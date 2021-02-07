 Declaran al 7 de febrero como el día de The Weeknd en Toronto, El Siglo de Torreón
Espectáculos

Declaran al 7 de febrero como el día de The Weeknd en Toronto

Para conmemorar su show de Medio Tiempo en el Super Bowl

DEBORAH RESÉNDIZ/EL SIGLO DE TORREÓN
TORREÓN, COAH , domingo 07 de febrero 2021, actualizada 4:44 pm

Declaran al 7 de febrero como el día de The Weeknd en Toronto
Para celebrar que The Weeknd se ganó un lugar en la historia de los shows de Medio Tiempo del Super Bowl, el alcalde de su natal Toronto, Canadá declaró al 7 de febrero como el día de 'The Weeknd'.

Con cuatro premiados discos y siete exitosas giras, Abel Makkones Tesfaye de 30 años de edad se ha posicionado como uno de los artistas más importantes de la década.

Blinding Lights, Call Out My Name, Starboy, The Hills, Can't Feel my Face y I Feel it Coming han sido sus éxitos más importantes.

"Orgulloso de proclamar al 7 de febrero como 'The Weeknd Day' en Toronto en honor a The Weeknd, quien se presentará en el Super Bowl. Los torontenses estarán apoyando con orgullo mientras trabaja en el escenario del medio tiempo", escribió Jogn Tory en Twitter. 

