Israel bombardea y derriba otra torre en Gaza; sede de agencia AP y Al Jazeera

15 de mayo de 2021.
Internacional

Ocupantes recibieron una orden de desalojo antes de producirse el ataque

EFE
JERUSALÉN, sábado 15 de mayo 2021, actualizada 8:14 am

Israel derribó hoy una torre de 14 plantas en la ciudad de Gaza, sede de la agencia de noticias estadounidense AP, la cadena de noticias Al Jazeera y otros medios internacionales.

 

Los ocupantes recibieron una orden de desalojo antes de producirse el ataque.

Se trata de la quinta alta torre que la aviación israelí bombardea en la actual escalada bélica con las milicias de Gaza.

Los ocupantes recibieron una orden de desalojo antes de producirse el ataque. (AP)

