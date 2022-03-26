¿Te lo perdiste? Estos son los nominados al Oscar 2022

AP
The Power of the Dog, de la cineasta Jane Campion, lidera con doce candidaturas las nominaciones a la 94.ª edición de los Óscar, seguida de Dune, con diez, Belfast y West Side Story, con siete cada una, y King Richard, con seis candidaturas.
Esta es la lista de las nominaciones de la 94.ª edición de los Oscar, cuya gala se celebra este domingo en el Dolby Theater de Los Ángeles (EUA).
MEJOR PELÍCULA
Belfast
Coda
Don't Look Up
Drive My Car
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
MEJOR DIRECCIÓN
Jane Campion, por The Power of the Dog
Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, por Drive My Car
Kenneth Branagh, por Belfast
Paul Thomas Anderson, por Licorice Pizza
Steven Spielberg, por West Side Story
MEJOR ACTRIZ
Penélope Cruz, por Madres paralelas
Jessica Chastain, por The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman, por The Lost Daughter
Nicole Kidman, por Being the Ricardos
Kristen Stewart, por Spencer.
MEJOR ACTOR
Javier Bardem, por Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
Andrew Garfield, por Tick, Tick,¡... BOOM!
Will Smith, por King Richard
Denzel Washington, por The tragedy of Macbeth
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO
Jessie Buckley, por The Lost Daughter
Ariana Debose, por West Side Story
Judi Dench, por Belfast
Kirsten Dunst, por The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis, por King Richard
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO
Ciarán Hinds, por Belfast
Troy Kotsur, por Coda
Jesse Plemons, por The Power of the dog
J.K. Simmons, por Being the Ricardos
Kodi Smit-Mcphee, por The Power of the Dog
MEJOR PELÍCULA DE ANIMACIÓN
Encanto, de Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Yvett Merino y Clark Spencer.
Flee, de Jonas Poher Rasmussen, Monica Hellström, Signe Byrge Sørensen y Charlotte De La Gournerie.
Luca, de Enrico Casarosa y Andrea Warren
The Mitchells vs. The Machines, de Mike Rianda, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller y Kurt Albrecht.
Raya and the last dragon, de Don Hall, Carlos López Estrada, Osnat Shurer y Peter Del Vecho.
MEJOR GUION ORIGINAL
Kenneth Branagh, por Belfast
Adam McKay y David Sirota, por Don't Look Up
Zach Baylin, por King Richard
Paul Thomas Anderson, por Licorice Pizza
Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier, por The Worst Person in the World
MEJOR GUION ADAPTADO:
Siân Heder, por Coda
Ryusuke Hamaguchi y Takamasa Oe, por Drive my car
Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve y Eric Roth, por Dune
Maggie Gyllenhaal, por The lost daughter
Jane Campion, por The power of the dog
MEJOR PELÍCULA INTERNACIONAL
Drive my Car (Japón).
Flee (Dinamarca).
The Hand of god (Italia).
Lunana: A yak in the classroom (Bután).
The worst person in the world (Noruega).
MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL:
Be alive de Dixson y Beyoncé, por King Richard
Dos oruguitas de Lin-Manuel Miranda, por Encanto
Down to joy de Van Morrison, por Belfast
No Time to Die de Billie Eilish y Finneas O´Connell, por No time to die
Somehow you do de Diane Warren, por Four Good Days
MEJOR BANDA SONORA ORIGINAL
Alberto Iglesias, por Madres Paralelas
Nicholas Britell, por Don't look up
Hans Zimmer, por Dune
Germaine Franco, por Encanto
Jonny Greenwood, por The power of the dog
MEJOR MONTAJE
Hank Corwin, por Don´t look up
Joe Walker, por Dune
Pamela Martin, por King Richard
Peter Sciberras, por The power of the dog
Myron Kerstein y Andrew Weisblum, por Tick Tick... BOOM!
MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA
Greig Fraser, por Dune
Dan Laustsen, por Nightmare Alley
Ari Wegner, por The power of the dog
Bruno Delbonnel, por The Tragedy of Macbeth
Janusz Kaminski, por West Side Story
MEJOR SONIDO
Belfast
Dune
No time to die
The power of the dog
West Side Story
MEJOR VESTUARIO
Jenny Beavan, por Cruella
Massimo Cantini Parrini and Jacqueline Durran, por Cyrano
Jacqueline West and Robert Morgan, por Dune
Luis Sequeira, por Nightmare Alley
Paul Tazewell, por West Side Story
MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DE ANIMACIÓN
Affairs of the art, de Joanna Quinn y Les Mills.
Bestia, de Hugo Covarrubias y Tevo Díaz.
Boxballet, de Anton Dyakov.
Robin Robin, de Dan Ojari y Mikey Please.
The windshield wiper, de Alberto Mielgo y Leo Sánchez.
MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE
Ala Kachuu - Take and Run, de Maria Brendle y Nadine Lüchinger.
The Dress, de Tadeusz Lysiak y Maciej Slesicki.
The Long Goodbye, de Aneil Karia y Riz Ahmed.
On My Mind, de Martin Strange-Hansen y Kim Magnusson.
Please Hold, de K.D. Dávila y Levin Menekse.
MEJOR LARGOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL
Ascension, de Jessica Kingdon, Kira Simon-Kennedy y Nathan Truesdell.
Attica, de Stanley Nelson y Traci A. Curry.
Flee, de Jonas Poher Rasmussen, Monica Hellström, Signe Byrge Sørensen y Charlotte De La Gournerie.
Summer of soul, de Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson, Joseph Patel, Robert Fyvolent y David Dinerstein.
Writting with fire, de Rintu Thomas y Sushmit Ghosh.
MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL:
Audible
Lead me home
The queen of basketball
Threee songs for benazir
When we were bullies
MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PELUQUERÍA
Coming 2 America
Cruella
Dune
The eyes of Tammy Faye
House of Gucci
MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN
Dune
Nightmare Alley
The power of the dog
The tragedy of Macbeth
West side story
MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES
Dune
Free guy
No time to die
Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings
Spider-Man: No way home