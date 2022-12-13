Nosotros

Reuniones

Médicos celebran aniversario

Enrique Madinabeitia y Griselda (EL SIGLO DE TORREÓN/RAMÓN SOTOMAYOR)

Enrique Madinabeitia y Griselda (EL SIGLO DE TORREÓN/RAMÓN SOTOMAYOR)

EL SIGLO DE TORREÓN.

El Grupo Centro Médico de Torreón celebró en una elegante cena su 71 aniversario.

Los médicos asistentes y sus acompañantes disfrutaron de una agradable velada en la que compartieron deliciosos platillos y mucha diversión.

1628570
Alejandra y José Antonio Padrelin (EL SIGLO DE TORREÓN/RAMÓN SOTOMAYOR)

1628571
Mauricio Casas y Esther Alicia Peña (EL SIGLO DE TORREÓN/RAMÓN SOTOMAYOR)

1628572
Martha Castilla y Alberto (EL SIGLO DE TORREÓN/RAMÓN SOTOMAYOR)

1628573
Daniel Mora y Carmen Maynez (EL SIGLO DE TORREÓN/RAMÓN SOTOMAYOR)

1628574
Juan Nicasio y Lupita Milán (EL SIGLO DE TORREÓN/RAMÓN SOTOMAYOR)

1628575
Leticia y Enrique Olloqui (EL SIGLO DE TORREÓN/RAMÓN SOTOMAYOR)

1628576
Elizabeth y Carlos (EL SIGLO DE TORREÓN/RAMÓN SOTOMAYOR)

Escrito en: reuniones fiestas médicos TORREÓN/RAMÓN, SIGLO, Grupo, SOTOMAYOR) Juan

Noticias relacionadas

+ LEÍDAS

EL SIGLO RECIENTES

+ Más leídas de Nosotros

TE PUEDE INTERESAR

LECTURAS ANTERIORES

Enrique Madinabeitia y Griselda (EL SIGLO DE TORREÓN/RAMÓN SOTOMAYOR)