Christina Aguilera defiende a Britney Spears

En medio de la batalla judicial en la que se encuentra inmersa Britney Spears en contra de su padre para librarse de la "abusiva" tutela que ejerce sobre su vida personal y profesional desde 2008, Christina Aguilera, con quien se abrió camino en el mundo musical, se sumó a los artistas que le han mostrado su apoyo.

Aguilera coincidió con Spears de niñas en The Mickey Mouse Club. La cantante de Genie in a Bottle dedicó un mensaje a su colega a través de Twitter junto a una fotografía de su infancia con Britney.

"Estos últimos días he estado pensando en Britney y en todo lo que está pasando. Es inaceptable que a cualquier mujer, o ser humano, que desee tener el control de su propio destino no se le permita vivir la vida como lo desea", sentenció en un extenso mensaje en apoyo a Britney.

These past few days I’ve been thinking about Britney and everything she is going through. It is unacceptable that any woman, or human, wanting to be in control of their own destiny might not be allowed to live life as they wish. pic.twitter.com/NRhNwcJaD3 — Christina Aguilera (@xtina) June 29, 2021

Every woman must have the right to her own body, her own reproductive system, her own privacy, her own space, her own healing and her own happiness. — Christina Aguilera (@xtina) June 29, 2021

The conviction and desperation of this plea for freedom leads me to believe that this person I once knew has been living without compassion or decency from those in control. — Christina Aguilera (@xtina) June 29, 2021

To a woman who has worked under conditions and pressure unimaginable to most, I promise you she deserves all of the freedom possible to live her happiest life. My heart goes out to Britney. She deserves all the TRUE love and support in the world. — Christina Aguilera (@xtina) June 29, 2021