Afición sin boleto de Inglaterra irrumpe el Wembley para la final de la Euro

11 de julio de 2021.
Deportes

Difunden videos en redes sociales

DEBORAH RESÉNDIZ/EL SIGLO DE TORREÓN
TORREÓN, COAH , domingo 11 de julio 2021, actualizada 3:20 pm

Mientras que al interior del estadio Wembley en Inglaterra se disputa la final de la Eurocopa 2020 entre Inglaterra e Italia entre 'glamour' y 'clase' con la familia real, Tom Cruise y David Beckham en la tribuna, al exterior ya se desata el caos.

Mediante redes sociales se han difundido múltiples videos de la afición inglesa sin boleto rompiendo las barreras de protección y violentando al staff de seguridad para ingresar.

En las imagenes se ven a decenas de personas corriendo entre las escaleras, saltando vallas y empujando a policías esperando ver la ventaja que lleva su equipo en el campo.

