Christina Aguilera defiende a Britney Spears

Se sumó a los artistas que le han mostrado su apoyo

LUISA CASTRUITA / EL SIGLO DE TORREÓN
TORREÓN, COAH , miércoles 30 de junio 2021, actualizada 8:36 am

Christina Aguilera defiende a Britney Spears
En medio de la batalla judicial en la que se encuentra inmersa Britney Spears en contra de su padre para librarse de la "abusiva" tutela que ejerce sobre su vida personal y profesional desde 2008, Christina Aguilera, con quien se abrió camino en el mundo musical, se sumó a los artistas que le han mostrado su apoyo.        

Aguilera coincidió con Spears de niñas en The Mickey Mouse Club. La cantante de Genie in a Bottle dedicó un mensaje a su colega a través de Twitter junto a una fotografía de su infancia con Britney.

"Estos últimos días he estado pensando en Britney y en todo lo que está pasando. Es inaceptable que a cualquier mujer, o ser humano, que desee tener el control de su propio destino no se le permita vivir la vida como lo desea", sentenció en un extenso mensaje en apoyo a Britney.  

Amigas. Convivieron bastante de niñas.

Amigas. Convivieron bastante de niñas.

