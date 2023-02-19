Conoce a todos los ganadores de los premios Bafta 2023

(AP)
El drama bélico All Quiet on the Western Front fue la gran ganadora de la noche con siete Bafta, incluyendo el de mejor película, seguida por Elvis y The Banshees of Inisherin, que se llevaron cuatro cada una:
- Mejor película: All Quiet on the Western Front.
- Mejor director: Edward Berger (All Quiet on the Western Front).
- Mejor actor: Austin Butler (Elvis).
- Mejor actriz: Cate Blanchett (Tár)
- Mejor actriz secundaria: Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin).
- Mejor actor secundario: Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin).
- Mejor película de habla no inglesa: All Quiet on the Western Front
- Mejor guion original: The Banshees of Inisherin.
- Mejor guion adaptado: All Quiet on the Western Front.
- Mejor película animada: Pinocchio.
- Mejor documental: Navalny.
- Mejor casting: Elvis.
- Mejor fotografía: All Quiet on the Western Front.
- Mejor diseño de vestuario: Elvis.
- Mejor edición: Everything Everywhere All At Once.
- Mejor maquillaje: Elvis.
- Mejor banda sonora: All Quiet on the Western Front.
- Mejor diseño de producción: Babylon.
- Mejor sonido: All Quiet on the Western Front.
- Mejores efectos especiales: Avatar: The Way of Water.
- Mejor película inglesa: The Banshees of Inisherin.
- Mejor debut de un director, escritor o productor británico: Aftersun.
- Mejor corto británico de animación: The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse.
- Mejor corto británico: An Irish Goodbye.
- Bafta honorífico: Sandy Powell.
- Mejor actor/actriz emergente: Emma Mackey.