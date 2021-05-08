Reportan tiroteo en centro comercial de Aventura en Florida

Este sábado de mayo, la Policía de Aventura, en Florida, respondió a un tiroteo en un centro comercial de esta ciudad.

“Aventura Police está manejando un incidente en el centro comercial. Todos los clientes y empleados serán escoltados fuera de la propiedad. No se permitirá el acceso al centro comercial hasta nuevo aviso”, escribió a través de un comunicado en Twitter.

#AventuraPolice is handling an incident at the mall. All patrons and employees are being escorted off of the property. Access to the mall will not be allowed until further notice. @cityofaventura pic.twitter.com/lNG8Q8AK52 — Aventura Police (@aventurapolice) May 8, 2021

De acuerdo a primeros reportes por medios locales, los hechos se habrían registrado a las 16: 00 horas en Aventura Mall.

Los estruendos de los balazos fueron captados en video por las personas que se ocultaron en tiendas y el estacionamiento del centro comercial.

shooting at aventura mall.. pic.twitter.com/Yhel1RVoXJ — Naty Denegri (@natydenegri) May 8, 2021

I was in the mall (my office is 5 mins away) when this shooting occurred a few stores over. Heard the shot, training kicked in - herded everyone, dove for cover behind cabinets. On the floor behind cover when I made this video. Pure chaos. Just left.#aventura #aventuramall pic.twitter.com/4VoWgsm5ib — Derek Smart (@dsmart) May 8, 2021

En otro mensaje en sus redes sociales, informaron que:

“Tenemos varios sospechosos involucrados bajo custodia y siendo interrogados por detectives. Tenemos 3 víctimas que han sufrido lesiones que no ponen en peligro su vida y han sido tratadas en hospitales locales".

#AventuraPolice We have several suspects involved in custody and being question by Detectives. We have 3 victims who have sustained NON- life threatening injuries and out being treated at local hospitals. @cityofaventura pic.twitter.com/SbpSqh6GZZ — Aventura Police (@aventurapolice) May 8, 2021