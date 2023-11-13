Alan Wake 2 y Baldur’s Gate 3 dominan lista de nominados a The Game Awards 2023

Se han revelado los nominados de The Game Awards, la ceremonia dedicada a celebrar a los mejores videojuegos del año.

La entrega de premios se llevará a cabo el próximo 7 de diciembre.

El listado se caracteriza por el dominioi de Alan Wake 2 y Baldur's Gate 3, con ocho menciones cada uno, mientras que les sigue Marvel's Spider-Man 2 con siete.

A continuación te revelamos a los nominados. ¿Cuál será el videojuego del año?

Juego del año:

Alan Wake II

Baldur's Gate III

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Resident Evil 4

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Mejor dirección:

Alan Wake 2

Baldur's Gate 3

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Mejor actuación:

Ben Starr

Cameron Monaghan

Idris Elba

Melanie Liburd

Neil Newbon

Yuri Lowenthal

Mejor multiplayer:

Baldur's Gate 3

Diablo IV

Party Animals

Street Fighter 6

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Mejor dirección de arte:

Alan Wake 2

Hi-Fi Rush

Lies of P

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Mejor score y música:

Alan Wake 2

Baldur's Gate 3

Final Fantasu XVI

Hi-Fi Rush

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Mejor juego en curso:

Apex Legends

Cyberpunk 2077

Final Fantasy XIV

Fortnite

Genshin Impact

Mejor adaptación:

Castlevania: Nocturne

Gran Turismo

The Last of Us

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Twisted Metal

Mejor soporte a la comunidad:

Baldur's Gate

Cyberpunk 2077

Destiny 2

Final Fantasy XIV

No Man's Sky

Mejor juego independiente:

Cocoon

Dave the Diver

Dredge

Sea of Stars

Viewfinder

Mejor debut independiente:

Cocoon

Dredge

Pizza Tower

Venba

Viewfinder

Mejor creador de contenido:

ironmuse

chrisbratt/ People Make Games

quakity

spreenDMC

sypherpk

Mejor RPG:

Baldur's Gate 3

Final Fantasu XVI

Lies of P

Sea of Stars

Stardield

Mejor juego de acción:

Armored Core VI

Dead Island 2

Ghostrunner 2

HI-Fi Rush

Remant 2