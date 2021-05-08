 Reportan tiroteo en centro comercial de Aventura en Florida, El Siglo de Torreón
08 de mayo de 2021. notifications
Internacional

Reportan tiroteo en centro comercial de Aventura en Florida

Hay tres lesionados reportados no graves y sospechosos en custodia

ENRIQUE TINAJERO / EL SIGLO DE TORREÓN
TORREÓN, COAHUILA , sábado 08 de mayo 2021, actualizada 5:27 pm

Reportan tiroteo en centro comercial de Aventura en Florida
Este sábado de mayo, la Policía de Aventura, en Florida, respondió a un tiroteo en un centro comercial de esta ciudad. 

 “Aventura Police está manejando un incidente en el centro comercial. Todos los clientes y empleados serán escoltados fuera de la propiedad. No se permitirá el acceso al centro comercial hasta nuevo aviso”, escribió a través de un comunicado en Twitter. 

De acuerdo a primeros reportes por medios locales, los hechos se habrían registrado a las 16: 00 horas en Aventura Mall.

Los estruendos de los balazos fueron captados en video por las personas que se ocultaron en tiendas y el estacionamiento del centro comercial.

En otro mensaje en sus redes sociales, informaron que: 

“Tenemos varios sospechosos involucrados bajo custodia y siendo interrogados por detectives. Tenemos 3 víctimas que han sufrido lesiones que no ponen en peligro su vida y han sido tratadas en hospitales locales".

Este sábado de mayo, la Policía de Aventura, en Florida, respondió a un tiroteo en un centro comercial de esta ciudad.  (CAPTURA)

Este sábado de mayo, la Policía de Aventura, en Florida, respondió a un tiroteo en un centro comercial de esta ciudad.  (CAPTURA)

    Otros comentarios
