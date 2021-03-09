 Lista de nominados a los premios de cine Bafta 2021, El Siglo de Torreón
Espectáculos

Lista de nominados a los premios de cine Bafta 2021

La ceremonia de premiación se celebrará el 11 de abril

EFE
LONDRES, martes 09 de marzo 2021, actualizada 9:46 am

Lista de nominados a los premios de cine Bafta 2021
La academia de cine británica anunció este martes las nominaciones para los premios Bafta 2021, que se entregarán en una ceremonia en Londres el 11 de abril.  

 

La lista de los principales nominados es la siguiente:

 

MEJOR PELÍCULA:

 

The Father

 

The Mauritanian

 

Nomadland

 

Promising Young Woman

 

The Trial of the Chigago 7

 

MEJOR PELÍCULA EN LENGUA NO INGLESA:

 

Another Round

 

Dear Comrades!

 

Les Misérables

 

Minari

 

Quo Vadis, Aida?

 

MEJOR PELÍCULA BRITÁNICA:

 

Calm With Horses

 

The Dig

 

The Father

 

His House

 

Limbo

 

The Mauritanian

 

Mogul Mowgli

 

Promising Young Woman

 

Rocks

 

Saint Maud

 

MEJOR DIRECTOR:

 

Thomas Vinterberg (Another Round)

 

Shannon Murphy (Babyteeth)

 

Lee Isaac Chung (Minari)

 

Jasmila Zbanic (Quo Vadis, Aida?)

 

Chloé Zhao (Nomadland)

 

Sarah Gavron (Rocks)

 

MEJOR ACTRIZ PRINCIPAL:

 

Bukky Bakray (Rocks)

 

Radha Blank (The Forty-Year-Old Version)

 

Vanessa Kirby (Pieces of a Woman)

 

Frances McDormand (Nomadland)

 

Wunmi Mosaku (His House)

 

Alfre Woodard (Clemency)

 

MEJOR ACTOR PRINCIPAL:

 

Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal)

 

Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom)

 

Adarsh Gourav (The White Tiger)

 

Anthony Hopkins (The Father)

 

Mads Mikkelsen (Another Round)

 

Tahar Rahim (The Mauritanian)

 

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO:

 

Niamh Algar (Calm With Horses)

 

Kosar Ali (Rocks)

 

Maria Bakalova (Barat Subsequent Moviefilm)

 

Dominique Fishback (Judas and the Black Messiah)

 

Ashley Madekwe (County Lines)

 

Yuh-Jung Youn (Minari)

 

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO:

 

Daniel Kaluuya (Judas and the Black Messiah)

 

Barry Keoghan (Calm With Horses)

 

Alan Kim (Minari)

 

Leslie Odom Jr. (One Night in Miami...)

 

Clarke Peters (Da 5 Bloods)

 

Paul Raci (Sound of Metal)

 

MEJOR GUIÓN ORIGINAL:

 

Another Round - Tobias Lindholm, Thomas Vinterberg

 

Mank- Jack Fincher

 

Promising Young Woman - Emerald Fennell

 

Rocks - Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson

 

The Trial of the Chicago 7 - Aaron Sorkin

 

MEJOR GUIÓN ADAPTADO:

 

The Dig - Moira Buffini

 

The Father - Florian Zeller, Christopher Hampton

 

The Mauritanian - Rory Haines, Sohrab Noshirvani, M.B. Traven

 

Nomadland - Chloé Zhao

 

The White Tiger - Ramin Bahrani

 

MEJOR DOCUMENTAL:

 

Collective

 

David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet

 

The Dissident

 

My Octopus Teacher

 

The Social Dilemma

 

MEJOR PELÍCULA DE ANIMACIÓN:

 

Onward

 

Soul

 

Wolfwalkers

 

MEJOR BANDA SONORA ORIGINAL:

 

Mank

 

Minari

 

News of the World

 

Promising Young Woman

 

Soul

La academia de cine británica anunció este martes las nominaciones para los premios Bafta 2021, que se entregarán en una ceremonia en Londres el 11 de abril.  (ESPECIAL)

