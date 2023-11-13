Alan Wake 2 y Baldur’s Gate 3 dominan lista de nominados a The Game Awards 2023
Se han revelado los nominados de The Game Awards, la ceremonia dedicada a celebrar a los mejores videojuegos del año.
La entrega de premios se llevará a cabo el próximo 7 de diciembre.
El listado se caracteriza por el dominioi de Alan Wake 2 y Baldur's Gate 3, con ocho menciones cada uno, mientras que les sigue Marvel's Spider-Man 2 con siete.
A continuación te revelamos a los nominados. ¿Cuál será el videojuego del año?
Juego del año:
Alan Wake II
Baldur's Gate III
Marvel's Spider-Man 2
Resident Evil 4
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Mejor dirección:
Alan Wake 2
Baldur's Gate 3
Marvel's Spider-Man 2
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Mejor actuación:
Ben Starr
Cameron Monaghan
Idris Elba
Melanie Liburd
Neil Newbon
Yuri Lowenthal
Mejor multiplayer:
Baldur's Gate 3
Diablo IV
Party Animals
Street Fighter 6
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Mejor dirección de arte:
Alan Wake 2
Hi-Fi Rush
Lies of P
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Mejor score y música:
Alan Wake 2
Baldur's Gate 3
Final Fantasu XVI
Hi-Fi Rush
Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Mejor juego en curso:
Apex Legends
Cyberpunk 2077
Final Fantasy XIV
Fortnite
Genshin Impact
Mejor adaptación:
Castlevania: Nocturne
Gran Turismo
The Last of Us
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Twisted Metal
Mejor soporte a la comunidad:
Baldur's Gate
Cyberpunk 2077
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
No Man's Sky
Mejor juego independiente:
Cocoon
Dave the Diver
Dredge
Sea of Stars
Viewfinder
Mejor debut independiente:
Cocoon
Dredge
Pizza Tower
Venba
Viewfinder
Mejor creador de contenido:
ironmuse
chrisbratt/ People Make Games
quakity
spreenDMC
sypherpk
Mejor RPG:
Baldur's Gate 3
Final Fantasu XVI
Lies of P
Sea of Stars
Stardield
Mejor juego de acción:
Armored Core VI
Dead Island 2
Ghostrunner 2
HI-Fi Rush
Remant 2