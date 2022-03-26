¿Te lo perdiste? Estos son los nominados al Oscar 2022

The Power of the Dog, de la cineasta Jane Campion, lidera con doce candidaturas las nominaciones a la 94.ª edición de los Óscar, seguida de Dune, con diez, Belfast y West Side Story, con siete cada una, y King Richard, con seis candidaturas.

Esta es la lista de las nominaciones de la 94.ª edición de los Oscar, cuya gala se celebra este domingo en el Dolby Theater de Los Ángeles (EUA).

MEJOR PELÍCULA

Belfast

Coda

Don't Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN

Jane Campion, por The Power of the Dog

Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, por Drive My Car

Kenneth Branagh, por Belfast

Paul Thomas Anderson, por Licorice Pizza

Steven Spielberg, por West Side Story

MEJOR ACTRIZ

Penélope Cruz, por Madres paralelas

Jessica Chastain, por The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman, por The Lost Daughter

Nicole Kidman, por Being the Ricardos

Kristen Stewart, por Spencer.

MEJOR ACTOR

Javier Bardem, por Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield, por Tick, Tick,¡... BOOM!

Will Smith, por King Richard

Denzel Washington, por The tragedy of Macbeth

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

Jessie Buckley, por The Lost Daughter

Ariana Debose, por West Side Story

Judi Dench, por Belfast

Kirsten Dunst, por The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis, por King Richard

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO

Ciarán Hinds, por Belfast

Troy Kotsur, por Coda

Jesse Plemons, por The Power of the dog

J.K. Simmons, por Being the Ricardos

Kodi Smit-Mcphee, por The Power of the Dog

MEJOR PELÍCULA DE ANIMACIÓN

Encanto, de Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Yvett Merino y Clark Spencer.

Flee, de Jonas Poher Rasmussen, Monica Hellström, Signe Byrge Sørensen y Charlotte De La Gournerie.

Luca, de Enrico Casarosa y Andrea Warren

The Mitchells vs. The Machines, de Mike Rianda, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller y Kurt Albrecht.

Raya and the last dragon, de Don Hall, Carlos López Estrada, Osnat Shurer y Peter Del Vecho.

MEJOR GUION ORIGINAL

Kenneth Branagh, por Belfast

Adam McKay y David Sirota, por Don't Look Up

Zach Baylin, por King Richard

Paul Thomas Anderson, por Licorice Pizza

Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier, por The Worst Person in the World

MEJOR GUION ADAPTADO:

Siân Heder, por Coda

Ryusuke Hamaguchi y Takamasa Oe, por Drive my car

Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve y Eric Roth, por Dune

Maggie Gyllenhaal, por The lost daughter

Jane Campion, por The power of the dog

MEJOR PELÍCULA INTERNACIONAL

Drive my Car (Japón).

Flee (Dinamarca).

The Hand of god (Italia).

Lunana: A yak in the classroom (Bután).

The worst person in the world (Noruega).

MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL:

Be alive de Dixson y Beyoncé, por King Richard

Dos oruguitas de Lin-Manuel Miranda, por Encanto

Down to joy de Van Morrison, por Belfast

No Time to Die de Billie Eilish y Finneas O´Connell, por No time to die

Somehow you do de Diane Warren, por Four Good Days

MEJOR BANDA SONORA ORIGINAL

Alberto Iglesias, por Madres Paralelas

Nicholas Britell, por Don't look up

Hans Zimmer, por Dune

Germaine Franco, por Encanto

Jonny Greenwood, por The power of the dog

MEJOR MONTAJE

Hank Corwin, por Don´t look up

Joe Walker, por Dune

Pamela Martin, por King Richard

Peter Sciberras, por The power of the dog

Myron Kerstein y Andrew Weisblum, por Tick Tick... BOOM!

MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA

Greig Fraser, por Dune

Dan Laustsen, por Nightmare Alley

Ari Wegner, por The power of the dog

Bruno Delbonnel, por The Tragedy of Macbeth

Janusz Kaminski, por West Side Story

MEJOR SONIDO

Belfast

Dune

No time to die

The power of the dog

West Side Story

MEJOR VESTUARIO

Jenny Beavan, por Cruella

Massimo Cantini Parrini and Jacqueline Durran, por Cyrano

Jacqueline West and Robert Morgan, por Dune

Luis Sequeira, por Nightmare Alley

Paul Tazewell, por West Side Story

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DE ANIMACIÓN

Affairs of the art, de Joanna Quinn y Les Mills.

Bestia, de Hugo Covarrubias y Tevo Díaz.

Boxballet, de Anton Dyakov.

Robin Robin, de Dan Ojari y Mikey Please.

The windshield wiper, de Alberto Mielgo y Leo Sánchez.

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE

Ala Kachuu - Take and Run, de Maria Brendle y Nadine Lüchinger.

The Dress, de Tadeusz Lysiak y Maciej Slesicki.

The Long Goodbye, de Aneil Karia y Riz Ahmed.

On My Mind, de Martin Strange-Hansen y Kim Magnusson.

Please Hold, de K.D. Dávila y Levin Menekse.

MEJOR LARGOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL

Ascension, de Jessica Kingdon, Kira Simon-Kennedy y Nathan Truesdell.

Attica, de Stanley Nelson y Traci A. Curry.

Flee, de Jonas Poher Rasmussen, Monica Hellström, Signe Byrge Sørensen y Charlotte De La Gournerie.

Summer of soul, de Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson, Joseph Patel, Robert Fyvolent y David Dinerstein.

Writting with fire, de Rintu Thomas y Sushmit Ghosh.

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL:

Audible

Lead me home

The queen of basketball

Threee songs for benazir

When we were bullies

MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PELUQUERÍA

Coming 2 America

Cruella

Dune

The eyes of Tammy Faye

House of Gucci

MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The power of the dog

The tragedy of Macbeth

West side story

MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES

Dune

Free guy

No time to die

Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings

Spider-Man: No way home