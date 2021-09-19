¿Quiénes son los nominados a los Emmy 2021?

"The Mandalorian" y "The Crown", con 24 candidaturas cada una, lideran las nominaciones de la 73ª edición de los Premios Emmy, cuya ceremonia se celebrará el 19 de septiembre de 2021 en el Microsoft Theater de Los Ángeles. Las otras grandes favoritas son seguidas de "WandaVision", con 23 nominaciones, "The Handmaid's Tale" con 21 y "Ted Lasso" con 20.

Los servicios de streaming vuelven a ser las reinas de las nominaciones. HBO lidera con 130 candidaturas, seguida de Netflix, con 129. En tercera posición, bastante alejada, se queda Disney+, que aspira a 71 estatuillas. No obstante, es todo un triunfo para la plataforma Mickey Mouse, dado que lleva apenas 20 meses desde su lanzamiento.

"The Mandalorian" y "The Crown" se convierten en las principales protagonistas de las categorías dramáticas. Con su segunda temporada, la producción de la saga Star Wars, tiene nominaciones en categorías como mejor serie dramática, mejor actor de reparto dramático, mejor actor invitado en una serie dramática, mejor dirección de serie dramática y mejor guion de serie dramática.

Por su parte, la cuarta temporada de la serie Netflix aspira a premios como el de mejor ficción dramática, mejor actor dramático, mejor actriz dramática (por partida doble), mejor actor de reparto dramático, mejor actriz de reparto dramática (por partida triple), mejor actor invitado en serie dramática, mejor actriz invitada en serie dramática, mejor dirección de serie dramática y mejor guion de serie dramática.

Además, la actriz MJ Rodríguez ha hecho historia al ser la primera intérprete transexual en optar al premio a la mejor actriz dramática, por su participación en la temporada final de Pose.

Aquí te dejamos la lista completa de nominados a los premios Emmy 2021:

MEJOR SERIE DRAMÁTICA

The Boys (Amazon Prime Video)

Bridgerton (Netflix)

The Crown (Netflix)

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Lovecraft Country (HBO)

The Mandalorian (Disney+)

Pose (FX)

This Is Us (NBC)

MEJOR SERIE DE COMEDIA

Black-ish (ABC)

Cobra Kai (Netflix)

Emily en París (Netflix)

The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)

Hacks (HBO Max)

The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

PEN15 (Hulu)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

MEJOR MINISERIE O SERIE ANTOLÓGICA

I May Destroy You (HBO)

Mare of Easttown (HBO)

The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix)

The Underground Railroad (Amazon Prime Video)

WandaVision (Disney+)

MEJOR TV MOVIE

Dolly Parton"s Christmas on The Square (Netflix)

Oslo (HBO)

Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia (Lifetime)

Sylvie’s Love (Amazon Prime Video)

Uncle Frank (Amazon Prime Video)

MEJOR ACTOR DE SERIE DRAMÁTICA

Sterling K. Brown - This Is Us

Jonathan Majors – Lovecraft Country

Josh O'Connor - The Crown

Regé-Jean Page - Bridgerton

Billy Porter - Pose

Matthew Rhys - Perry Mason

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE SERIE DRAMÁTICA

Uzo Aduba - In Treatment

Olivia Colman - The Crown

Emma Corrin - The Crown

Elisabeth Moss - The Handmaid’s Tale

MJ Rodríguez - Pose

Jurnee Smollett – Lovecraft Country

MEJOR ACTOR DE SERIE DE COMEDIA

Anthony Anderson - Black-ish

Michael Douglas – The Kominsky Method

William H. Macy - Shameless

Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso

Kenan Thompson - Kenan

MEJOR ACTRIZ SERIE DE COMEDIA

Aidy Bryant - Shrill

Kaley Cuoco - The Flight Attendant

Allison Janney - Mom

Tracee Ellis Ross - Black-ish

Jean Smart - Hacks

MEJOR ACTOR DE MINISERIE O TV MOVIE

Paul Bettany - WandaVision

Hugh Grant - The Undoing

Ewan McGregor - Halston

Lin-Manuel Miranda - Hamilton

Leslie Odom Jr. - Hamilton

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE MINISERIE O TV MOVIE

Michaela Coel – I May Destroy You

Cynthia Erivo - Genius: Aretha

Elizabeth Olsen - WandaVision

Anya Taylor-Joy – The Queen’e Gambit

Kate Winslet - Mare of Easttown

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN SERIE DRAMÁTICA

Michael K. Williams – Lovecraft Country

John Lithgow - Perry Mason

Tobias Menzies - The Crown

O-T Fagbenle - The Handmaid’s Tale

Max Minghella - The Handmaid’s Tale

Bradley Whitford - The Handmaid’s Tale

Giancarlo Esposito - The Mandalorian

Chris Sullivan - This Is US

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN SERIE DRAMÁTICA

Aunjanue Ellis – Lovecraft Country

Emerald Fennell - The Crown

Gillian Anderson - The Crown

Helena Bonham Carter - The Crown

Yvonne Strahovski - The Handmaid’s Tale

Samira Wiley - The Handmaid’s Tale

Madeline Brewer - The Handmaid’s Tale

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN SERIE DE COMEDIA

Carl Clemons-Hopkins - Hacks

Bowen Yang - Saturday Night Live

Kenan Thompson - Saturday Night Live

Brett Goldstein - Ted Lasso

Brendan Hunt - Ted Lasso

Nick Mohammed - Ted Lasso

Jeremy Swift - Ted Lasso

Paul Reiser - The Kominsky Method

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN SERIE DE COMEDIA

Hannah Einbinder - Hacks

Cecily Strong - Saturday Night Live

Aidy Bryant - Saturday Night Live

Kate McKinnon - Saturday Night Live

Juno Temple - Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham - Ted Lasso

Rosie Pérez - The Flight Attendant

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN MINISERIE O TV MOVIE

Daveed Diggs - Hamilton

Jonathan Groff - Hamilton

Anthony Ramos - Hamilton

Paapa Essiedu – I May Destroy You

Evan Peters - Mare of Easttown

Thomas Brodie-Sangster - The Queen’s Gambit

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN MINISERIE O TV MOVIE

Phillipa Soo - Hamilton

Renée Elise Goldsberry - Hamilton

Julianne Nicholson - Mare of Easttown

Moses Ingram - The Queen’s Gambit

Kathryn Hahn - WandaVision

MEJOR ACTOR INVITADO EN SERIE DRAMÁTICA

Courtney B. Vance – Lovecraft Country

Charles Dance - The Crown

Don Cheadle - Falcon and The Winter Soldier

Timothy Olyphant - The Mandalorian

Carl Weathers - The Mandalorian

MEJOR ACTRIZ INVITADA EN SERIE DE COMEDIA

Sophie Okonedo - Ratched

Claire Foy - The Crown

Alexis Bledel - The Handmaid’s Tale

McKenna Grace - The Handmaid’s Tale

Phylicia Rashad - This Is Us

MEJOR ACTOR INVITADO EN SERIE DE COMEDIA

Alec Baldwin - Saturday Night Live

Dave Chappelle - Saturday Night Live

Daniel Kaluuya - Saturday Night Live

Dan Levy - Saturday Night Live

Morgan Freeman - The Kominsky Method

MEJOR ACTRIZ INVITADA EN SERIE DE COMEDIA

Yvette Nicole Brown - A Black Lady Sketch Show

Issa Rae - A Black Lady Sketch Show

Jane Adams - Hacks

Maya Rudolph - Saturday Night Live

Kristen Wiig - Saturday Night Live

Bernadette Peters - La extraordinaria playlist de Zoey

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN DE SERIE DRAMÁTICA

Bridgerton: Diamond of the First Water

Pose: Series Finale

The Crown: War

The Crown: Fairytale

The Handmaid’s Tale: The Wilderness

The Mandalorian: Chapter 9: The Marshal

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN DE SERIE DE COMEDIA

B Positive: Pilot

Hacks: Pilot

Mom: Scooby-Doo Checks and Salisbury Steak

Ted Lasso: Biscuit

Ted Lasso: The Hope That Kills You

Ted Lasso: Make Rebecca Great Again

The Flight Attendant: In Case of Emergency

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN DE MINISERIE O TV MOVIE

Hamilton

Podría destruirte: Ego Death

Podría destruirte: Eyes, Eyes, Eyes

Mare of Easttown

The Queen’s Gambit

The Underground Railroad

WandaVision

MEJOR GUION DE SERIE DRAMÁTICA

Lovecraft Country: Sundown

Pose: Series Finale

The Boys: What I Know

The Crown: War

The Handmai’s Tale: Home

The Mandalorian: Chapter 13: The Jedi

The Mandalorian: Chapter 16: The Rescue

MEJOR GUION DE SERIE DE COMEDIA:

Girls5eva: Pilot

Hacks: Pilot

PEN15: Play

Ted Lasso: Make Rebecca Great Again

Ted Lasso: Pilot

The Flight Attendant: In Case of Emergency

MEJOR GUION DE MINISERIE O TV MOVIE

I May Destroy You

Mare of Easttown

The Queen’s Gambit

WandaVision