gervais: Armageddon

Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love

Trevor Noah: Where Was I

Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer