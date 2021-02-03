Lista de nominados en televisión a los Globos de Oro 2021

La Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood (HFPA) anunció este miércoles las nominaciones para la 78 edición de los Globos de Oro, que se retrasó dos meses debido a la pandemia y que se celebrará el 28 de febrero con una gala en gran medida virtual por la crisis del coronavirus.
Estos son los candidatos en los apartados de televisión:
MEJOR SERIE DE DRAMA
- The Crown
- Ozark
- Ratched
- Lovecraft Country
- The Mandalorian
MEJOR SERIE DE COMEDIA O MUSICAL
- Schitt's Creek
- Emily in Paris
- The Flight Attendant
- The Great
- Ted Lasso
MEJOR SERIE LIMITADA, SERIE ANTOLÓGICA O PELÍCULA TELEVISIVA
- Normal People
- Small Axe
- The Undoing
- The Queen's Gambit
- Unorthodox
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE SERIE DRAMÁTICA
- Olivia Colman (The Crown)
- Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)
- Emma Corrin (The Crown)
- Laura Linney (Ozark)
- Sarah Paulson (Ratched)
MEJOR ACTOR DE SERIE DRAMÁTICA
- Jason Bateman (Ozark)
- Josh O'Connor (The Crown)
- Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)
- Al Pacino (Hunters)
- Matthew Rhys (Perry Mason)
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE SERIE DE COMEDIA O MUSICAL
- Lily Collins (Emily in Paris)
- Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)
- Elle Fanning (The Great)
- Jane Levy (Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist)
- Catherine O'Hara (Schitt's Creek)
MEJOR ACTOR DE SERIE DE COMEDIA O MUSICAL
- Don Cheadle (Black Monday)
- Nicholas Hoult (The Great)
- Eugene Levy (Schitt's Creek)
- Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)
- Ramy Youssef (Ramy)
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE SERIE LIMITADA, SERIE ANTOLÓGICA O PELÍCULA TELEVISIVA
- Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen's Gambit)
- Cate Blanchett (Mrs. America)
- Daisy Edgar-Jones (Normal People)
- Shira Haas (Unorthodox)
- Nicole Kidman (The Undoing)
MEJOR ACTOR DE SERIE LIMITADA, SERIE ANTOLÓGICA O PELÍCULA TELEVISIVA
- Bryan Cranston (Your Honor)
- Jeff Daniels (The Comey Rule)
- Hugh Grant (The Undoing)
- Ethan Hawke (The Good Lord Bird)
- Mark Ruffalo (I Know This Much is True)
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO (en cualquier tipo de producción televisiva)
- Gillian Anderson (The Crown)
- Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown)
- Julia Garner (Ozark)
- Annie Murphy (Schitt's Creek)
- Cynthia Nixon (Ratched)
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO (en cualquier tipo de producción televisiva)
- John Boyega (Small Axe)
- Brendan Gleeson (The Comey Rule)
- Daniel Levy (Schitt's Creek)
- Jim Parsons (Hollywood)
- Donald Sutherland (The Undoing).
