 Lista de nominados en televisión a los Globos de Oro 2021
03 de febrero de 2021.
Espectáculos

Lista de nominados en televisión a los Globos de Oro 2021

Los premios se otorgarán el próximo 28 de febrero

EFE
LOS ÁNGELES, miércoles 03 de febrero 2021, actualizada 2:01 pm


La Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood (HFPA) anunció este miércoles las nominaciones para la 78 edición de los Globos de Oro, que se retrasó dos meses debido a la pandemia y que se celebrará el 28 de febrero con una gala en gran medida virtual por la crisis del coronavirus.  

 

Estos son los candidatos en los apartados de televisión:

 

MEJOR SERIE DE DRAMA

 

- The Crown

 

- Ozark

 

- Ratched

 

- Lovecraft Country

 

- The Mandalorian

MEJOR SERIE DE COMEDIA O MUSICAL

 

- Schitt's Creek

 

- Emily in Paris

 

- The Flight Attendant

 

- The Great

 

- Ted Lasso

 

MEJOR SERIE LIMITADA, SERIE ANTOLÓGICA O PELÍCULA TELEVISIVA

 

- Normal People

 

- Small Axe

 

- The Undoing

 

- The Queen's Gambit

 

- Unorthodox

 

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE SERIE DRAMÁTICA

 

- Olivia Colman (The Crown)

 

- Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)

 

- Emma Corrin (The Crown)

 

- Laura Linney (Ozark)

 

- Sarah Paulson (Ratched)

 

MEJOR ACTOR DE SERIE DRAMÁTICA

 

- Jason Bateman (Ozark)

 

- Josh O'Connor (The Crown)

 

- Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

 

- Al Pacino (Hunters)

 

- Matthew Rhys (Perry Mason)

 

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE SERIE DE COMEDIA O MUSICAL

 

- Lily Collins (Emily in Paris)

 

- Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)

 

- Elle Fanning (The Great)

 

- Jane Levy (Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist)

 

- Catherine O'Hara (Schitt's Creek)

 

MEJOR ACTOR DE SERIE DE COMEDIA O MUSICAL

 

- Don Cheadle (Black Monday)

 

- Nicholas Hoult (The Great)

 

- Eugene Levy (Schitt's Creek)

 

- Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

 

- Ramy Youssef (Ramy)

 

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE SERIE LIMITADA, SERIE ANTOLÓGICA O PELÍCULA TELEVISIVA

 

- Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen's Gambit)

 

- Cate Blanchett (Mrs. America)

 

- Daisy Edgar-Jones (Normal People)

 

- Shira Haas (Unorthodox)

 

- Nicole Kidman (The Undoing)

 

MEJOR ACTOR DE SERIE LIMITADA, SERIE ANTOLÓGICA O PELÍCULA TELEVISIVA

 

- Bryan Cranston (Your Honor)

 

- Jeff Daniels (The Comey Rule)

 

- Hugh Grant (The Undoing)

 

- Ethan Hawke (The Good Lord Bird)

 

- Mark Ruffalo (I Know This Much is True)

 

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO (en cualquier tipo de producción televisiva)

 

- Gillian Anderson (The Crown)

 

- Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown)

 

- Julia Garner (Ozark)

 

- Annie Murphy (Schitt's Creek)

 

- Cynthia Nixon (Ratched)

 

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO (en cualquier tipo de producción televisiva)

 

- John Boyega (Small Axe)

 

- Brendan Gleeson (The Comey Rule)

 

- Daniel Levy (Schitt's Creek)

 

- Jim Parsons (Hollywood)

 

- Donald Sutherland (The Undoing).

La Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood (HFPA) anunció este miércoles las nominaciones para la 78 edición de los Globos de Oro. (ESPECIAL)



