Lista de nominados a los premios de cine Bafta 2021

La academia de cine británica anunció este martes las nominaciones para los premios Bafta 2021, que se entregarán en una ceremonia en Londres el 11 de abril.
La lista de los principales nominados es la siguiente:
MEJOR PELÍCULA:
The Father
The Mauritanian
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
The Trial of the Chigago 7
MEJOR PELÍCULA EN LENGUA NO INGLESA:
Another Round
Dear Comrades!
Les Misérables
Minari
Quo Vadis, Aida?
MEJOR PELÍCULA BRITÁNICA:
Calm With Horses
The Dig
The Father
His House
Limbo
The Mauritanian
Mogul Mowgli
Promising Young Woman
Rocks
Saint Maud
MEJOR DIRECTOR:
Thomas Vinterberg (Another Round)
Shannon Murphy (Babyteeth)
Lee Isaac Chung (Minari)
Jasmila Zbanic (Quo Vadis, Aida?)
Chloé Zhao (Nomadland)
Sarah Gavron (Rocks)
MEJOR ACTRIZ PRINCIPAL:
Bukky Bakray (Rocks)
Radha Blank (The Forty-Year-Old Version)
Vanessa Kirby (Pieces of a Woman)
Frances McDormand (Nomadland)
Wunmi Mosaku (His House)
Alfre Woodard (Clemency)
MEJOR ACTOR PRINCIPAL:
Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal)
Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom)
Adarsh Gourav (The White Tiger)
Anthony Hopkins (The Father)
Mads Mikkelsen (Another Round)
Tahar Rahim (The Mauritanian)
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO:
Niamh Algar (Calm With Horses)
Kosar Ali (Rocks)
Maria Bakalova (Barat Subsequent Moviefilm)
Dominique Fishback (Judas and the Black Messiah)
Ashley Madekwe (County Lines)
Yuh-Jung Youn (Minari)
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO:
Daniel Kaluuya (Judas and the Black Messiah)
Barry Keoghan (Calm With Horses)
Alan Kim (Minari)
Leslie Odom Jr. (One Night in Miami...)
Clarke Peters (Da 5 Bloods)
Paul Raci (Sound of Metal)
MEJOR GUIÓN ORIGINAL:
Another Round - Tobias Lindholm, Thomas Vinterberg
Mank- Jack Fincher
Promising Young Woman - Emerald Fennell
Rocks - Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson
The Trial of the Chicago 7 - Aaron Sorkin
MEJOR GUIÓN ADAPTADO:
The Dig - Moira Buffini
The Father - Florian Zeller, Christopher Hampton
The Mauritanian - Rory Haines, Sohrab Noshirvani, M.B. Traven
Nomadland - Chloé Zhao
The White Tiger - Ramin Bahrani
MEJOR DOCUMENTAL:
Collective
David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet
The Dissident
My Octopus Teacher
The Social Dilemma
MEJOR PELÍCULA DE ANIMACIÓN:
Onward
Soul
Wolfwalkers
MEJOR BANDA SONORA ORIGINAL:
Mank
Minari
News of the World
Promising Young Woman
Soul
