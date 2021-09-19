¿Quiénes son los nominados a los Emmy 2021?

"The Mandalorian" y "The Crown", con 24 candidaturas cada una, lideran las nominaciones de la 73ª edición de los Premios Emmy, cuya ceremonia se celebrará el 19 de septiembre de 2021 en el Microsoft Theater de Los Ángeles. Las otras grandes favoritas son seguidas de "WandaVision", con 23 nominaciones, "The Handmaid's Tale" con 21 y "Ted Lasso" con 20.
Los servicios de streaming vuelven a ser las reinas de las nominaciones. HBO lidera con 130 candidaturas, seguida de Netflix, con 129. En tercera posición, bastante alejada, se queda Disney+, que aspira a 71 estatuillas. No obstante, es todo un triunfo para la plataforma Mickey Mouse, dado que lleva apenas 20 meses desde su lanzamiento.
"The Mandalorian" y "The Crown" se convierten en las principales protagonistas de las categorías dramáticas. Con su segunda temporada, la producción de la saga Star Wars, tiene nominaciones en categorías como mejor serie dramática, mejor actor de reparto dramático, mejor actor invitado en una serie dramática, mejor dirección de serie dramática y mejor guion de serie dramática.
Por su parte, la cuarta temporada de la serie Netflix aspira a premios como el de mejor ficción dramática, mejor actor dramático, mejor actriz dramática (por partida doble), mejor actor de reparto dramático, mejor actriz de reparto dramática (por partida triple), mejor actor invitado en serie dramática, mejor actriz invitada en serie dramática, mejor dirección de serie dramática y mejor guion de serie dramática.
Además, la actriz MJ Rodríguez ha hecho historia al ser la primera intérprete transexual en optar al premio a la mejor actriz dramática, por su participación en la temporada final de Pose.
Aquí te dejamos la lista completa de nominados a los premios Emmy 2021:
MEJOR SERIE DRAMÁTICA
The Boys (Amazon Prime Video)
Bridgerton (Netflix)
The Crown (Netflix)
The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)
Lovecraft Country (HBO)
The Mandalorian (Disney+)
Pose (FX)
This Is Us (NBC)
MEJOR SERIE DE COMEDIA
Black-ish (ABC)
Cobra Kai (Netflix)
Emily en París (Netflix)
The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)
Hacks (HBO Max)
The Kominsky Method (Netflix)
PEN15 (Hulu)
Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
MEJOR MINISERIE O SERIE ANTOLÓGICA
I May Destroy You (HBO)
Mare of Easttown (HBO)
The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix)
The Underground Railroad (Amazon Prime Video)
WandaVision (Disney+)
MEJOR TV MOVIE
Dolly Parton"s Christmas on The Square (Netflix)
Oslo (HBO)
Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia (Lifetime)
Sylvie’s Love (Amazon Prime Video)
Uncle Frank (Amazon Prime Video)
MEJOR ACTOR DE SERIE DRAMÁTICA
Sterling K. Brown - This Is Us
Jonathan Majors – Lovecraft Country
Josh O'Connor - The Crown
Regé-Jean Page - Bridgerton
Billy Porter - Pose
Matthew Rhys - Perry Mason
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE SERIE DRAMÁTICA
Uzo Aduba - In Treatment
Olivia Colman - The Crown
Emma Corrin - The Crown
Elisabeth Moss - The Handmaid’s Tale
MJ Rodríguez - Pose
Jurnee Smollett – Lovecraft Country
MEJOR ACTOR DE SERIE DE COMEDIA
Anthony Anderson - Black-ish
Michael Douglas – The Kominsky Method
William H. Macy - Shameless
Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso
Kenan Thompson - Kenan
MEJOR ACTRIZ SERIE DE COMEDIA
Aidy Bryant - Shrill
Kaley Cuoco - The Flight Attendant
Allison Janney - Mom
Tracee Ellis Ross - Black-ish
Jean Smart - Hacks
MEJOR ACTOR DE MINISERIE O TV MOVIE
Paul Bettany - WandaVision
Hugh Grant - The Undoing
Ewan McGregor - Halston
Lin-Manuel Miranda - Hamilton
Leslie Odom Jr. - Hamilton
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE MINISERIE O TV MOVIE
Michaela Coel – I May Destroy You
Cynthia Erivo - Genius: Aretha
Elizabeth Olsen - WandaVision
Anya Taylor-Joy – The Queen’e Gambit
Kate Winslet - Mare of Easttown
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN SERIE DRAMÁTICA
Michael K. Williams – Lovecraft Country
John Lithgow - Perry Mason
Tobias Menzies - The Crown
O-T Fagbenle - The Handmaid’s Tale
Max Minghella - The Handmaid’s Tale
Bradley Whitford - The Handmaid’s Tale
Giancarlo Esposito - The Mandalorian
Chris Sullivan - This Is US
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN SERIE DRAMÁTICA
Aunjanue Ellis – Lovecraft Country
Emerald Fennell - The Crown
Gillian Anderson - The Crown
Helena Bonham Carter - The Crown
Yvonne Strahovski - The Handmaid’s Tale
Samira Wiley - The Handmaid’s Tale
Madeline Brewer - The Handmaid’s Tale
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN SERIE DE COMEDIA
Carl Clemons-Hopkins - Hacks
Bowen Yang - Saturday Night Live
Kenan Thompson - Saturday Night Live
Brett Goldstein - Ted Lasso
Brendan Hunt - Ted Lasso
Nick Mohammed - Ted Lasso
Jeremy Swift - Ted Lasso
Paul Reiser - The Kominsky Method
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN SERIE DE COMEDIA
Hannah Einbinder - Hacks
Cecily Strong - Saturday Night Live
Aidy Bryant - Saturday Night Live
Kate McKinnon - Saturday Night Live
Juno Temple - Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham - Ted Lasso
Rosie Pérez - The Flight Attendant
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN MINISERIE O TV MOVIE
Daveed Diggs - Hamilton
Jonathan Groff - Hamilton
Anthony Ramos - Hamilton
Paapa Essiedu – I May Destroy You
Evan Peters - Mare of Easttown
Thomas Brodie-Sangster - The Queen’s Gambit
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN MINISERIE O TV MOVIE
Phillipa Soo - Hamilton
Renée Elise Goldsberry - Hamilton
Julianne Nicholson - Mare of Easttown
Moses Ingram - The Queen’s Gambit
Kathryn Hahn - WandaVision
MEJOR ACTOR INVITADO EN SERIE DRAMÁTICA
Courtney B. Vance – Lovecraft Country
Charles Dance - The Crown
Don Cheadle - Falcon and The Winter Soldier
Timothy Olyphant - The Mandalorian
Carl Weathers - The Mandalorian
MEJOR ACTRIZ INVITADA EN SERIE DE COMEDIA
Sophie Okonedo - Ratched
Claire Foy - The Crown
Alexis Bledel - The Handmaid’s Tale
McKenna Grace - The Handmaid’s Tale
Phylicia Rashad - This Is Us
MEJOR ACTOR INVITADO EN SERIE DE COMEDIA
Alec Baldwin - Saturday Night Live
Dave Chappelle - Saturday Night Live
Daniel Kaluuya - Saturday Night Live
Dan Levy - Saturday Night Live
Morgan Freeman - The Kominsky Method
MEJOR ACTRIZ INVITADA EN SERIE DE COMEDIA
Yvette Nicole Brown - A Black Lady Sketch Show
Issa Rae - A Black Lady Sketch Show
Jane Adams - Hacks
Maya Rudolph - Saturday Night Live
Kristen Wiig - Saturday Night Live
Bernadette Peters - La extraordinaria playlist de Zoey
MEJOR DIRECCIÓN DE SERIE DRAMÁTICA
Bridgerton: Diamond of the First Water
Pose: Series Finale
The Crown: War
The Crown: Fairytale
The Handmaid’s Tale: The Wilderness
The Mandalorian: Chapter 9: The Marshal
MEJOR DIRECCIÓN DE SERIE DE COMEDIA
B Positive: Pilot
Hacks: Pilot
Mom: Scooby-Doo Checks and Salisbury Steak
Ted Lasso: Biscuit
Ted Lasso: The Hope That Kills You
Ted Lasso: Make Rebecca Great Again
The Flight Attendant: In Case of Emergency
MEJOR DIRECCIÓN DE MINISERIE O TV MOVIE
Hamilton
Podría destruirte: Ego Death
Podría destruirte: Eyes, Eyes, Eyes
Mare of Easttown
The Queen’s Gambit
The Underground Railroad
WandaVision
MEJOR GUION DE SERIE DRAMÁTICA
Lovecraft Country: Sundown
Pose: Series Finale
The Boys: What I Know
The Crown: War
The Handmai’s Tale: Home
The Mandalorian: Chapter 13: The Jedi
The Mandalorian: Chapter 16: The Rescue
MEJOR GUION DE SERIE DE COMEDIA:
Girls5eva: Pilot
Hacks: Pilot
PEN15: Play
Ted Lasso: Make Rebecca Great Again
Ted Lasso: Pilot
The Flight Attendant: In Case of Emergency
MEJOR GUION DE MINISERIE O TV MOVIE
I May Destroy You
Mare of Easttown
The Queen’s Gambit
WandaVision
