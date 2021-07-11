 Los artistas que pagaron cerca de 200 mil pesos para ver el UFC 264, El Siglo de Torreón
Los artistas que pagaron cerca de 200 mil pesos para ver el UFC 264

La pelea estelar de Conor Mcgregor y Dustin Poirier

DEBORAH RESÉNDIZ/EL SIGLO DE TORREÓN
TORREÓN, COAH , domingo 11 de julio 2021, actualizada 11:00 am

La noche de este sábado se llevó a cabo la noche estelar de las artes marciales mixtas, UFC 264 en  Paradise, Nevada, cerca de Las Vegas.

Todos los presentes estaban a la espera del combate entre Conor Mcgregor y Dustin Poirier, el cual duró solamente un round por la lamentable fractura de tibia que sufrió el irlandés.  

Para ver al octágono de cerca, los asistentes tuvieron que pagar boletos de 10 mil dólares (198 mil pesos mexicanos) y como era de esperarse, celebridades de ‘primer nivel’ fueron los presentes en la primera final.

Aquí te mostramos a algunos de los asistentes:

1. Donald Trump (Expresidente de los Estados Unidos) 

2. Addison Rae 

3. Jared Letto 

4. Rob McElhenney, Glenn Howerton y Kaitlin Olson (Game of Thrones) 

5. Steve O 

6. Travis Barker y Koutrney Kardashian 

7. Justin Bieber

