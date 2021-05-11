 Brit Awards 2021: Dua Lipa sorprende a su llegada a la alfombra roja, El Siglo de Torreón
Espectáculos

Brit Awards 2021: Dua Lipa sorprende a su llegada a la alfombra roja

Las celebridades han comenzado a desfilar con sus mejores diseños

LUISA CASTRUITA / EL SIGLO DE TORREÓN
TORREÓN, COAH , martes 11 de mayo 2021, actualizada 3:28 pm


A minutos de que comience la entrega de premios Brit 2021 que reconoce a lo mejor de la Industria Fonográfica Británica, las celebridades han comenzado a llegar a la alfombra roja del O2 Arena de Londres.  

La primera en hacer acto de presencia fue la cantante Dua Lipa, quien luce un vestido corto ceñido al cuerpo en color amarillo con el que dejó al descubierto sus piernas enfundadas en medias oscuras, las cuales acompañó de un liguero. 

La compositora británica aspira a ser la gran triunfadora de la noche. Y es que opta a llevarse tres galardones en las categorías de Mejor Artista Femenina, Mejor Sencillo británico con Physical y, el premio más importante, el de Mejor Álbum, de la mano de Future Nostalgia.   

Además, la artista de 25 años actuará en la gala que el grupo británico Coldplay será el encargado de abrir y en la que también cantará Pink y la joven Olivia Rodrigo, que debutará en el Reino Unido tras batir récords mundiales con el lanzamiento de su emocional balada Drivers license.     

El cantante y actor estadounidense, Billy Porter, es otro de los invitados a la ceremonia, por lo que fiel a su estilo, arribó a la alfombra roja portando un excéntrico sombrero que hizo juego con su vestimenta de encaje negro y sus altas plataformas.  

Las integrantes del grupo femenino británico Little Mix, en cambio, lucieron diseños en color blanco con el que Leigh-Anne Pinnock y Perrie Edwards presumieron sus embarazos.  

El trío compite en la categoría de Mejor Grupo británico contra The 1975, Biffy Clyro, BICEP y Young T & Bugsey.  

Estos son otros de los famosos que han desfilado en la alfombra roja de los Brit Awards 2021:

Rina Sawayama

MNEK

Celeste

Lianne La Havas

Olly Alexander

Raye y Regard 

AJ Tracey

Griff

Arlo Parks

 Mabel

Young T & Bugsey

Headie One

Jessie Ware

Jack Whitehall

A horas de que comience la entrega de premios Brit 2021 que reconoce a lo mejor de la Industria Fonográfica Británica, las celebridades han comenzado a llegar a la alfombra roja del O2 Arena de Londres. (INSTAGRAM)



