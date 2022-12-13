Médicos celebran aniversario

El Grupo Centro M\u00e9dico de Torre\u00f3n celebr\u00f3 en una elegante cena su 71 aniversario.\nLos m\u00e9dicos asistentes y sus acompa\u00f1antes disfrutaron de una agradable velada en la que compartieron deliciosos platillos y mucha diversi\u00f3n.\nAlejandra y Jos\u00e9 Antonio Padrelin (EL SIGLO DE TORRE\u00d3N\/RAM\u00d3N SOTOMAYOR)\nMauricio Casas y Esther Alicia Pe\u00f1a (EL SIGLO DE TORRE\u00d3N\/RAM\u00d3N SOTOMAYOR)\nMartha Castilla y Alberto (EL SIGLO DE TORRE\u00d3N\/RAM\u00d3N SOTOMAYOR)\nDaniel Mora y Carmen Maynez (EL SIGLO DE TORRE\u00d3N\/RAM\u00d3N SOTOMAYOR)\nJuan Nicasio y Lupita Mil\u00e1n (EL SIGLO DE TORRE\u00d3N\/RAM\u00d3N SOTOMAYOR)\nLeticia y Enrique Olloqui (EL SIGLO DE TORRE\u00d3N\/RAM\u00d3N SOTOMAYOR)\nElizabeth y Carlos (EL SIGLO DE TORRE\u00d3N\/RAM\u00d3N SOTOMAYOR)\n