Los artistas que pagaron cerca de 200 mil pesos para ver el UFC 264

La noche de este sábado se llevó a cabo la noche estelar de las artes marciales mixtas, UFC 264 en Paradise, Nevada, cerca de Las Vegas.

Todos los presentes estaban a la espera del combate entre Conor Mcgregor y Dustin Poirier, el cual duró solamente un round por la lamentable fractura de tibia que sufrió el irlandés.

Para ver al octágono de cerca, los asistentes tuvieron que pagar boletos de 10 mil dólares (198 mil pesos mexicanos) y como era de esperarse, celebridades de ‘primer nivel’ fueron los presentes en la primera final.

Aquí te mostramos a algunos de los asistentes:

1. Donald Trump (Expresidente de los Estados Unidos)

Here is President Trump as he arrives on the floor at #UFC264 pic.twitter.com/AG81UaqrnK — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) July 11, 2021

I studied broadcast journalism in college for 3 whole months to prepare for this moment pic.twitter.com/5Z95OTSVTA — Addison Rae (@whoisaddison) July 10, 2021

An Always Sunny and Game of Thrones crossover?! Only at #UFC264! pic.twitter.com/FAWyKl4f30 — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) July 11, 2021

I promised I would have more to say about Conor McGregor calling me a crackhead, and hear it is: https://t.co/adGufOpCfE pic.twitter.com/ot9KW1JgAN — Steve-O (@steveo) July 10, 2021

6. Travis Barker y Koutrney Kardashian

7. Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber, Auston Matthews and Jumbo Joe are in the building tonight for #UFC264. ️: @ufc pic.twitter.com/ePmhvqzt6I — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) July 11, 2021