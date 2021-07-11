Afición sin boleto de Inglaterra irrumpe el Wembley para la final de la Euro

Mientras que al interior del estadio Wembley en Inglaterra se disputa la final de la Eurocopa 2020 entre Inglaterra e Italia entre 'glamour' y 'clase' con la familia real, Tom Cruise y David Beckham en la tribuna, al exterior ya se desata el caos.

Mediante redes sociales se han difundido múltiples videos de la afición inglesa sin boleto rompiendo las barreras de protección y violentando al staff de seguridad para ingresar.

En las imagenes se ven a decenas de personas corriendo entre las escaleras, saltando vallas y empujando a policías esperando ver la ventaja que lleva su equipo en el campo.

| NEW: Bottles and Missiles being thrown Bottles thrown at Leicester Square, London pic.twitter.com/bwa2by3XKT — News For All (@NewsForAllUK) July 11, 2021

It appears the breach was more serious than anyone thought. Numbers that broke through at least in the hundreds. pic.twitter.com/qM1ngYzyI8 — tariq panja (@tariqpanja) July 11, 2021

English hooliganism ...when will they be banned? Unbelievable footage of violence at Wembley tonight. A child gets punched by a man & an Asian man is kicked repeatedly in the head by several people. Disgusting behaviour pic.twitter.com/lGhmpp9qj5 @itvnews @BBCSport @ITVSport — Euan Anderssonn (@FreeThinker2030) July 11, 2021

Some England fans breaking their way into Wembley stadium without tickets. Feel so sorry for the stewards that had to attend to this. #Englandtickets #euro2020tickets #England #EuroFinal pic.twitter.com/6fpWGuoghT — Blackistani Family (@blackistanifam) July 11, 2021