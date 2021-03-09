Lista de nominados a los premios de cine Bafta 2021

La academia de cine británica anunció este martes las nominaciones para los premios Bafta 2021, que se entregarán en una ceremonia en Londres el 11 de abril.

La lista de los principales nominados es la siguiente:

MEJOR PELÍCULA:

The Father

The Mauritanian

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

The Trial of the Chigago 7

MEJOR PELÍCULA EN LENGUA NO INGLESA:

Another Round

Dear Comrades!

Les Misérables

Minari

Quo Vadis, Aida?

MEJOR PELÍCULA BRITÁNICA:

Calm With Horses

The Dig

The Father

His House

Limbo

The Mauritanian

Mogul Mowgli

Promising Young Woman

Rocks

Saint Maud

MEJOR DIRECTOR:

Thomas Vinterberg (Another Round)

Shannon Murphy (Babyteeth)

Lee Isaac Chung (Minari)

Jasmila Zbanic (Quo Vadis, Aida?)

Chloé Zhao (Nomadland)

Sarah Gavron (Rocks)

MEJOR ACTRIZ PRINCIPAL:

Bukky Bakray (Rocks)

Radha Blank (The Forty-Year-Old Version)

Vanessa Kirby (Pieces of a Woman)

Frances McDormand (Nomadland)

Wunmi Mosaku (His House)

Alfre Woodard (Clemency)

MEJOR ACTOR PRINCIPAL:

Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal)

Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom)

Adarsh Gourav (The White Tiger)

Anthony Hopkins (The Father)

Mads Mikkelsen (Another Round)

Tahar Rahim (The Mauritanian)

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO:

Niamh Algar (Calm With Horses)

Kosar Ali (Rocks)

Maria Bakalova (Barat Subsequent Moviefilm)

Dominique Fishback (Judas and the Black Messiah)

Ashley Madekwe (County Lines)

Yuh-Jung Youn (Minari)

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO:

Daniel Kaluuya (Judas and the Black Messiah)

Barry Keoghan (Calm With Horses)

Alan Kim (Minari)

Leslie Odom Jr. (One Night in Miami...)

Clarke Peters (Da 5 Bloods)

Paul Raci (Sound of Metal)

MEJOR GUIÓN ORIGINAL:

Another Round - Tobias Lindholm, Thomas Vinterberg

Mank- Jack Fincher

Promising Young Woman - Emerald Fennell

Rocks - Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson

The Trial of the Chicago 7 - Aaron Sorkin

MEJOR GUIÓN ADAPTADO:

The Dig - Moira Buffini

The Father - Florian Zeller, Christopher Hampton

The Mauritanian - Rory Haines, Sohrab Noshirvani, M.B. Traven

Nomadland - Chloé Zhao

The White Tiger - Ramin Bahrani

MEJOR DOCUMENTAL:

Collective

David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet

The Dissident

My Octopus Teacher

The Social Dilemma

MEJOR PELÍCULA DE ANIMACIÓN:

Onward

Soul

Wolfwalkers

MEJOR BANDA SONORA ORIGINAL:

Mank

Minari

News of the World

Promising Young Woman

Soul