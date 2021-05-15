Israel bombardea y derriba otra torre en Gaza; sede de agencia AP y Al Jazeera

Los ocupantes recibieron una orden de desalojo antes de producirse el ataque.

Se trata de la quinta alta torre que la aviación israelí bombardea en la actual escalada bélica con las milicias de Gaza.

BREAKING: Israel launched an airstrike on the Al-Jalaa tower in Gaza, destroying the building which housed The Associated Press, Al Jazeera, AFP and other international media organisations.

