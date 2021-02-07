Declaran al 7 de febrero como el día de The Weeknd en Toronto

Con cuatro premiados discos y siete exitosas giras, Abel Makkones Tesfaye de 30 años de edad se ha posicionado como uno de los artistas más importantes de la década.

Blinding Lights, Call Out My Name, Starboy, The Hills, Can't Feel my Face y I Feel it Coming han sido sus éxitos más importantes.

"Orgulloso de proclamar al 7 de febrero como 'The Weeknd Day' en Toronto en honor a The Weeknd, quien se presentará en el Super Bowl. Los torontenses estarán apoyando con orgullo mientras trabaja en el escenario del medio tiempo", escribió Jogn Tory en Twitter.

Proud to proclaim February 7th The Weeknd Day in Toronto as we honour @theweeknd who is performing today at the #SuperBowl.

Torontonians are cheering on proudly as he takes the stage at the #HalfTimeShow. pic.twitter.com/8Pa3H8qDBT